Visiting Toledo scored three goals in the last 29 minutes Sunday at Memorial Stadium to defeat Indiana State 3-0 on Senior Day for the Sycamores.
Morgan Otteson of the visitors broke the scoreless tie in the 61st minute, scoring on the rebound of her own penalty kick. The Rockets scored twice more in the last 10 minutes.
ISU had just four shots, two by Mackenzie Kent.
Honored prior to the match were seniors Tara Hoffman, CeCe Wahlberg, Chloee Kooker, Serra Hanrahan, Anna Holcome and Terre Haute North graduate Liz Humphrey.
Now 0-2-1, ISU has an 8 p.m. match Thursday at Indiana. Toledo is now 1-1-2.
I I I
In other women's soccer:
• Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 5, Iowa Wesleyan 3 — At Mount Pleasant, Iowa, freshman Sierra Mullins had three goals and two assists Saturday night in the Pomeroys' season opener.
Mullins' first goal, in the 28th minute, made it a 1-0 match at halftime. The home team tied the score in the third minute of the second half but Mullins scored again a minute later, and SMWC broke a 2-2 tie with goals by Greencastle graduate Kennedy Trigg and Northview graduate Kaylee Lowe before Mullins completed her hat trick.
The Pomeroys host Anderson on Thursday.
Volleyball
• Sycamores go 0-3 at IU — At Bloomington, Indiana State lost 25-13, 26-24, 25-11 to eventual tournament champion Jacksonville State and 25-23, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22 to Chicago State to complete its competition at the Indiana Invitational.
Karrinna Gall had 16 kills and Storm Suhre 15 kills and nine blocks in the two matches. Gall, Melina Tedrow and Cadence Gilley all had double-figure dig totals against Chicago State.
ISU plays this Friday and Saturday at Western Michigan against North Dakota, Wright State and Western Michigan.
• Pomeroys 2-0 — At Kansas City, Mo., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods opened by winning a round robin over Baker and host Avila.
Hannah Zuege had 21 kills and Amari Morales 36 assists in a 26-28, 25-20, 25-14, 25-21 win over Avila.
In the 25-16, 22-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-6 win over Baker, Zuege had 13 kills and four blocks and Jocelyn Rivas-Chavez had 18 digs and six aces.
