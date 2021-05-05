METRO ROUNDUP: TH's Brown named JUCO All-American honorable mention

Terre Haute native Amani Brown got a big reward for an excellent season with Vincennes University.
Brown, who played at Terre Haute South High School, was named a 2021 NJCAA All-American honorable-mention selection.
Brown averaged 17.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3 assists per game for the 17-4 Trailblazers.
“It means the world to me to be named an NJCAA All-American,” Brown said in a VU press release. “Being an All-American was one of my goals at the start of the season, so for it to actually happen is a blessing and just goes to show hard work will pay off. This is just the beginning of a new chapter and I am grateful and will forever cherish this accomplishment.”
“Amani had a good freshmen year last year and we had an idea that she was going to be a really good player for us,” VU women’s coach Harry Meeks said. “Amani is a great kid, we love having her on our team, she always tries to do everything you tell her to in practice and I enjoyed coaching her.”
Brown is the 28th member of the VU women’s basketball program to be named an All-American and the 25th under Coach Meeks and adds her name to the banner of All-American in VU history that hangs in the P.E. Complex.
Baseball
• ISU series altered — Indiana State’s weekend series with Missouri State in Springfield, Mo., has been altered due to impending weather expected in that area over Saturday and Sunday.
The two squads will now play a doubleheader Friday, beginning at 11 a.m., while Saturday and Sunday contests are slated to begin at noon.
The Springfield Cardinals, the Double-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, are in the midst of a homestand at Hammons Field and have priority on the evening slots over the weekend.
Sunday’s contest is currently the lone ESPN3 broadcast of the weekend.
