Tee times have been released for Saturday's third round of the 2019 Wabash Valley Classic golf tournament at Rea Park.
9 a.m. — Ben Kiburis (173), Paul Thomas (171), Steve Bensley (170)
9:10 — Mark Malone (169), Randy Nicoson (167), Ken Walker (165)
9:20 — Jeff Saleh (164), Sam Peoples (163), Randy Kruse (162), Russ Maesch (160)
9:30 — Alan Buell (159), Frank Wall (158), Jim Homburg (156), Mark Fenton (156)
9:40 — Mike Harding (154), Bill Doan (154), Kevin McCrea (154)
9:50 — Marvin Keith (153), Mike Toney (152), Scott Givens (149)
10:00 — Wayne Loughmiller (148), Mark Bird (146), Darrell Shouse (140)
10:10 — J.T. Vitaniemi (180), Jason Nejman (177), Alex Brooks (175)
10:20 — Jared Blankenship (172), Earl Elliott (167), John Brush (165)
10:30 — Aaron Mundy (159), Jason Kyle (162), Jim Jenkins (162)
10:40 — Andy Jackson (159), Tom Jones (159), Tom Rohr (158)]
10:50 — Greg Gruner (156), Matt Boudreau (156), Ryan Roscoe (156)
11:00 — Trevor Howland (155), Fred Reynolds (155), Don Alumbaugh (155)
11:10 — Ryan Harmon (155), Troy Weber (155), Tyler Wampler (154)
11:20 — Gary Stuck (154), Jim Winning (154), Seth Payton (154), Scott Johansen Jr. (154)
11:30 — Eric Miller (153), Ken McVey (153), Dan Gmelich (151), Devon Klutey (150)
11:40 — J.P. Kanizer (150), Phillip Myers (150), Stacey Vitaniemi (150), Zach Kent (149)
11:50 — Kyle Stevenson (149), Rich Schelsky (148), Eddie Kanizer (147), Dave Wampler (147)
Noon — Stu Johnson (147), Drew Cahill (146), Mike Ball (145), Chris Cassell (142)
Football
• Engineer defender honored — Rose-Hulman sophomore Winston Amankwah has been named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Confrerence Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in Saturday night's 30-0 shutout victory at Rhodes College.
Amankwah recorded the second-longest interception return for a touchdown in Rose-Hulman history with his 97-yard pick six in the second quarter. Amankwah hauled in a pass on the Rose-Hulman 3-yard line and scampered down the sideline 97 yards for a score.
He was also part of a defense that recorded Rose-Hulman's first shutout since 2013. The Lynx completed just 8 of 26 passes in the game for 105 yards, and Amankwah tied for team-high honors with two pass breakups.
The first-year starter has 15 career tackles, three pass breakups and one tackle for loss in his career.
Rose-Hulman improved to 1-1 and have a bye this week, then begin HCAC play on Sept. 28 at Manchester.
• Sycamores 31st, 29th — Saturday's 19-7 win over Eastern Kentucky enabled Indiana State to climb closer to a return to the top 25 in Football Championship Subdivision polls.
ISU hosts Eastern Illinois this Saturday.
FCS coaches poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (26) 3-0 650 1
2. James Madison 2-1 621 2
3. South Dakota State 2-1 593 3
4. UC Davis 2-1 570 4
5. Towson 3-0 521 8
6. Kennesaw State 2-1 511 7
7. Weber State 1-2 450 6
8. Northern Iowa 1-1 449 10
9. Nicholls 1-1 396 11
10. Illinois State 2-1 370 12
11. Eastern Washington 1-2 367 5
12. Central Arkansas 3-0 359 14
13. Jacksonville State 2-1 358 16
14. Montana State 2-1 340 15
15. Furman 1-2 281 13
16. Maine 1-2 269 9
17. North Carolina A&T 2-1 230 17
18. Villanova 3-0 215 23
19. Montana 2-1 189 T18
20. Delaware 2-1 153 T18
21. Youngstown State 3-0 104 NR
22. Elon 2-1 80 NR
23. Southeastern Louisiana 1-1 75 24
24. Princeton 0-0 61 25
25. Southeast Missouri State 1-2 57 20
Others Receiving Votes: North Dakota, 33; Sam Houston St., 26; South Carolina St., 20; The Citadel, 16; Houston Baptist, 11; Indiana St., 10; Northern Arizona, 10; Sacramento St., 9; Stony Brook, 9; Dayton, 7; McNeese, 7; William & Mary, 7; Mercer, 4; Yale, 4; Dartmouth, 3; Southern Illinois, 3; Austin Peay, 2.
STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (150) 3-0 3941 1
2. James Madison (8) 2-1 3747 2
3. South Dakota State 2-1 3653 3
4. UC Davis 2-1 3352 5
5. Towson 3-0 3296 8
6. Weber State 1-2 2848 6
7. Kennesaw State 2-1 2757 9
8. Montana State 2-1 2536 10
9. UNI 1-1 2287 11
10. Jacksonville State 2-1 2285 17
11. Eastern Washington 1-2 2284 4
12. Maine 1-2 2083 7
13. Nicholls 1-1 2070 12
14. Central Arkansas 3-0 1960 14
15. Illinois State 2-1 1950 13
16. North Carolina A&T 2-1 1540 15
17. Furman 1-2 1464 16
18. Villanova 3-0 1293 22
19. Montana 2-1 983 20
20. Delaware 2-1 912 18
21. Southeastern Louisiana 1-1 882 23
22. Elon 2-1 689 25
23. Southeast Missouri State 1-2 570 19
24. Youngstown State 3-0 497 NR
25. Citadel 1-2 221 NR
Others: Princeton 220, Stony Brook 154, South Carolina State 118, Indiana State 110, Dartmouth 74, McNeese 67, Wofford 67, Sam Houston State 61, North Dakota 56, Northern Arizona 53, Southern Illinois 49, Yale 39, Dayton 38, Sacramento State 33, Monmouth 33, Lamar 16, Duquesne 12, Chattanooga 11, Austin Peay 8, Cal Poly 7, Eastern Kentucky 4, Alcorn State 4, Houston Baptist 4, ETSU 3, William & Mary 3, Mercer 3, Idaho State 1, Holy Cross 1, UIW 1.
Volleyball
• Sycamores finally play at home — After playing tournaments on the road for three consecutive weekends, Indiana State has a 6 p.m. home match today against IUPUI in the ISU Arena.
The Sycamores, whose leaders include freshmen Gretchen Kuckkan and Chloe Mason, are 1-8 so far.
Mason is a Terre Haute North graduate. The IUPUI roster includes freshman Alli Cook of Northview.
Auto racing
• Cummins prevails — At Haubstadt, Kyle Cummins was a double winner in the U.S. Auto Club Haubstadt Hustler for sprint cars at Tri-State Speedway on Saturday.
Cummins won his heat and led the last 29 turns to win the 40-lap feature. Tyler Courtney was second and C.J. Leary third.
Leary has a 135-point lead over Courtney going into the 4-Crown Nationals on Sept. 28.
Chase Stockon lives in the area and was seventh in the main event. He also is seventh in sprint totals.
Saturday's results
Fast qualifier — Justin Grant.
Heat winners — Dustin Christie, Kyle Cummins, Tyler Courtney, Kevin Thomas Jr. (semi).
Feature — Cummins, Courtney, C.J. Leary, Kendall Ruble, Chris Windom, Critter Malone, Chase Stockon, Brady Bacon, Brady Short, Josh Hodges, Stephen Schnapf, Max Adams, Donny Brackett.
Sprint point leaders — Leary 1,835, Courtney 1,770, Bacon 1,647, Thomas 1,637, Grant 1,629, Windom 1,626, Stockon 1,585.
Baseball
• Seniors compete — The Volkers Group Yankees beat the White Sox 6-5 in Terre Haute Men's Senior League play over the weekend.
Jared Clark got the last out with the potential winning run on base after the White Sox rallied from a 6-0 deficit. Troy Woodard had three hits for the Sox, while Andy Jackson, John Lee and Clark each had two hits and an RBI for the Yankees.
Softball
• Young Warriors win — Casey's junior high team defeated Martinsville 10-0 to win a Class A regional over the weekend.
Addi Leichty allowed just one hit with 11 strikeouts in five innings and was also 2 for 3 for the 20-3 Warriors. Morgan Cribelar, Kam Smith and Natalie Craig also had two hits.
