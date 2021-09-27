Indiana State and Rose-Hulman each had volleyball players earn conference defensive honors Monday.
ISU's Melina Tedrow was named Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Week after leading the Sycamores with 17 digs during a sweep of Evansville on Friday. Her play on the court helped Indiana State to a 51-39 advantage in digs and her 5.67 digs per set led all players. The Quincy, Illinois product added five assists and a pair of service aces.
Tedrow continued to claw her way up the Indiana State record book over the weekend, now at 1,381 career digs. She is now just 41 digs away from fifth in school history.
ISU, 9-2 overall and 1-0 in the MVC, plays Friday at Valparaiso and Saturday at Loyola.
Rose-Hulman sophomore Kylie Rathbun was named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week for her efforts in five matches last week.
Rathbun appeared in 20 sets with 101 total digs in five matches. She tied a season high with 24 digs against Illinois Tech and had 21 digs in victories over Webster and Concordia Chicago. The Engineers were 3-2 for the week.
For the season, Rathbun has recorded 237 digs and 4.23 digs per set. Rose-Hulman has an 8-8 overall record entering its conference opener at home on Saturday against Defiance.
Golf
• Sycamores in top five — At Springfield, Tenn., Indiana State is tied for fifth place with Murray State after the first day of the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate hosted by Austin Peay at The Legacy Golf Course on Monday.
The Sycamores are 35 over par after rounds of 306 and 305. Lauren Green is at 3-over, two strokes out of the individual lead.
Green had rounds of 74 and 73, while Kristen Hobbs shot 75-77, Chelsea Morrow 78-76, Iyoun Chew 79-79 and Molly Lee 82-81. Playing as individuals, Madison Branum shot 83-78 and Grace Welty 81-80.
A 9 a.m. shotgun start Tuesday begins the final round.
• Ace at Rea — At Rea Park, Mark Strain of Terre Haute used a 7-iron Friday for a hole-in-one on the 128-yard third hole.
Witnesses were Gary Denham and Ken Walker, also of Terre Haute.
