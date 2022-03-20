Indiana State split a college baseball doubleheader Sunday against visiting Kansas, losing the first game 7-5 but winning the series finale 11-10 to win the series 2-1.
A late homer by Reyce Curnane gave Kansas the first-game victory, while the Sycamores held off the Jayhawks in the second game with Joey Hurth getting his third save of the season.
Kansas had an early 4-0 lead in the first game but the Sycamores scored twice in both the sixth and seventh innings. Seth Gergely's two-run single tied the game in the seventh.
Curnane's homer and a ninth-inning insurance run broke that tie, and although the Sycamores got their first four runners on base in the bottom of the ninth they couldn't come all the way back. Josue Urdaneta and Gergely were both 2 for 5, Gergely getting a double and driving in three runs.
In the nightcap, ISU scored five times in the bottom of the first inning, Gergely contributing a two-run single, and the lead was 10-5 after a sixth-inning rally that included an RBI double by Jordan Schaffer and a sacrifice fly by Tyler Nelson.
Kansas scored three times in the seventh, but Urdaneta homered in the eighth for an 11-8 lead. Jack Hammond hit his second homer of the game for Kansas in the top of the ninth, but Hurth got the final out with the tying run at third.
Schaffer and Urdaneta had two-hit game, Diego Gines had a double and Randall Diaz scored three times for ISU, now 11-7, while Kansas fell to 8-10. The Sycamores play Tuesday at Indiana.
In other college baseball:
• Engineers sweep — At Batavia, Ohio, Terre Haute South graduate Kade Kline was 4 for 4 in the first game as visiting Rose-Hulman swept Capital by scores of 16-5 and 13-2.
The former Brave scored three runs and drove in two in the first game, while Harrison Finch was 3 for 3 with a double, three runs and four RBI. Colter Couillard-Rodak and Nathan Burke had two hits each for the winners, Couillard-Rodak hitting a homer and Burke a pair of doubles.
Ian Kline had 11 strikeouts in six innings in the second game, while Manuel Lopez had a 2-for-3 performance that included a triple, three runs and two RBI. Drew Roberts was 2 for 2, Kade Kline 2 for 3, Burke had a triple and Brett Tuttle drove in two runs.
Now 5-3, the Engineers have their home opener at 6:30 p.m. Monday against DePauw.
• USI 12, Drury 9 — At Ozark, Mo., Terre Haute South graduate Ethan Hunter had three hits and an RBI as the Screaming Eagles salvaged the third game of a three-game series on Sunday.
Softball
• Rose splits — At Rose-Hulman, the host Engineers split a doubleheader with Fontbonne in their season opener Sunday, winning 6-4 and then losing 6-5.
Angela Boulboulle had three hits and drove in four runs in the first game, while Nicole Lang, winning pitcher Ariel Thomasson and Reagan Knabe all had two hits.
Boulboulle had two more hits in the second game, while Lang scored twice and Clay City graduate Hailey Hofmann had a hit, a run and an RBI.
Now 9-3, the Engineers have a home game at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday against Greenville.
Track and field
• Rose men win early bird - Rose-Hulman sophomore Jailen Hobbs set a new school record in the 100-meter dash in less than ideal weather conditions to lead a strong performance as the Engineers brought home first-place honors at the Fightin' Engineer Early Bird Invitational on Saturday.
In rain and temperatures hovering at 40 degrees, Hobbs set a new school record in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.71 seconds, breaking the previous mark of 10.86 by more than one-tenth of a second.
In addition to the 100-meter win, Hobbs also brought home first-place honors in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.32 seconds.
Kyle Brownell highlighted the remaining four first-place finishers with the No. 3 ranked men's high jump mark in Rose-Hulman history. Brownell cleared 6' 6 3/4" to win the event.
Other Rose-Hulman winners included Jacob Eve in the 400-meter dash (50.35); Isaiah Lilje in the javelin (160' 3"); and Tim Youndt in the triple jump (42' 9").
• Rose women second - Rose-Hulman's women's track team won four events and had two runner-up finishes to place second in the Fightin' Engineer Early Bird Invitational on Saturday.
Rofiat Adeyemi led the Rose-Hulman performance with wins in both the long jump (17' 8 3/4") and the triple jump (35' 6"). Adeyemi recorded the No. 2 ranked long jump mark in school history in the performance.
Evelyn Utley also had the No. 2 ranked mark in school history to win the shot put with a distance of 37' 1 3/4".
Aaliyah Briggs added a fourth event win with the top mark in the javelin (110' 6").
DePauw won the seven-team meet.
Tennis
• Rose men split - Rose-Hulman's men's tennis team defeated Manchester University 9-0 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opener, before falling 7-2 to Ohio Northern in the second of two matches at Brickway Tennis and Pickleball Club on Saturday.
Rose-Hulman won its 52nd match in its last 53 contests against HCAC competition with the victory over Manchester. Singles winners included Owen Reynolds, Grant Paradowski, Rhian Seneviratne, Arudrra Krishnan, Lawson McCloskey and Corey Pollard.
In doubles play, the teams of Reynolds and Joshua Giambattista; Paradowski and Mark Slaninka; and Austin Perry and Cameron Watson each provided victories.
In the nightcap against Ohio Northern, Giambattista earned a straight set victory at No. 1 singles. Paradowski and Slaninka completed a 2-0 day with a win at No. 2 doubles as well.
Rose-Hulman hosts Principia College at the Joy Hulbert Tennis Center next Saturday.
