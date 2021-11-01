Indiana State wrapped up a three-match volleyball homestand Monday by sweeping Missouri State 25-20, 27-25, 25-14 in Missouri Valley Conference play in the ISU Arena.
It was just the fourth time the Sycamores have beaten the Bears, and it enabled ISU to pass Missouri State in the conference standings.
Mallory Keller had 12 kills while Kylie Newby and Madeline Williams added 11 each for the home team, while Chloe Mason had 20 assists and seven digs and Emma Kaelin 14 assists and four digs. Melina Tedrow had a team-high 18 digs and added six assists, and Karinna Gall had six kills and eight digs.
Now 14-11 overall and 5-8 in the MVC, the Sycamores have road matches at Bradley on Friday and at Illinois State on Saturday.
• Newby picks up MVC honor — Kylie Newby's 12 blocks (three solos, nine assists) in a Saturday victory over Valparaiso helped her earn Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors, the league announced Monday.
Newby had 14 kills and 13 blocks over the weekend, which also included a close loss to conference leader Loyola on Friday.
Honors
• Rose gets two — Rose-Hulman's Chaikou Sow and Jonathan Oliger were named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week and Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday.
Sow returned an interception for a touchdown and also recovered a fumble in Saturday's 48-12 win over Bluffton, while Oliger made two of three field goal attempts and was perfect on six extra points.
• Top swimmer — Rose-Hulman sophomore Evan Sellers was named HCAC Men's Swimmer of the Week after sweeping the distance freestyle races in a dual meet Friday at Wabash.
Sellers won the 500 freestyle in 4:51.73 and the 1,000 freestyle in 10:08.45 as the Engineers won 179.5-108.5.
Rose has its first on-campus home meet of the season at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against Anderson and Bluffton.
• Former Knight feted — DePauw's Dylan Hyatt was named North Coast Athletic Conference Defensive Football Athlete of the Week on Monday.
The Northview graduate had his second multiple-interception game of the season with two picks that set up 10 points in the Tigers' 27-10 win over Denison.
DePauw clinched at least a share of the conference championship with the win.
Baseball
• Arizona Angels 11, Terre Haute 6 — At Phoenix, the Terre Haute Volkers father/son team lost in the championship game of the Father/Son World Series on Sunday.
Aaron Simmons, John Volkers and David Schurr had two hits each for Terre Haute. David Pickering pitched four strong innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.