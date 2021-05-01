METRO ROUNDUP: Sycamores split with Bears; series finale Sunday

Indiana State split a Missouri Valley Conference softball doubleheader with second-place Missouri State on Saturday at Price Field and can take the series with a win at 11 a.m. Sunday.
The visiting Bears won the opener 11-1, but the Sycamores took the second game 7-3. ISU is now 18-24, 11-12 in the conference, while Missouri State is 22-16 and 13-6.
A six-run first inning put the Bears ahead to stay in the opener, with Bella Peterson's homer in the bottom of the inning the only run for ISU.
In the second game, Lexi Benko beat a conference powerhouse for the second time in as many weeks, getting help from a four-run first inning capped by a Mallory Marsicek double. TeAnn Bringle's single and a sacrifice fly by Peterson allowed ISU to pull away after Missouri State had closed the gap.
Baseball
• Engineers split — At Art Nehf Field, Rose-Hulman split a doubleheader with Manchester on Saturday, winning the opener 13-3 but lost 16-6 in the nightcap.
Logan Cody's second-inning homer helped the Engineers take an early 7-0 lead in the first game that eventually ended via the 10-run rule.
Rose had four career-high performances: Luke Kluemper driving in four runs on his 3-for-4 day, Alex Gavrilovich driving in three while getting two hits, Josh Mesenbrink scoring four runs in a two-hit performance and Jacob Petrisko striking out seven in seven innings. Adam Taylor and Brett Tuttle also had two hits.
The home team took an early 1-0 lead in the second game, but the Spartans broke a 2-2 tie with an eight-run fifth inning. Mesenbrink was 3 for 4 with two doubles and Taylor had two more hits.
Rose-Hulman is now 19-11 going into a Sunday doubleheader at Defiance. Manchester is 16-17.
• Herrin gets assignment — Terre Haute South graduate and former Indiana University pitcher Timmy Herrin has been assigned to the Lake County Captains by the Cleveland Indians.
The captains are a high Class A team that plays in Eastlake, Ohio.
Track
• Sycamores compete at Kentucky — At Lexington, Ky., several Indiana State athletes had strong performances Saturday at the Kentucky Invitational.
Matthew Lewis-Banks was second in the 110-meter high hurdles, with teammate Daryl Black third and Avery Taylor fifth.
JaVaughn Moore was third in the 100-meter dash; the 4x100 team of Jarel Shaw, Moore, Jhivon Wilson and Noah Malone was second; Wyatt Puff took third in shot put; and several other Sycamores finished in the top eight.
ISU hosts the Pacesetter Invitational this Friday, the final tune-up before the conference meet.
Golf
• Engineers close — At Lima, Ohio, Rose-Hulman's men got within two shots of the lead with a team-record 2-under-par round Saturday at the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships.
The 286 round included a 3-under 69 shot by Gage Smith, who is 2-under for the tournament at 142. Also for Rose-Hulman, Thomas Butler is at 73-71-144, Jack Speedy at 74-72-146, Max Gogel at 73-74-147 and Luke Pool at 73-80-153.
Transylvania leads the tournament with a two-day total of 576, with Rose at 578 and Hanover at 606. The final round is Sunday.
• Ace at Mark's — At Mark's Par 3, Mick Lamb of Terre Haute shot the second hole-in-one of his career Friday, using a pitching wedge on the 106-yard 10th hole.
Johnny B. Hoopingarner witnessed the shot.
