Facing the prospect of settling for a split of its Missouri Valley Conference baseball series at Illinois State on Sunday, No. 23 Indiana State rallied from an early 6-0 deficit to be the host Redbirds 8-7 to win the series 3-1.
After playing their first 24 games on the road, the Sycamores finally play their first home games this week when Valparaiso visits for a four-game series starting Friday.
After sweeping Friday's doubleheader, Indiana State was shut out for the first time in almost 14 months on Saturday when the Redbirds won 5-0. And for six innings Sunday, the Sycamores had been held to just five hits by Illinois State's Sean Sinisko.
Brian Fuentes led off the seventh inning with a triple and came home on a groundout by Aaron Beck.
The Sycamores got three runs in the eighth on back-to-back homers by Max Wright and Fuentes — Wright's homer with a man on base — and then pinch-hitters Miguel Rivera and Ellison Hanna II hit back-to-back homers in the ninth to tie the score.
The MVC uses the international tiebreaker for extra innings, and Fuentes immediately bunted Wright to third base to start the 10th. Beck followed with an RBI single and scored later in the inning on a single by Rivera. The Sycamore infield then turned a game-ending double play in the bottom of the inning after the Redbirds had scored a run.
On Saturday, the visitors had just six hits and were 0 for 15 with runners on base. Seth Gergely had the only extra-base hit, a double in the seventh inning.
Indiana State is now 16-8, 3-1 in the MVC, while Illinois State is 12-18 and 3-5.
Home game attendance this weekend will be limited to 500, with 140 on the ISU pass list and 60 on visiting team pass list. A total of 250 general admission tickets will be on sale for a price of $10 and a total of 50 students will be admitted for free (student ID required) on a first-come, first-served basis once gates are open 30 minutes prior to first pitch. Fans will not be allowed along the first and third base lines to maintain social distancing from student-athletes.
In other college baseball:
• Indiana 8, Illinois 0 — At Bloomington, Northview graduate Braydon Tucker earned a save by pitching the last four innings of a combined no-hitter with McCade Brown in Big Ten play Saturday night.
It was the first no-hitter for the Hoosiers since 1984, a 6-0 win over Rose-Hulman.
Tucker walked one batter and struck out one and Linton graduate Kip Fougerousse was 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBI for Indiana, now 13-7. Sunday's game was rained out.
• Kentucky 13, LSU 4 — At Lexington, Ky., Terre Haute North graduate T.J. Collett was 2 for 5 with a three-run double Sunday as the Wildcats won a Southeastern Conference game.
Softball
• Sycamores sweep at Drake — At Des Moines, the ISU softball team also had a comeback win in extra innings Sunday to wrap up a three-game sweep at Drake, winning 6-4 in eight innings after sweeping a doubleheader by scores of 12-8 and 11-3 on Saturday.
Indiana State hadn't beaten Drake since 2015 and hadn't win a series against the Bulldogs since 2006.
Drake scored three times in the first inning Sunday, but Bella Peterson hit a two-run double in the top of the second to bring ISU within a run. Peterson then doubled again in the top of the seventh and scored on a single by Lexie Siwek to tie the score.
Kennedy Shade had a tie-breaking double in ISU's three-run eighth inning.
Annie Tokarek's 14th career homer and fourth of the season gave the Sycamores a 3-0 lead in the first inning of Saturday's first game. Drake cut an 8-0 deficit to 8-6 with the help of two ISU errors, but Peterson and Isabella Henning had back-to-back doubles in a four-run fifth inning. Siwek was 3 for 4 with three RBI in the nightcap.
Now 14-17 overall and 7-5 in the MVC, ISU is on the road again this coming weekend with a three-game series at Bradley.
Soccer
• Hanover 3, Rose-Hulman 0 — At Hanover, the host Panthers completed a 9-0 season by beating the Engineers for the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championship on Sunday.
Rose was outshot 15-11, with Maggie Sheerin, Lane Lawrence and Kiley McKee having two shots each. Natalie Dillon had five saves as Rose-Hulman finished 7-2.
Golf
• Engineer women win two tournaments in one day — Rose-Hulman's women golfers made history on Sunday, winning the highly regarded Illinois Wesleyan Invitational in Bloomington, Ill., and also winning the Rose-Hulman Invitational at The Trophy Club in Lebanon.
Rose won among six ranked teams at Illinois Wesleyan, finishing with a score of 653 to top second-place Grace by 30 shots and third-place DePauw by 33.
Precious Saelee was medalist at Ironwood Golf Course with two rounds of 79 for a score of 158, while Rachel Zhang was fourth (81-83-164) and Wynne Aldrich fifth (84-81-165). Lauren Conley shot 77-90-167, Annie Anderson 85-89-174 and Neha Vinesh, playing as an individual, show 79-91-170.
At Lebanon, the other group of Engineers shot a 732 to defeated Transylvania by one shot, with Hanover, Franklin and Earlham completing the field.
Svarnika Bommakanti was medalist (88-85-173) with Mikaela Ikeda second (88-86-174). Also playing were Lily Byrne (87-105-192), Olivia Sexton (98-95-193) and Annie Gant (100-109-209).
Both Rose-Hulman groups will tee it up again this coming weekend in tournaments at Millikin and Franklin.
• Rose man fifth — At Columbus, the Rose-Hulman men were fifth Sunday in the Hoosier Heartland D3 Challenge at Otter Creek Golf Course.
Transylvania and Denison tied for team honors with scores of 908. Rose-Hulman shot 945, finishing behind DePauw and Franklin.
Thomas Butler led the Engineers with rounds of 82-79-75-236. Max Gogel shot 81-76-80-237, Luke Poole 81-81-75-237, Gage Smith 80-78-81-239 and Jack Speedy 80-84-79-243. Playing as individuals, Chris Kossos shot 87-84-84-255, Matthew Kadnar 93-81-83-257 and Zach Leedy 94-89-88-271. Rose-Hulman plays in the HCAC Preview this coming weekend at Lima, Ohio.
Track
• Sycamores compete at Alabama — At Tuscaloosa, Ala., Indiana State athletes turned in many top times Friday and Saturday while competing at the Crimson Tide Invitational.
JaVaughn Moore won the men's 100-meter dash in 10.39 seconds, giving him the top time in the Missouri Valley Conference this season, and Leroy Russell now has the top MVC time in the men's 800 after placing second.
Jocelyn Quiles won the women's 5,000 by 13 seconds. Terre Haute South graduate Lauren England was ninth in shot put.
ISU hosts the Gibson Invitational this coming Friday and Saturday.
• Rose-Hulman third, twice — At Crawfordsville, the Rose-Hulman men and women both placed third Saturday at the Wabash Invitational.
Isaiah Lilje was first in men's javelin, while second-place finishers were Jacob Back in long jump, Jacob Eve in the 400, Charlie Klein in javelin and Mikey Holtz in pole vault.
Aaliyah Briggs won both javelin and discus for the Engineer women, while Rofiat Adeyemi won triple jump and Brooke Schroeder won pole vault.
Nosa Igiehon had second-place finishes in the 100 hurdles and long jump, Dara Smith was second in the 400 and Chimele Uriri second in hammer throw.
Rose-Hulman competes this coming weekend at DePauw.
