METRO ROUNDUP: Sycamores place third in MVC swim championships

Indiana State finished third Friday in the Missouri Valley Conference Championships in swimming and diving, finishing in the middle of a three-way battle for second place.
Missouri State dominated the meet with 929.5 points for its fifth straight championship. Host Southern Illinois was second (548.5) ahead of ISU (475.5), Illinois State (444), Northern Iowa (344), Evansville (328.5), Little Rock (318) and Valparaiso (117).
All-MVC Sycamores were Marni Gray, conference champion in the 200 butterfly, and Marlene Pavlu Lewin, second in 200 backstroke.
Earning honorable-mention honors were Madie Rutan, eighth in 200 backstroke, and Anna Maria Nasiou, seventh in 200 breaststroke. The 400 freestyle relay team of Pavlu Lewin, Kaimi Matsumoto, Caitie Mansker and Emily Webb took fourth in a time of 3:26.52, second-best in ISU history.
Soccer
• Big haul for ISU — Indiana State's women's soccer success this spring has resulted in a record seven Sycamores earning all-Missouri Valley Conference honors and nine postseason awards, the league announced Friday.
Midfielders Chloee Kooker and CeCe Wahlberg were first-team selections; goalkeeper Maddie Alexander, defender Kloe Pettigrew and midfielder Sidney Ewing earned honorable-mention honors; and Alexander, Pettigrew, midfielder Katie Yankey and forward Audrey Stephens made the all-freshman team.
Kooker and Wahlberg, incidentally, are sophomores and Ewing is a junior.
Track
• Field events strong for hosts — At the Gibson Track & Field Complex, host Indiana State had strong showings in field events Friday during the second day of competition at the Gibson Invitational.
Bowling Green leads the women's standings after two days with 29 points, followed by Dayton (28), DePaul (24), Indiana State (17), Northern Iowa (15), SIU Edwardsville (13), Eastern Illinois (10), Loyola (8), Central Michigan (7), Illinois Chicago (3) and Valparaiso (2).
ISU's men are fifth so far in a meet led by Northern Iowa (31), IUPUI (20), Milwaukee (16), Loyola (14), ISU (13), SIUE (13), DePaul (13), Purdue Fort Wayne (10), Dayton (5), Eastern Illinois (5), Illinois Chicago (3) and Valparaiso (3).
Mitch Conrad of the Sycamores finished two days of decathlon competition in third place with 6,205 points.
In men's events, Noah Bolt and Brett Norton were fifth and sixth in hammer throw. For the women, Jayla Bynum was fourth in javelin, Brittnee James eighth in hammer and Reynei Wallace was fourth in the 200.
Competition Saturday begins at 11 a.m. Spectators are not permitted at the meet.
