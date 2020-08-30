Indiana State had 230 student-athletes named to the Missouri Valley Conference honor roll last week, the league office announced.
Every Sycamore team had a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher, with 67 athletes earning a perfect 4.0.
MVC awards are the President's Council, requiring 3.8 GPA, a minimum of two years of athletic participation and being within 18 hours of graduation; Commissioner's Awards, requiring at least two semesters of 3.5 or better and a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or better; and the Honor Roll, requiring a 3.2.
ISU honorees are as follows:
President's Council — Colton Yeakley, men's track; Sierra Hargens and Kayla Ryan, women's golf; Kathryn Besserman and Jordan Denton, women's soccer; Allie Engstrom, Kendall Hansen and Mykenzie Kostka, women's swimming; Colleen Madden and Michaela Ward, women's track; and Jade York, volleyball.
Commisioner's Award — Dominic Cusumano, Collin Liberatore, Brandt Nowaskie and Max Wright, baseball; Kannon Sams, Ben Andreatta, Garrett Wagner and Yeakley, men's track; Lauren Green, Hargens, Alexandria Jennings and Ryan, women's golf; Besserman, Lindsey Anstine, Denton, Alise Emser, Lexi Hart, Natalie Kesselring, Jensen Margheim, Katie Sidloski, Hannah Sullivan, Erin Sweda and Danielle Varner, women's soccer; Della Gher, Becky Gibbs, Amanda Guercio, Kristen Kelly, Mallory Marsicek, Alexis McCullough, Peyton Ottersback, Olivia Patton, Bella Peterson, Leslie Sims and Lexie Siwek, softball; Madison Brand, Cierra Campbell, Engstrom, Hansen, Kostka, Vivia Kritikou, Caitie Mansker, Anna Maria Nasiou, MarIene Pavlu Lewin, Elizabeth Peskin, Keara Shelton, Kerry Tepe and Emily Webb, women's swimming; Hanna Atwood, Gabrielle Brown, Michaella Burchett, Tara Cassidy, Claire Collins, Imani Davis, Kaitlyn Davis, Maggie Falater, Alexis Grider, Cami Hansen, Mia Mackenzie, Madden, Sabrina Martinez, TayIor Pierce, Jocelyn Quiles, Dani Spring, Elaina Walls, Ward, Alli Workman and Devon Zeck, women's track; Cassie Kawa, Devynn Merriman, Rhiannon Morozoff, Alex Toombs and York, volleyball.
Track
• SMWC signs Patriot — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods has announced the signing of Mackenzie Turner of Terre Haute North to its 2021-2022 track and field recruiting class.
Turner competes in sprints, hurdles and high jump for the Patriots and is the Pomeroys' first 2021-2022 recruit.
Baseball
• Astros 18, Yankees 3 — In Terre Haute Men's Senior League 50-and-over competition, the Wabash Valley Animal Hospital Astros got four hits and five RBl from Terry Lewis; two hits and two RBI each from Dave Weaver and Jim Acton; and two hits and an RBI each from Andy Pickering, Jim Shaw and Don Dawson.
Craig Harlan, Kevin Kallenberger, Pat Conaty and Doc Stephens had two hits each for the Volkers Group Yankees, with Harlan getting two RBI and Kallenberger one.
Golf
League results
Rea Park Women's Tuesday 18-Hole — Low gross: Josie Thompson 82. Low net: Beth Lowe 65. Birdies: Sharon Horrall (1 and 16), Thompson (3), Lowe (4), Madonna Johnson (11). Chip-in: Horrall (18). Low putts: Lowe 28.
Paitson's Roofing East End Ladies at Mark's Par 3 — Standings: Baesler's Market 470, Kleptz Restaurant 427, Modesitt/Emmert Realty 407, Brashier Equipment 401, Fairway Golf 392, Advanced Chiropractic 376,
Kroc's Butcher Shop 369, Riddell National Bank 358. Low gross: Mardel Miller 35, Sally Cuvelier 35, Karen Seeling 35. Low net: Janice Cladrk 28, Miller 28, Cuvelier 28. Birdies: Seeling (8), Sandie Siegelin (9). Chip-ins: Jean Brashier (2), Julie Jordan (1), Gwen Teneyuca (1), Cuvelier (6). Play of the Day: Nan Engle.
Terre Haute Savings Bank Seniors at Rea Park — Standings: Apple House 203, Terre Haute Savings Bank 196, L.U. 20 191, Wells Fargo 184, RBW 182, Blackhawk Community Church 157, Baesler's Market 152, ACS Chiropractic 143. Low gross: Ernie Smith 38, Buzz Page 38. Low net: Dick Acquino 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.