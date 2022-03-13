Wright State scored seven runs the last two innings Sunday to overtake Indiana State 11-10 in nonconference college baseball and take the weekend series 2-1.
ISU took a five-run lead with a nine-run sixth inning and added a single run in the eighth, but the Raiders scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth and two runs -- a rally started by a third-strike passed ball -- for a walkoff win in the bottom of the ninth.
Sean Ross, Randall Diaz, Isaiah Thompson and Tyler Nelson had multi-hit games for the Scyamores, with Ross and Aaron Beck getting doubles and Diaz scoring three times.
Beck's double that drove in Diaz started the nine-run rally, which included two-run singles by Diaz and Josue Urdaneta. Ross drove in Diaz with his two-out double in the eighth.
Joey Hurth (1-1) took his first loss of the season after allowing two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning. Jack Parisi went the first 3.2 innings while Lane Miller, Jared Spencer and Connor Fenlong all saw time on the mound.
Jordan Schaffer was hit by a pitch for the eighth time this season and extended his on-base streak to 25 games. Urdaneta now has a 13-game hitting streak.
Now 7-6, the Sycamores have their home opener at 3 p.m. Tuesday against Southeast Missouri State.
• Hoosiers swept -- At Troy, Ala., Indiana lost 6-4 and 7-4 to host Troy in nonconference play Sunday.
Northview graduate Braydon Tucker pitched 4.1 innings in relief in the opener, allowing one run and three hits with a walk and a strikeout. He did not get a decision.
Linton graduate Josh Pyne was 1 for 4 with a run and an RBI in the first game and 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI in the second game. Indiana, 6-9, hosts Kentucky on Tuesday.
Swimming
• Sycamores set records -- At Elkhart, Indiana State swimmers set four school records and placed 25th in the team standings in the three-day CSCAA National Invitational that closed out the 2021-22 season.
“This weekend was a great way to conclude a successful season,” coach Josh Christensen said. “Four school records and a top-25 finish in our first time at this meet shows the direction our program is headed. I’m really proud of this group for putting in work for an extra couple of weeks and setting the standard for future years.”
Kaimi Matsumoto set her second individual record of the weekend in the 100 individual medley on Saturday morning, then teamed with Chloe Farro, Alexa Szadorski and Emily Webb for a record in the 400 freestyle relay in the evening.
“Kaimi had a huge weekend,” Christensen added. “She set two individual records and was a big part in both relay records. It was one of the better individual performances we’ve ever had in program history.
Matsumoto set a school record Thursday in the 50 butterfly and teamed with Madie Rutan, Marni Gray and Szadorski for a 400 individual medley relay on Thursday night.
Friday's highlight was Rutan becoming the first Sycamore to reach an individual final at this meet, and she placed 20th in 100 backstroke.
