Indiana State earned its second straight comeback victory, defeating Austin Peay 3-2 (21-25, 28-26, 22-25, 25-22, 15-8) to earn the Sycamore Invitational championship Saturday and extend their winning streak to five matches.
Karinna Gall was named the Most Valuable Player for the tournament, recording 40 kills, 51 digs and 11 blocks. She recorded a double-double in each match of the tournament and hit an impressive .406 against Austin Peay on Saturday.
Storm Suhre and Madeline Williams were also named to the all-tournament team, with Suhre playing a key role in Saturday’s comeback win over Austin Peay with 19 kills and two solo blocks while hitting .515. For the tournament she registered 31 kills. Williams ended her weekend with 30 kills and 12 blocks, including two solo blocks. She tallied a weekend-best 11 kills over IUPUI to go with seven digs.
With the victory over Austin Peay, Indiana State (6-2) won its first non-conference tournament since the 2015 campaign when they were victorious at the ISU Classic. The five-match winning streak is also the longest since the 2015 season.
In addition to Suhre and Gall, Kylie Newby was strong offensively with 12 kills while Williams added nine. Junior Chloe Mason recorded her second double-double of the weekend behind a 32-assist, 10-dig performance while Emma Kaelin added 25 assists and 12 digs over her own. Gall made it three Sycamores with double-doubles, getting down for 15 digs of her own.
Leading the defensive effort was Melina Tedrow with 25 digs.
The Sycamores will be back at home at 6 p.m. Friday when they welcome rival Eastern Illinois to ISU Arena.
I I I
In other college volleyball:
• Engineers split — At Jacksonville, Ill., Rose-Hulman split two matches Saturday at the Illinois College Invitational, losing 3-0 to No. 11 Ohio Northern but sweeping perennial power Illinois Wesleyan 3-0.
The win over Illinois Wesleyan was highlighted by a balanced attack effort led by Sophia Koop with a game-high 10 kills. Kate Wood added nine kills and Elizabeth Canon eight. Jillian Gregg led the contest with 20 assists while Kylie Rathbun led the defensive effort with a game-high 17 digs. Allie Fults added four blocks.
Against Ohio Northern, Elizabeth Canon finished with seven kills. Fults and Gregg both added two blocks each.
Rose-Hulman is now 4-3 and plays Tuesday at DePauw.
Golf
• Kanizer, Reynolds win — At Hulman Links, Eddie Kanizer and Fred Reynolds combined for a two-day score of 132 and won a playoff over Chris Cassell and Darrel Shouse for the championship of the Mostaccioli Open on Sunday.
Former PGA player Chad Collins was in the tournament.
Championship flight
132 — E.Kanizer-Reynolds 67-65, Cassell-Shouse 68-64
135 — Neaderhiser-Toney 68-67, Harrison-Stevenson 71-64
136 — Collins-Thomas 69-67
138 — Byram-Gann 72-66
140 — Horrall-Meneely 73-67
144 — Johansen-J.P. Kanizer 77-67
First flight
136 — Jones-Keen 68-68
138 — Davis-Wall 70-68
139 — Schelsky-Vitaniemi 70-69
140 — Carr-Luce 72-68
142 — Chambers-Smithson 74-68
144 — Keith-Wampler 75-69
Second flight
141 — Buck-Lewis 69-72
142 — Jackson-Winning 72-70
145 — Carson-Givens 75-70, Fossi-Griffin 75-70
147 — Wampler-Weber 76-71
148 — Finton-Wall 78-70
151 — Cooper-Mundy 78-73
154 — Carr-Craft 82-72
Third flight
147 — Kluesner-Stark 74-73
151 — Grayless-Homburg 75-76
155 — Denham-Pearson 74-81, Stewart-Stewart 78-77
157 — Heyen-West 80-77
164 — Cassell-Cassell 85-79
168 — Buck-Yochum 88-80
172 — Markekt-Parshafer 91-81
• Engineers take top two spots — At Franklin, Rose-Hulman placed first and second at the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Preview on Saturday and Sunday at the Legends.
Rose had the top six golfers, with its first team shooting 642 and its second team 652.
Rachel Zhang won the tournament for the third straight year, shooting 80-78. At 160 for the Engineers were Lauren Conley (80-80), Meg Fosnot (84-76), Precious Saelee (79-81) and Neha Vinesh (81-79).
Svarnike Bommakanti completed the six-player sweep with a 162 (86-76) while Wynne Aldrich shot 86-82-168, Lily Byrne 82-87-169, Mikaela Ikeda 85-85-170, Nikki Bonilla 94-82-176, Annie Gant 96-93-189, Olivia Sexton 102-87-189, Caitlin Hriljac 108-100-208 and Elizabeth Grossman 106-107-213.
The Engineers play this coming Friday and Saturday at the Illinois Wesleyan Invitational.
Soccer
• Saint Louis 3, Indiana State 0 — At Memorial Stadium, the Sycamores lost their final non-conference match of the season Sunday.
Hannah Sawyer scored for the visitors in the 12th minute and again 10 minutes later, while Emily Gaebe scored in the 49th minute.
ISU was outshot 20-8 and fell to 2-5-1. The Sycamores play Friday at Loyola.
• Rose-Hulman 1, Millikin 1, 2 OT — At Rose-Hulman, the host Engineers got a goal by Caleb Urban in the 20th minute and outshot the visitors 24-14 but couldn't pick up another score in the double-overtime draw in men's competition.
Now 1-2-1, Rose hosts DePauw on Wednesday. Millikin is 0-3-1.
• Rose-Hulman 10, Illinois College 0 — At Rose-Hulman, the Engineer women scored eight times in the first period for an easy victory Saturday in the Grey Matters Awareness Game.
Sarah Shoemaker had two goals and an assist and Elle Vuotto had three assists. Other goals were scored by Elsa King, Lane Lawrence, Christina Rogers, Alicia Rodriguez, Grace Hobson, Kyra Hicks, Sarah Shibuya and Kiana Martin. Lawrence, Hobson, Rodriguez and Emily Maxwell also had assists.
Rose-Hulman, 3-0, plays Wednesday at Knox. Illinois College is 1-3.
• Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 7, Defiance 0 — At Saint Mary of the Woods, freshman Kennedy Trigg had three goals and Madison Payne, Kailee Kefer, Kaylee Lowe and Maggie Lackey had one each for the Pomeroy women on Saturday.
Tennis
• Hanover 5, Rose-Hulman 4 — At Rose-Hulman, the Engineer women lost their Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opener on Saturday.
Taylor Goldman won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and teamed with Bre Rogers for an 8-2 win at No. 1 doubles. Other wins were by Ruby Kauffman at No. 4 singles and Julia McGuire at No. 6 singles.
Now 0-2, 0-1 in the HCAC, the Engineers host Anderson on Sept. 22. Hanover is 1-1 and 1-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.