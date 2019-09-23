Indiana State's golfers are tied for eighth among 15 teams after 36 holes of the Missouri Valley Conference Fall Preview golf tournament were played Monday at Spirit Hollow Golf Club.
Lauren Green was ISU's best scorer with rounds of 77 and 81 while Sierra Hargens went 83-78, Kayla Ryan 80-81, Kristen Hobbs 83-84 and Alex Jennings 90-81.
Playing as individuals, Madison Branum shot 90-88 and Chelsea Morrow 91-94.
Host Northern Iowa leads with a score of 621 while the Sycamores are at 644. The last 18 holes are today.
Volleyball
• Missouri Baptist 3, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 0 — At Saint Mary of the Woods, the Pomeroys gave their powerful visitors all they wanted in college volleyball Monday but still fell in three close sets: 25-20, 25-19, 26-24.
Mandi Alspach led SMWC in kills with nine, while Pamela Dorman had 11 digs and Katelyn Cotter 21 assists.
Next action for the 4-9 Pomeroys is a Wednesday match at Anderson. Missouri Baptist is 15-3.
Honors
• Two Engineers selected — Rose-Hulman's Matthew Stevenot and Katryna Dahlberg have earned weekly honors from the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Stevenot is Men's Cross Country Runner of the Week after his showing at the John McNichols Invitational on Saturday at LaVern Gibson Championship Course. Stevenot was second among Division III runners and 111th overall in a competition that included seven top-25 Division I teams led by two-time defending national champion Northern Arizona.
Dahlberg is Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week after recording 108 digs in four matches last week. The Engineers were 2-2 for the week, with a road win at Webster and a neutral-site win over Finlandia.
Rose-Hulman has its volleyball home opener at 7 p.m. Wednesday against DePauw and competes in cross country Friday at Millikin.
Football
• No upward movement for Sycamores — Despite Saturday's dominating defensive performance in a 16-6 win over Eastern Illinois, Indiana State had no upward movement in Monday's Football Championship Subdivision polls.
FCS coaches poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (26) 4-0 650 1
2. James Madison 3-1 622 2
3. South Dakota State 3-1 600 3
4. Kennesaw State 3-1 551 6
5. UC Davis 2-2 491 4
6. Weber State 1-2 462 7
7. Northern Iowa 2-1 455 8
8. Illinois State 3-1 424 10
9. Nicholls 2-1 404 9
10. Towson 3-1 397 5
11. Montana State 3-1 378 14
12. Jacksonville State 3-1 376 13
13. Villanova 4-0 356 18
14. Central Arkansas 3-1 351 12
15. Furman 2-2 310 15
16. Maine 2-2 252 16
17. Montana 3-1 240 19
18. N.C. A&T 2-1 208 17
19. Delaware 3-1 177 20
20. Youngstown State 3-0 174 21
21. Eastern Washington 1-3 132 11
22. Southeastern Louisiana 2-1 109 23
23. Princeton 1-0 72 24
24. Elon 2-2 53 22
25. North Dakota 2-1 44 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Southeast Missouri State 43, The Citadel 24, Stony Brook 23, Yale 15, Northern Arizona 12, S.C. State 12, Sam Houston State 11, Houston Baptist 8, Dartmouth 5, Indiana State 3, Tennessee Tech 3, Sacramento State 2, Wofford 1.
STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (153) 4-0 3921 1
2. James Madison (4) 3-1 3725 2
3. South Dakota State 3-1 3646 3
4. UC Davis 2-2 3115 4
5. Weber State 1-2 3005 6
6. Kennesaw State 3-1 2924 7
7. Montana State 3-1 2760 8
8. Villanova 4-0 2545 18
9. Northern Iowa 2-1 2491 9
10. Towson 3-1 2456 5
11. Jacksonville State 3-1 2398 10
12. Nicholls 2-1 2069 13
12. Maine 2-2 2069 12
14. Illinois State 3-1 2014 15
15. Central Arkansas 3-1 1792 14
16. Furman 2-2 1603 17
17. N.C. A&T 2-1 1541 16
18. Montana 3-1 1228 19
19. Southeastern Louisiana 2-1 1030 21
20. Delaware 3-1 963 20
21. Eastern Washington 1-3 679 11
22. Youngstown State 3-0 662 24
23. Southeast Missouri State 2-2 568 23
24. Elon 2-2 441 22
25. Citadel 2-2 339 25
Others: Princeton 268, Stony Brook 237, South Carolina State 97, Dartmouth 86, Indiana State 69, North Dakota 57, Sam Houston State 55, Yale 48, Idaho 25, Wofford 22, Sacramento State 17, Houston Baptist 12, Southern Illinois 12, Duquesne 11, Northern Arizona 10, Eastern Kentucky 7, CCSU 4, Lamar 2, Alcorn State 1, Idaho State 1.
Baseball
• Seniors compete — The Volkers Group Yankees defeated the Braves 10-4 in Terre Haute Men's Senior League play over the weekend.
The 35-and-over Yankees finished as the top seed in their age group after beating the 18-and-over Braves. Dale Mahurin had a double and two runs and Dan Cuffle and Kyle Volkers had two hits and an RBI each for the Yankees, while Jay Beddow had three hits for the Braves.
