Indiana State battled in each game of its volleyball match with Valparaiso on Saturday in the ISU Arena, but ultimately the Crusaders earned their first Missouri Valley Conference win by sweeping the Sycamores 3-0.
Scores were 25-21, 25-20, 25-21.
Offensively the Sycamores had a better match, hitting .252, higher than Valparaiso’s .250. The Crusaders owned the edge in kills, 49-38, and assists, 41-36.
Nikkie White was the only Tree to end the match with double-digit kills, tallying 10. Freshman Gretchen Kuckkan added eight. In the assist category, Mary Hannah Lewis led the Blue and White with 17 to go along with eight digs.
ISU will be back in action for homecoming next Friday in the ISU Arena when the Sycamores host in-state rival Evansville. First serve is set for 6 p.m.
I I I
In other college volleyball:
• Rose wins twice — At North Manchester, Rose-Hulman picked up two key wins on the road this weekend. The team defeated HCAC competitor Manchester 3-0 and Eureka 3-2.
The Engineers defeated the host school 25-23, 25-15, 25-20. Katie Orbeta and Madison Wendelin led the winners with 11 kills each.
In the second match, the Engineers defeated Eureka 25-10, 24-26, 15-25, 25-18, 15-10.
Rose-Hulman (9-12 overall, 1-0 HCAC) will play host to Franklin at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Women’s soccer
• Indiana State 3, Valparaiso 2 — At Memorial Stadium, freshman Cece Wahlberg staked the Sycamores to an early 1-0 lead and then after Valparaiso battled back to tie it up, fellow freshman Serra Hanrahan scored in the 77th minute to give Indiana State a victory in front of 250 fans.
The Sycamores improved to 3-6-2 overall and 1-0-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference, while Valparaiso fell to 0-11-1 and 0-2-0 respectively.
Sidney Ewing hit the scoring column in the 52nd minute to put the Sycamores ahead 2-1. She took a pass from Wahlberg from the far corner and Ewing was able to find the upper left corner of the net.
Hanrahan scored her first career goal in the 77th minute to push the Sycamores back ahead 3-2. She took the assist on the goal from senior Katie Sidloski.
Hannah Sullivan picked up the win in goal for ISU with three saves in the contest.
This was the Sycamores’ first MVC victory since October 14, 2017, when they topped Illinois State by the score of 2-1.
ISU will travel to Northern Iowa next Saturday for a 3 p.m. match.
Men’s tennis
• Engineers competing hard — At Kalamazoo, Mich., Rose-Hulman seniors Ian Landwehr and Austin Perry have won a total four matches in the first two days at the 2019 Intercollegiate Tennis Association hosted by Kalamazoo College.
No. 9 seeded Landwehr defeated James Dill of Oberlin 6-1, 6-1 and Tytus Metzler of Kalamazoo 6-3, 7-6 (5) before falling to No. 1 seed Ethan Hills of Washington University in the Round of 16.
Perry finished 1-2 in singles play for the week, highlighted by a 6-3, 6-4 win over Clayton Maack of Millikin.
In doubles action, the duo of Landwehr and Perry fell in their only match of the day 8-7 to the No. 5 seeded team from Kenyon on Friday before defeating a team from Trine 8-2 to on Saturday. Landwehr and Perry will face another team from Kenyon at 9 a.m. today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.