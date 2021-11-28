Indiana State’s Missouri Valley Conference postseason run came to an end Friday night as the sixth-seeded Sycamores fell to host No. 2 Illinois State 3-0 inside Redbird Arena.
Scores were 25-18, 25-15, 25-20.
The Sycamores (18-12) rallied back in all three sets against the Redbirds (18-13) as Indiana State hoped to pick up its second win in Redbird Arena this season after previously topping Illinois State in the facility back on Nov. 6. However, it wasn’t meant to be as Illinois State took control of each of the three sets Friday night in securing the berth in the MVC championship match.
Mallory Keller paced the Sycamores’ offense, finishing with 10 kills and a .200 hitting percentage. Kaitlyn Hamilton added six kills and a block, while Madeline Williams posted a match-high two service aces and seven digs. Chloe Mason (16) and Emma Kaelin (10) combined for 26 assists, while Melina Tedrow added a team-high 12 digs in the loss.
Tamara Otene led an Illinois State offense that hit .298 from the floor in the match with 14 kills. Katelyn Lefler (21) and Nora Janka (17) combined for 38 assists in the win.
Illinois State jumped out to the 10-4 lead in the first set as the Redbirds utilized an 8-2 run highlighted by a pair of Otene kills. The Redbirds’ lead hit 20-12 on an Otene ace before the Sycamores battled back late in the set. Kaitlyn Hamilton ended the Illinois State run with a kill and added another over the final stretch before the Redbirds closed out the frame on a Sycamore attack error.
The Redbirds’ momentum continued in the second set as they scored seven of the first eight points of the frame to jump to the early lead. Indiana State battled back to cut the margin down to four at 11-7 with a pair of Hamilton kills aiding in the 6-3 stretch. The Sycamores kept the margin at four points several times in the set, but were unable to close the gap as a Illinois State posted a pair of blocks late in the 25-15 set win.
The Redbirds jumped ahead to a 10-4 lead in the third set utilizing a 7-1 run mostly on Jessica D’Ambrose’s serve. Illinois State led 16-9 in the set before the Sycamores battled their way back into the frame with a 6-2 run. Over the stretch, Keller and Hamilton both connected on kills, while Williams dropped in her second ace of the game to cut the match down to 18-15. The teams continued to swap points as Illinois State hit match point at 24-18 on an Otene kill. The Sycamores kept the match alive with back-to-back points before Illinois State closed out the win.
The Sycamores advanced to the MVC tournament semifinal round for the second time in program history following their first-round sweep over Bradley. Indiana State’s previous trip also ended in the semifinals back in 2017 when the Sycamores fell to Missouri State.
• • •
In other volleyball news:
• ISU’s Williams tabbed All-MVC second team — Indiana State middle blocker Madeline Williams has been named to the All-Missouri Valley Conference second team, the Valley announced Thursday. It marks the first postseason honor for Williams in her four-year Sycamore career.
The Chesterfield, Mo., native ended the regular season with 219 kills on a .283 hitting percentage, which ranked fourth on the team. In a balanced offensive attack, Williams recorded 10 or more kills in 10 matches this season with a season-high 12 kills Oct. 16 at Northern Iowa. She also was dominant at the service line, finishing the regular season with 33 aces, which ranked second on the team and seventh in the MVC.
Indiana State benefited from Williams in the middle as she blocked a team-high 92 shots while only being called for three blocking errors.
Women’s basketball
• DePauw 64, Rose-Hulman 54 — At Bloomington, Ill., the Engineers gave 10th-ranked DePauw a four-quarter battle before falling to the unbeaten Tigers in Sunday’s championship game of the Midwest Challenge.
Rose-Hulman trailed 18-13 after the first quarter, but rallied to take the lead late in the first half. A score from Nola Wilson, two free throws from Rose Burnham and a basket from Jamie Baum put Rose-Hulman ahead 27-25 with 1:10 left in the second quarter. DePauw rallied to knot the score at 27-27 at the intermission.
Three points from Rowan Hein helped draw Rose-Hulman within 38-34 at the 1:01 mark of the third quarter. Baum brought the Engineers back within 47-42 with a three-pointer at the 7:25 mark of the fourth quarter. DePauw pushed its lead to 12 points, but Hein scored four straight points to bring the Engineers back within 61-54 in the final minute. DePauw hit three free throws down the stretch to secure the victory.
Jordan Barlow led Rose-Hulman with 16 points and six rebounds. Hein added 13 points, six rebounds and three assists. Baum also reached double figures with 10 points.
DePauw improved to 6-0 on the season, while Rose-Hulman dropped to 2-3. Rose-Hulman returns to action next Saturday against another nationally ranked foe, Transylvania.
• Rose-Hulman 69, Illinois Wesleyan 64, OT — On Saturday at Bloomington, Ill., Rowan Hein had a career-high 27 points with eight rebounds and six assists and Jamie Baum added 14 points and six rebounds for the winning Engineers in the first round of the Midwest Challenge.
Jordan Barlow had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds for the winners.
Swimming
• Farro to represent Aruba — Indiana State freshman Chloe Farro will be representing her home country of Aruba in the 2021 Junior Pan American Games on Monday and Tuesday. Farro will compete in the 50- and 100-meter freestyle events in Cali, Colombia.
Farro will compete in the 100 freestyle event Monday, while taking on the field in the 50 freestyle Tuesday. A PPV live stream of the event can be found here: PANAM Sports Channel.
“This is a great opportunity for Chloe to once again represent her country and gather more international racing experience,” ISU swimming coach Josh Christensen said.
A native of Savaneta, Aruba, Farro has been competing on the international scene over the last few years for the Aruban Swimming Federation. She earned the two best times at the Uana Swimming Cup in February and earned bronze in the 50 free at the CCCAN Swimming Championships in 2018.
She’s also represented Team Aruba at the seventh FINA World Junior Championship in Budapest, Hungary, last summer. She competed in the 50 free, 100 free, 50 butterfly, and 50 breaststroke, while posting her best time in the 50 free at the championships.
Most recently, Farro has hit her stride in the pool for the Sycamores as the freshman is coming off a school record-setting performance in the Kansas Classic. She shattered ISU records in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles in the three-day meet at Topeka, Kan. Her time of 23.53 seconds set the ISU record in the 50, while her 50.85 was a record in the 100.
In addition to competing for Aruba at the Games, Farro served as the co-flag bearer for the delegation at the Junior Pan American Games earlier this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.