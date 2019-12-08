Host Indiana State posted easy wins over Marian and Chicago State at the first indoor track and field meet of the season in ISU's facility.
ISU's men scored 155 to 91 for Marian and 16 for Chicago State. The Sycamore women had 159, Marian 81 and Chicago State 43.
“We had a great team atmosphere today,” head coach Angela Martin said. “Our team learned a lot and we had a positive start to our season. It will be great to get after it again in a month against Illinois State.”
ISU men’s sprinters won the 60, 200 and 400-meter dashes. JaVaughn Moore, last year’s MVC Indoor Male Freshman of the Year, earned the 60-meter dash title behind a time of 6.78. Freshman Jhivon Wilson took third in the event with a time of 6.88.
Wilson’s day wasn’t done, however, as the freshman walked away with the 200-meter dash title later in the afternoon with a time of 22.04. Jarel Shaw earned a second-place finish in the event, crossing the line at 22.33. In the 400-meter dash, Antonio Davis was the victor for the men behind a time of 51.04, holding off second by .02.
Indiana State got a sweep in the men’s 600-meter run, with two newcomers leading the way. Ben Shepard crossed the finish line in first at 1:23.08 while Josh Readinger and Justin Niederhaus were behind Shepard at 1:24.67 and 1:25.08, respectively.
Three Sycamores represented the men in the 60-meter hurdles finals, which resulted in an all-ISU top-three. Matthew Lewis-Banks picked up his first win of the year, hurdling to a time of 8.13 for the win while Stephen Griffith clocked a time of 8.18 for second and Daryl Black took third at 8.48.
The distance events got started with a win by Cale Kilian in the men’s mile as he raced to a time of 4:21.95. Freshman Jackson Krieg took second in the event in his first collegiate track meet, earning a time of 4:27.41
Also walking away with a victory on Saturday in the distance events was sophomore Noah Hufnagel. Hufganel, who is coming off a much improved cross country season, won the men’s 3,000-meter run with a time of 8:37.59. He was followed by teammates Mitchell Hopf and Conor Fagan, who clocked times of 8:58.98 and 9:08.73.
In the field, the men’s high jumpers went one-two-three. Nick Schultz led the delegation, winning the event with a jump of 2.06m (6-feet-9) while freshman Kevin Krutsch took silver at 2.03m (6-8) in his first collegiate meet. Nathan Kiger claimed third for the Sycamores with a mark of 2.00m (6-6.75).
Bryan Keubeng and Emmanuel Odubanjo took the long jump title and the triple jump win. Keubeng had a jump of 6.59m (21-07.50) while Odubanjo was at 14.46m (47-05.25).
The Sycamores went 1-2-3-4 in the weight throw led by Brett Norton at 16.90m (55-5.5). Nick Young took silver at 16.48m (54-1), Joe Barnes third at 15.64m (51-3.75) and Kannon Sams fourth at 15.39m (50-6).
In the shot put, it was another 1-2-3-4 finish for the men. Colton Yeakley was the winner at 15.55m (51-0.25) followed by Norton at 15.46m (50-8.75), Barnes at 15.36m (50-4.75) and Young at 15.17m (49-9.25).
Two freshmen led the Sycamore women in the 60-meter dash on Saturday afternoon. Daija Springer crossed the line in first, holding off teammate Claire Pittman with a time of 7.81. Pittman took second at 7.88.
Another freshman, Raven Moore, claimed victory in the women’s 200-meter dash with a time of 25.92. Continuing with the theme, freshmen Iyanla Hunter and Reynei Wallace were in control of the 400-meter dash. Hunter earned the win with a time of 58.06 while Wallace took second at 59.94.
McKendra Barthelme claimed victory in the women’s 60-meter hurdles, clocking a time of 8.90, but was followed closely by Tajaa Fair who ended at 8.91.
The women were also dominant in the mid-distance events, claiming titles in both the 600- and 800-meter runs. Rebecca Odusola was the 600-meter winner with a time of 1:37.94 while Imani Davis earned the win in the 800-meter run at 2:16.33. Davis was followed by Jocelyn Quiles who finished at 2:21.39.
It was a Sycamore sweep in the women’s mile led by Quiles in 5:06.23 followed by teammates Tara Cassidy and Maggie Falater who finished at 5:24.30 and 5:36.03, respectively.
ISU went 1-2-3 in the 3,000-meter run, led by senior Alli Workman. Workman posted a time of 10:06.36 to win the event and was followed by Michaela Ward at 10:07.68 and Emma Hayward at 11:09.65. The Trees ended the meet with a victory in the 4x400-meter relay by Moore, Hunter, Odusola and Davis in 4:03.04.
Pittman won long jump in 5.57m (18-3.25). Her teammate, Kaitlyn Davis, took third behind a jump of 5.44m (17-10.25).
Two freshmen throwers, Terre Haute South graduate Lauren England and Brittnee James, claimed their first collegiate wins. England won the shot put at 13.89m (45-7) and James took the weight throw at 16.54m (54-3.25).
Both teams will be back in action after the winter recess when they travel to Illinois State for the Coughlan/Malloy Cup on Jan. 17.
In other indoor track:
• Pomeroys debut in second, fourth — At Crawfordsville, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods began their 2019 inaugural season at the Robert H. Johnson "Tell Me Something Good" Open hosted by Wabash. The women's team took second place and the men's team grabbed fourth place. Between both programs, SMWC secured eight total first-place event finishes.
"It felt good to get the inaugural track meet for SMWC under our belt today," stated head coach Zach Whitkanack.
Men's winners were Montel Gardner in long jump and the 60-meter dash (7.04 seconds) and Brennan Guido won the mile (4:50.88).
Women's winners were Alicia Lombardo in long jump, Terre Haute North graduate Zoe Trausch in the mile (5:37.87), Kathryn White in the 800 and Kendyll Schulz in the 3,000-meter run.
Swimming
• ISU wins on Senior Day — At the Vigo County Aquatic Center, Indiana State routed visiting Eastern Illinois 212-50 on Senior Day.
Double winners for ISU were Alex Malmborg in the 50 freestyle (23.91) and 100 freestyle (53.54); Marni Gray in the 200 backstroke (2:08.66) and 100 butterfly (57.31); Sarah Moreau in the 200 butterfly (2:07.37) and 200 individual medley (2:09.41).
The 200 freestyle relay team of Marlene Pavlu Lewin, Carmina Armstrong, Gray and Tori Johns won in 1:40.36 and the 200 medley relay team of Kendall Hansen, Megan Schade, Katherine Minatra and Malmborg won in 1:48.95.
Other individual winners were Molly Fogarty in 1,000 freestyle (10:41.55); Ashleigh Sinks in 200 freestyle (1:54.04); Hansen in 100 backstroke (57.51); Kaimi Matsumoto in 100 breaststroke (1:07.48); Schade in 200 breaststroke (2:28.14); and Andrea Putrimas in 500 freestyle (5:03.32).
ISU will host Toledo on Jan. 17.
• Rose men win, women fourth — At Lexington, Ky., Rose-Hulman teams combined for 20 wins Saturday and Sunday at the Transylvania Invitational in the University of Kentucky Natatorium.
The Rose men scored 950 points to 603 for second-place Milligan. Transylvania won the women's title with the Engineers also trailing Milligan and Hanover.
Brendan King led the individual performances with three event victories: 200 freestyle (1:43.37), 200 butterfly (1:55.73) and 500 freestyle (4:46.14).
Jared Brown won the 50 freestyle (20.99) and 100 freestyle (46.31) while William Kemp took the 400 individual medley (4:14.92), Dutch Kipp the 200 individual medley (1:57.07), Logan McLaughlin the 200 backstroke (1:54.62), Derick Miller the 100 butterfly (51.44) and Shamus Sparling the 1,650 freestyle (16:56.02).
Elisa Weber had two wins for the women in the 200 individual medley (2:15.43) and the 400 individual medley (4:43.67). Rose-Hulman also swept the women's diving titles with Michelle Reese taking the one-meter win (407.50) and Michaela Kivett the three-meter win (415.55).
Men's relay winners were Kipp, King, McLaughlin and Brown in 200 freestyle (1:24.96); Ryan Nikolic, Ethan Park, Brown and Kipp in 200 medley (1:35.95); Zach Tate, South Vermillion graduate Zach Junker, Alex Ketcham and Nikolic in 400 freestyle (3:32.64); and McLaughlin, Tate, Kipp and King in 800 freestyle (7:09.61). Weber, Natalija Pumpurs, Parker Brady and Hailey Heidecker combined to win the women's 800 freestyle relay (8:25.08).
Next action for Rose-Hulman is a Jan. 10 meet at DePauw.
Basketball
• Trailblazers sweep — At Vincennes, the Vincennes University men beat Southeastern Illinois 112-69 and the women downed the same team 85-45 on Saturday.
Terre Haute South graduates Craig Porter and Amani Brown had 10 and eight points respectively in the two wins.
VU teams host Lincoln Trail on Wednesday.
Tennis
• Coach, player combine to win tourney — At Carmel, Terre Haute South's No. 1 singles player Canaan Sellers and his coach, Jami Patterson, teamed up to win mixed doubles at the Carmel Racquet Club Winter Open over the weekend.
Patterson-Sellers beat Shawn and Bailey Buehnerkemper of Fishers 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals; Lisa King and Tim Wright of Lafayette in the semifinals 6-0, 6-0; and Troy and Ellen Gardner of Carmel 6-2, 6-3 for the championship.
