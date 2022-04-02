METRO ROUNDUP: Sycamores dominate EIU track meet

Indiana State's track and field athletes won 20 of the 28 events it entered in Friday's EIU Big Blue Classic.
The 20 Sycamore event wins were won by 20 different athletes. Jocelyn Quiles had the top result of the meet for Indiana State, shattering her personal record in the women's 5,000 meters by more than 30 seconds on her way to the second-best outdoor time in school history at 16:31.47.
Event winners were Noah Malone in men's 100, Jarel Shaw in men's 200, Kamille Gaskin-Griffith in women's 200, Tahj Johnson in men's 400, Iyanla Hunter in women's 400, Cassidy Bagby in women's 1,500, Logan Pietzrak in men's 5,000, Quiles in women's 5,000, Daryl Black in men's high hurdles, Lawrence Mitchell in men's high jump, Eva Grace Quinlan in women's high jump, Brittney Walker in women's long jump, William Staggs in men's pole vault, Landis Brandon in women's pole vault, Brett Norton in men's shot put, Jayla Bynum in women's shot put, Wyatt Puff in men's discus, Hannah Redlin in women's discus, Elias Foor in men's javelin and Brooklyn Giertz in women's javelin.
Indiana State also had five distance runners take part in the men’s and women’s 10,000 at the WashU Distance Carnival in St. Louis.
Erica Barker and Chloe Loftus earned top-20 spots on the women’s side, while Cael Light was the top finisher in 24th with a time of 31:01.22.
Indiana State competes in its first of three home meets next weekend at the Gibson Track & Field Complex when it hosts the Pacesetter Sports Invitational.
In other track:
• Engineers win six at Millikin — At Decatur, Ill., Rose-Hulman's men won four events and its women added two more at the Millikin Invitational.
Tim Youndt led the men with wins in the 110-hurdles and the triple jump. Jailen Hobbs added a victory in the 100-meter dash and the 4x100 team of Jacob Jagger, Prescott Brackett, Jack Cox and Hobbs also won.
For the women, Aaliyah Briggs won the javelin with the second-best throw in school history and Kyra Hicks took triple jump.
Rose-Hulman returns to action with student-athletes competing at both Indiana State and Wabash College next weekend.
Softball
• Home team sweeps — At Bluffton, Ohio, Bluffton relied on a pair of last-at-bat victories to top Rose-Hulman 8-7 and 6-5 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference action Saturday,
In the opener, six Engineers had multiple-hit games as Rose-Hulman rallied from 6-3 down to tie the score at 7-7 entering the bottom of the seventh. Lexus Rutledge ended the game with a walk-off home run.
Angela Boulboulle had a team-high three hits, including a double, with one run and one RBI. Ashley Pinkham added two doubles and scored one run. Nicole Lang added a 2-for-4 day with two runs scored and one RBI. Ariel Thomasson had two singles and an RBI; Reagan Knabe a single, double, one run and one RBI; and Hailey Hofmann two singles and a run scored.
In the nightcap, Phoebe Worstell launched a grand slam as the Engineers built an early lead. Pinkham had two hits and scored one run for the Engineers, and Lang had a single and an RBI. Thomasson added a double.
Bluffton improved to 8-10 and 2-0 in league play, while Rose-Hulman stands 11-5 and 0-2 in conference games. The Engineers have a nonconference doubleheader at home Sunday against Oberlin.
Golf
• Engineers 14th — At Normal, Ill., Rose-Hulman placed 14th in the Illinois Wesleyan Invitational at Ironwood Golf Course.
Thomas Butler led the Engineers with rounds of 78 and 76, while Gage Smith shot 81 and 76, Matthew Kadnar 80 and 77, Jamison Boykins 84 and 78 and Zach Leedy 85 and 84.
The Engineers return to action at the Division III Showcase on April 11-12.
• Rea Park seniors — Registration for the Rea Park Senior Men's Golf League will be on April 13 and April 20 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Rea Park clubhouse.
League fee is $25. The 9-hole league play will begin on Wednesday, April 27 (weather permitting).
