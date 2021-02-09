Indiana State's volleyball team bounced back from a five-set Missouri Valley Conference loss Sunday against Illinois State to down the visiting Redbirds 3-1 Monday afternoon in the ISU Arena.
It was the first win by the Sycamores over the Redbirds since the 2013 season. Coach Lindsay Allman indicated she hadn't been aware of that fact, but was happy to get the win just the same.
"For us to be able to bounce back is huge," she said after the match.
Indiana State won both of Monday's first sets by 25-22 scores, but the Redbirds took the third set 25-20. Considering that the Sycamores had squandered a 2-1 lead on Sunday, that may have been a cause for concern.
"[The Redbirds are] a good team; they're not gonna let a chance for a win slip away," Allman said later. "I was not surprised to see them find a different gear [in the third set]. But our team was not going to let this one get away."
Instead, the Sycamores played their best set of the match to close out the win by a 25-17 score, racing to leads of 11-2 and 17-7 before the Redbirds had a mild rally.
Gretchen Kuckkan led Indiana State with 17 kills while Mallory Keller had 10, Madeline Williams nine and Karinna Gall seven. Mary Hannah Lewis had 21 assists, Chloe Mason 20, while Melina Tedrow had 23 digs and Ashley Eck added 18.
Indiana State is now 2-3 overall, 2-2 in the MVC, and plays Sunday and Monday at Bradley. Illinois State is now 4-3 and 2-2.
Golf
• Sycamores rained out after one round — At Panama City, Fla., heavy rains and severe weather wiped out Tuesday's final round of the Bay Point Classic that included Indiana State.
The Sycamores shot rounds of 344 and 338 in the opening day Monday, led by Lauren Green with 77-83-160.
ISU was eighth among nine teams after the first two rounds, with Campbell shooting 306-305-611 to edge Troy by two shots for first place.
Other ISU players in the tournament were Lyoun Chew (85-84-169), Madison Branum (89-85-174), Molly Lee (94-86-180) and Kristen Hobbs (93-87-160). It was ISU's first tournament play in almost 11 months.
Next action for ISU golf is the nation's largest collegiate tournament, the Kiawah Island Classic hosted by the College of Charleston from Feb. 28-March 2.
Basketball
• ISU series postponed — Indiana State's Missouri Valley Conference women's games against Valparaiso that were scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday have been postponed.
Positive COVID-19 among Indiana State's Tier I personnel (athletes, coaches, managers and staff) are the cause of the postponement. Makeup dates will be announced at a later date.
• Vincennes University 88, Lincoln Trail 74 — At Robinson, Ill., Vincennes moved back into the NJCAA top 25 and picked up a road win Monday.
Terre Haute South graduate Amani Brown had a team-high 24 points, including 19 in the second half, for the 4-1 Trailblazers, who host John A. Logan on Wednesday.
Baseball
• ISU schedule released — Coach Mitch Hannahs has released the Indiana State 2021 baseball schedule, a 48-game slate leading up to Missouri Valley Conference tournament play at Southern Illinois on May 26-29.
For 2021, the conference has instituted several changes. Teams will play four-game conference series, rather than the traditional three-game series used in recent seasons, in three days, with the middle day of the series serving as the doubleheader day. The first game of the doubleheaders will be a seven-inning game. If that first seven-inning game goes into nine or more innings, the second game of the doubleheader will automatically become a seven-inning game.
Additionally, the conference tournament has been shortened to four days and will feature the top-six teams, rather than all eight teams. For regular-season MVC games, the conference will use the NCAA recommendation to place a runner on second base in extra innings. This option will be pre-determined by head coaches for non-conference games.
The Sycamores open Feb. 19 at Port Charlotte, Fla., with a three-day series against Pittsburgh as part of the Snowbird Baseball Classic.
• Prospect League slate announced — The Prospect League released its 2021 game schedule Monday. Each team will play a 60-game regular season starting May 27.
Having last played in 2019, the Prospect League lineup looks a bit different in 2021 with the addition of four new members and six new markets with the Alton River Dragons (Alton, Ill.), Johnstown Mill Rats (Johnstown, Pa.), Burlington Bees (Burlington, Iowa), and Clinton LumberKings (Clinton, Iowa). The O’Fallon Hoots will get to play their first season in the Prospect League after moving to O’Fallon, Mo., following the 2019 season. Additionally, the DuPage Pistol Shrimp will play in Peru, Ill., as the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp.
Prospect League teams this year are divided into two conferences with two divisions within each conference. The Terre Haute Rex are in the Eastern Conference in a division with Danville, Illinois Valley and Lafayette, while the other eastern division includes Champion City, Chillicothe, Johnstown and West Virginia.
Football
• Engineers to begin next month — Rose-Hulman's spring 2021 football schedule includes seven contests against Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opposition as the league is scheduled to conduct a full round-robin schedule and crown a conference champion in April. The original spring schedule, released in December 2020, has been revised with one small change to each team.
Rose-Hulman will now open the season at home on March 6 against Defiance. Originally the season was set to begin on the road Feb. 27, but that game has been moved to the end of the season on April 17 in hopes of improved weather.
Other Rose home games are against Franklin on April 3 and against Manchester the following weekend. The Engineers were 6-4 in 2019, with a 5-2 HCAC record.
COVID-19 precautions — The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference has adjusted its current fan policy as it relates to attendance at indoor athletic events on its member institutional campuses following a vote of the Council of Presidents.
The Council of Presidents unanimously agreed that attendance of spectators at HCAC indoor competitions will be left to the discretion of each host institution; however, each institution will honor any visiting institution's stated desire to compete in an arena with limited or no spectators.
At Rose-Hulman, the impact of the new policy will allow the following fan structures at indoor on-campus home events:
Wednesday — Volleyball vs. Mt. St. Joseph, limited capacity. General public is not invited. Invited guests will be contacted directly.
Friday — Track vs. Earlham & Hanover, no fans allowed.
Saturday — Basketball vs. Manchester, limited capacity. General public is not invited. Invited guests will be contacted directly.
Feb. 16 — Volleyball vs. Earlham, no fans allowed.
Feb. 19 – Basketball vs. Earlham, no fans allowed.
Feb. 20-21 – HCAC Track Championships, no fans allowed.
Also, no fans will be permitted at the Vigo County Aquatic Center for upcoming meets, including the HCAC championships.
Track
• Utley honored — Rose-Hulma senior Cassie Utley has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Women's Field Athlete of the Week for the second time this season, in results released on Tuesday by the league office.
Utley won the shot put on Friday night, helping the Engineers win the team scoring title at a three-team meet. She was also third in the weight throw.
Rose-Hulman completes its indoor regular season with its fifth Friday Night Spikes Series Meet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.