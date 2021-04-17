METRO ROUNDUP: Sycamore men win Gibson Invitational; ISU women third

Indiana State's men were winners and the Sycamore women placed third, half a point out of the runner-up spot, as the 2021 Gibson Invitational wrapped up Saturday afternoon at the Gibson Track & Field Complex.
The ISU men scored 157 points, pulling away from runner-up Northern Iowa by 29 points. Central Michigan won the women's meet with 130 points, followed by UNI (97.5) and the Sycamores (97).
“This was a solid win for the men’s team, and the women competed well against two tough MAC schools and a conference rival,” head coach Angie Martin said. “We’re in our midseason training, so we moved some athletes around this weekend and ended up having some very solid performances. Each week we look to make improvements, and even with the ups and downs of this weekend I feel like we made progress. I’m looking forward to the next couple weeks of competition.”
ISU's men won five events: Leroy Russell in the 1,500, Quincy Armstrong in the 400 hurdles, Ethan Breen in steeplechase, Nick Schultz in high jump and Dearis Herron in long jump. Schultz led a one-two-four finish for the Sycamores in high jump, with Kevin Krutsch second and Nathan Kiger fourth.
The ISU women didn't win any events, or at least the current ISU women didn't. Sycamore graduates Erin Reese and Felisha Johnson dominated hammer throw and shot put respectively.
Janae Bell was second in high jump while third-place finishes were earned by Jocelyn Quiles in the 1,500, Zoe Sullivan in 100 hurdles, Selene Weaver in pole vault, Kaitlyn Davis in long jump and Jayla Bynum in javelin. Bynum was also fourth in shot put and Reynei Wallace was fourth in the 200 and part of both third-place relay teams.
ISU hosts the Sycamore Open next Saturday, although some Sycamores may be competing at the Drake Relays beginning Thursday.
Results (first place, ISU top 10)
Women
Team scores — Bowling Green 130, Northern Iowa 97.5, Indiana State 97, Central Michigan 91.5, DePaul 78, Dayton 71, Bradley 35, Milwaukee 31, Loyola 24, SIU Edwardsville 20, IUPUI 16, Eastern Illinois 15, Purdue Fort Wayne 14, Western Illinois 10, Illinois-Chicago 8, Valparaiso 2.
100 — Savannah Nevels (BG) 11.58
200 — Nevels (BG) 24.10, 4. Reynei Wallace (ISU) 24.46, 10. Iyanla Hunter (ISU) 25.00
400 — Iyanna Ross (BG) 54.95
800 — Wilma Nielsen (B) 2:07.48, 4. Rebecca Odusola (ISU) 2:13.53
1,500 — Kailee Perry (BG) 4:29.70, 3. Jocelyn Quiles (ISU) 4:32.57
5,000 — Olivia Borowiak (DeP) 16:53.09
100H — Isabel Ingram (DeP) 14.03, 3. Zoe Sullivan (ISU) 14.19, 5. Riley Tuerff (ISU) 14.57, 8. Jayla Williams (ISU) 15.37, 10. Ryann Porter (ISU) 15.23 prelim
400H — Emma Francis (CMU) 1:02.93, 6. Sierra Long (ISU) 1:04.45, 8. Ayana Parchman (ISU) 1:06.22
Steeplechase — Paige Holub (UNI) 11:04.94, 8, Margaret Falater (ISU) 12:12.67
4x100 — Bowling Green 45.70, 3. Indiana State (Jayla Williams, Wallace, Hunter, Daija Springer) 46.89
4x400 — Central Michigan 3:50.23, 3. Indiana State (Wallace, Odusola, Long, Hunter) 3:51.14
HJ — Ashley Melvin (M) 5-8 3/4, 2. Janea Bell (ISU) 5-5, 5. Kelsey Bowlds (ISU) 5-3
PV — Kasey Staley (CMU) 13- 1/4, 3. Selene Weaver (ISU) 11-9 3/4, 8. Taylor Pierce (ISU) 11-3 3/4
LJ — Tori Carroll (DeP) 19-3 1/4, 3. Kaitlyn Davis (ISU) 18-4 1/4, 7. Dominique Wood (ISU) 17-7 1/2, 10. Brittney Walker (ISU) 17-1 1/2
TJ — Sarah Olojo (L) 39-6 1/2, 6. Walker (ISU) 36-8 1/4
D — Erin Howard (CMU) 172-2, 5. Hannah Redlin (ISU) 153-3, 10. Elaina Walls (ISU) 138-4, 13. Lauren England (ISU) 133-2
Hammer — Erin Reese (unattached) 231-3, 7. Brittnee James (ISU) 181-6, 19. England (ISU) 148-4
Javelin — Chantae McMillan (unattached) 172-6, 3. Jayla Bynum (ISU) 136-1, 5. Cloe Clark (ISU) 107-10
SP — Felisha Johnson (unattached) 59-4, 4. Bynum (ISU) 47-4 1/4, 6. England (ISU) 47- 3/4
Men
Team scores — Indiana State 157, Northern Iowa 128, Milwaukee 86, DePaul 59, SIU Edwardsville 45, Loyola 35, Purdue Fort Wayne 34, Eastern Illinois 27, Bradley 23, IUPUI 20, Illinois-Chicago 20, Western Illinois 20, Valparaiso 19, Notre Dame 10, Dayton 6.
100 — Kyle Mastrangeli (DeP) 10.49, 4. Matthew Lewis-Banks (ISU) 10.73
200 — Adam Clayton (L) 21.63, 8. Lewis-Banks (ISU) 21.92, 9. Jarel Shaw (ISU) 21.92
400 — Brandon Bretz (SIUE) 47.83, 4. Tahj Johnson (ISU) 48.61, 10 Ben Shepard (ISU) 49.72
800 — Max Dieterich (B) 1:50.50, 4. Will Smith (ISU) 1:51.41, 5. Wyatt Wyman (ISU) 1:51.62
1,500 — Michael Rebello (unattached) 3:54.49, 1. Leroy Russell (ISU) 3:54.60, 3. Cale Kilian (ISU) 3:55.81, 6. Jackson Krieg (ISU) 3:58.52
5,000 — Mitchell Gits (IUPUI) 14:46.48
110H — Sam Conger (M) 14.11, 4. Daryl Black (ISU) 14.41, 5. Avery Taylor (ISU) 14.47
400H — Quincy Armstrong (ISU) 54.04, 8. Garrett Wagner (ISU) 57.67
Steeplechase — Ethan Breen (ISU) 9:34.85
4x100 — Purdue Fort Wayne 43.08
4x400 — Western Illinois 3:15.67, 2. Indiana State (Shepard, Russell, Mitchell Cline, Johnson) 3:15.68
HJ — Nick Schultz (ISU) 6-10 1/4, 2. Kevin Krutsch (ISU) 6-9, 4. Nathan Kiger (ISU) 6-9
PV — Colton Crum (ND) 17-1, 2T. Gavin Holz (ISU) 15-1
LJ — Dearis Herron (ISU) 23-2 1/2, 2. Frankie Young III (ISU) 22-4 1/4, 5. Jamal Safo (ISU) 21-8
TJ — Obi Iwuagwu (M) 48-8 1/4
D — Tom Yezek (UNI) 176-4, 5. Noah Bolt (ISU) 158-8, 8. Wyatt Puff (ISU) 156-8, 9. Brett Norton (ISU) 156-5
Hammer — Kyler Yodts (UNI) 207-4, 5. Bolt (ISU) 170-10, 6. Norton (ISU) 169-10
Javelin — Aaron Martin (PFW) 164-11, 4. Bolt (ISU) 137-1
SP — Chukwe Enekwechi (unattached) 69-0, 3. Puff (ISU) 55-4 1/4, 4. Norton (ISU) 54-9 1/2
In other track and field:
• Rose women second, men third — At Greencastle, Rose-Hulman's women were second and the Engineer men third at the DePauw Invitational.
Rose had seven female winners: Claire Perkins in pole vault, Aaliyah Briggs in javelin, Dara Smith in high jump, Cassie Utley in discus, Madison Lindfelt in steeplechase, Emily Peterson in the 400 and Kaia Johnson in the 5,000.
DePauw scored 190.5 points, with the Engineers (151.5) nipping Trine (150) for second place.
Trine won the men's meet with 199 points, followed by Wabash (167) and Rose-Hulman (147.5).
Winners for Rose were Jacob Eve in the 400 and Kernan Lee in long jump.
Rose-Hulman hosts its own Twilight Meet this Friday.
Baseball
• Engineers split — At Franklin, visiting Rose-Hulman split a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader Saturday, winning the opener 4-3 but dropping the second game 12-10.
Logan Cody's bases-loaded triple in the fifth inning gave the Engineers a 3-2 lead in the first game, and Josh Mesenbrink had an RBI single in the eighth. Matthew Rouse pitched seven innings for the win while Michael Yager picked up the save, striking out the game's final hitter with the bases loaded.
Mesenbrink had three hits and Luke Kluemper two for the Engineers.
Franklin scored five runs in the first inning of the second game but the Engineers kept fighting back. Sullivan graduate Shane Garner hit a two-run homer in the third to tie the game 5-5, and triples by Harris Camp and Cody highlighted a four-run sixth inning that tied the game 10-10 before the Grizzlies got the winning runs in the seventh.
Cody had two hits and two RBI and Shaine Mitchell and Adam Taylor also drove in two runs.
Rose-Hulman, 11-9, hosts a Sunday doubleheader with Hanover. Franklin is now 14-6.
Softball
• Sycamores swept — At Peoria, Ill., Indiana State lost a Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader to host Bradley, 7-6 in eight innings in the opener and 3-1 in the nightcap.
Bella Peterson was 3 for 6 for the day including her fifth homer of the season. Lexie Siwek had two hits in the second game.
ISU had a 6-3 lead in the third inning of the first game with back-to-back singles by Amanda Guercio and TeAnn Bringle capping a four-run inning. Mycaela Miller's homer accounted for the only Sycamore run in the second game.
ISU, 14-19 and 7-7 in the MVC, and Bradley, 15-12 and 8-6, complete the three-game series Sunday.
• Engineers swept — At Rose-Hulman, visiting Mount St. Joseph swept a doubleheader from the host Engineers by scores of 15-0 and 2-0 on Saturday. The 7-14 Engineers play Sunday at Franklin.
Reagan Knabe and Kennedy Michnewicz had the only Rose-Hulman hits in the first game and Knabe and Alexis Fortuna the only two in the second contest.
Golf
• Rose takes lead after record round — At Lima, Ohio, Rose-Hulman shot a school-record 2-under-par score to take the early lead of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Preview on Saturday at Hidden Creek Golf Club.
The Engineers' score of 286 leads Transylvania by three strokes and Hanover by seven shots.
Luke Poole shot a 3-under 69 to lead the Engineers, while Gage Smith and Matthew Kadnar both had 71; Kadnar is playing as an individual. Other scores were a 72 by Jack Speedy, a 74 by Max Gogel and a 75 by Thomas Butler. Chris Kossos added a 76 and Zach Leedy an 84.
The final round is Sunday.
• Rose women also lead — At Decatur, Ill., Rose-Hulman has a 27-shot lead after the first day of the Take Back the Night Challenge hosted by Millikin at Red Tail Run Golf Course.
All five scoring Engineers finished the first day in the top seven with Precious Saelee shooting a 75, Lauren Conley a 78, Svarnika Bommakanti an 81, Wynne Aldrich an 83 and Neha Vinesh an 83. Rose individuals are Lily Byrne (87), Annie Anderson (89), Annie Gant (96) and Olivia Sexton (107).
The second round is Sunday.
Tennis
• Engineer streak continues — At Nicholasville, Ky., Rose-Hulman earned its 51st straight Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's tennis win with a 7-2 victory over host Transylvania.
Doubles teams of Joseph Conrad-Hart Howard, Joshua Giambattista-Rhian Seneviratne and Mark Slaninka-Grant Stamper all won to give the Engineers a quick 3-0 lead and Stamper, Howard, Seneviratne and Slaninka also won in singles play.
Now 5-2 overall and 4-0 in the HCAC, the Engineer men play Sunday at Hanover. Transylvania is 2-4 and 1-1.
• Rose women defeated — At Nicholasville, Ky., the Rose-Hulman women lost 7-2 to Transylvania in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play Saturday.
Winning for the Engineers were Taylor Goldman at No. 2 singles and Hannah Snider at No. 6 singles.
Rose-Hulman is now 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the HCAC and plays Sunday at Hanover. Transylvania is 4-1 and 2-0.
