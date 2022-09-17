METRO ROUNDUP: Sycamore men ninth at McNichols Invitational

Competing at home for the first time this season, Indiana State placed ninth on the men’s side in the John McNichols Invitational Saturday morning at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course.
Jackson Krieg led the way for the Sycamores for the second straight weekend, placing 28th with a time of 25:22.6. Jason Dworak (38th, 25.31.6) and Cael Light (43rd, 25:38.1) rounded out the top three finishers while Layton Hall (74th, 26:08.7) and Ethan Breen (77th, 26:12.4) completed the Sycamores’ five scorers.
Logan Pietrzak (89th, 26:25.2), Ian Gadberry (112th, 26:51.7), Cannen Wolf (119th, 26:59.0) and Wyatt Wyman (121st, 27:05.7) completed the Sycamore contingent in the field, while Jackson Ward (28:08.3) and Ethan Baitz (28:22.0) made their collegiate debuts competing unattached.
On the women’s side, Sara Skaff had the top time for the Trees at 19:39.5, placing 88th. Cami Farmer (98th, 20:08.1) and Kyra Young (116th, 20:43.0) rounded out the field for Indiana State.
Illinois took home the men’s and women’s individual titles, while the Illini’s Olivia Howell also won the women’s individual title. Toledo’s Dennis Mutai won the men’s individual title.
Indiana State competes Oct. 1 in Live at Lou at Louisville.
Rose-Hulman also competed in Saturday's meet, with the women 18th overall and second among Division III teams and the men 14th, first among Division III teams.
Abigail Kurfman led the Engineer women in 22:26, while John Sluys led the Rose men in 26:27.
• Both SMWC teams 12th — At South Bend, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods was 12th among 16 women's teams and 12th among 14 men's teams at Friday's National Catholic Invitational.
Kayla Coryea led the Pomeroy women with a 79th-place finish (19:43.7 for 5K) and Zoe Trausch was 98th in 20:57.9.
Northview graduate Thomas Chapman led the men with a 55th-place finish in an 8K time of 27:04.4.
Soccer
Women
• Indiana State 0, Belmont 0 — At Memorial Stadium, ISU's Missouri Valley Conference opener ended in a draw Friday night.
CeCe Wahlberg of the Sycamores hit the crossbar in the first half, the Sycamores' best look among seven shots. Belmont had just four shots for the match, although ISU keeper Maddie Alexander had to make a crucial save in the 89th minute.
Now 0-5-2, ISU hosts Evansville on Thursday. Belmont is 2-1-4.
• Rose-Hulman 7, Millikin 1 — At Decatur, Ill., Elsa King and Sarah Shoemaker scored just a minute apart to give the Engineers an early lead in the nonconference win.
Rose also got goals from Lane Lawrence and Lauren Marquardt in the first half and two scores by Kyra Hicks and a penalty kick by Bri Camero-Sulak in the second period.
Rose-Hulman plays Wednesday at DePauw.
Men
• Rose-Hulman 1, Hope 1 — At Rose-Hulman, Caleb Urban scored for the Engineers in the second minute of the game, but the visitors tied the score two minutes before intermission and the second period was scoreless.
Now 3-0-2, Rose-Hulman plays Wednesday at Millikin. Hope is 0-1-5.
Volleyball
• Engineers go 0-2 — At Aurora, Ill., Rose-Hulman lost 3-1 to Wisconsin-Platteville and 3-0 to Millikin in the Aurora Invitational.
Rose-Hulman opens its conference season at home Friday against Manchester before hosting its own invitational next Saturday.
