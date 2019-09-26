Gordon Stauffer, who bridged the head coaching gap between an NCAA Division II championship game to Division I basketball at Indiana State, passed away earlier this week at his home in Florida. He was 88.
Stauffer had been coaching at Washburn University when he was hired at ISU after the resignation of Duane Klueh after the 1966-67 season.
His first season, which included holdover stars like Jerry Newsom, Rich Mason, Mike Phillips, Mike Copper and Steve Hollenbeck and bolstered by newcomer Howard "Bugsy" Humes, was a 23-8 campaign that included a loss to Kentucky Wesleyan in the national championship game at Evansville's Roberts Stadium. The Sycamores were hampered by the fact that Mason, a transfer from Northwestern, was ineligible for postseason play because of NCAA transfer rules at that time.
Indiana State transitioned from there to become a Division I program and joined the Conference of Midwestern Universities. The Sycamores had three winning seasons in a four-year stretch, including a memorable championship at the Las Vegas Invitational in December of 1970. Led by tournament MVP Danny Bush, the undersized Sycamores (6-foot-7 Paul Siebenmorgen, 6-4 Bob Barker, 6-3 George Pillow, 5-10 Howard Williams and the 6-0 Bush in the starting lineup) knocked off host Nevada-Las Vegas and then beat Tulsa (featuring 6-11 Dana Lewis, the NBA's No. 1 draft choice a few months later) in the championship game. Long Beach State, coached by Jerry Tarkanian and featuring All-American Ed Ratleff, finished fourth in the tournament.
Stauffer was replaced by Bob King after back-to-back 12-14 seasons in 1973-74 and 1974-75. He had a 121-94 record in eight seasons.
Funeral arrangements are still pending, although burial is expected to be in Fort Wayne.
Soccer
Wednesday
Men
• Rose-Hulman 1, Fontbonne 0, OT — At Rose-Hulman, Wyatt McKibbon scored the lone goal of the match 8:18 into overtime.
McKibbon scored the goal on a pass from Eric Kirby with under two minutes remaining in the first overtime period. The score capped a game that was controlled by Rose-Hulman, as the Engineers outshot Fontbonne 16-5.
Pascal Schlee picked up the shutout victory with four saves in goal. Andy June led the offense with four shots and Caleb Urban added three.
Rose-Hulman improved to 6-2 on the season while Fontbonne fell to 1-8-1. The Engineers return home Saturday to face Westminster (Mo.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.