Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College was approved for membership in The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, the association announced Tuesday.
“We are excited to become an NAIA college as we grow our athletics offerings with great intentionality,” stated President Dottie L. King. “We share a set of common values with the NAIA which is evident through their emphasis on character development and service. We are blessed.”
SMWC joins Iowa Wesleyan University and Louisiana College as new members effective July 1, 2021, following a vote by the association’s Council of Presidents. The Pomeroys will be eligible for postseason competition during the 2021-22 academic year.
"Becoming a member of the NAIA has been an initiative for several years as part of the Aspire Even Higher Strategic Plan. I am appreciative of the team who helped to bring this to fruition,” said Brennan Randolph, vice president for enrollment management and institutional technology.
“Joining the NAIA is an exciting and progressive step for SMWC and allows us room to grow,” said Athletic Director Deanna Bradley. “This national affiliation will assist The Woods with building a more competitive program when it comes to recruiting, provide postseason opportunities for all of our programs while focusing on the holistic development of our student-athletes and staff.”
SMWC has added seven varsity sports since 2014 with the opening of the $8.3 million Jeanne Knoerle Sports and Recreation Center. Additional teams are planned in the upcoming years including men’s basketball in fall of 2021.
Volleyball
• IU-Kokomo 3, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 0 — At Saint Mary of the Woods, the host Pomeroys fell on Senior Night to the undefeated Cougars by scores of 25-13, 25-16, 25-20.
Alexis Woodburn led SMWC with eight kills, four digs and a block, while Riley Kinney had five kills, two blocks and two aces.
Seniors honored were Kinney, Mandi Alspach, Katelyn Cotter and Alyssa Hill. Now 4-2, the Pomeroys are idle until a match at Brescia on Oct. 19. IU-Kokomo is 8-0.
Soccer
Women
• Sycamores honored for academics — Indiana State's women’s soccer team was named a 2019-20 Team Academic Award winner, United Soccer Coaches announced.
Teams honored are active members of the United Soccer Coaches College Services Program with a composite grade point average of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale for all players on the roster for the 2019-20 academic year. The Sycamores had a team GPA of 3.79 over the course of the academic year. Indiana State has won this award 15 times since 2002.
With the season postponed due to COVID-19, the Sycamores will return to the field in the spring. A schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.
Men
• Trine 5, SMWC 2 — At Angola, the undefeated host team defeated the Pomeroys on Tuesday.
Jose Parra scored in the seventh minute, a goal that held up for a 1-0 halftime lead for the visitors, and added a second goal that tied the match in the 55th minute. But the Thunder scored the last three.
Now 4-2-1, the Pomeroys play Saturday at Lincoln Christian. Trine is 3-0.
Baseball
• Yankees 12, Cardinals 0 — In Terre Haute Men's Senior League play, the Volkers Group Yankees advanced to the championship game of the 35-and-over division with a win on Sunday.
Brian Schulze had four hits, Jimmy Stephens three and Matt McLaren two doubles for the winners. Trevor Bays and Brent Cole had hits for the Cardinals.
The Yankees play the Cubs for the title this coming Sunday.
