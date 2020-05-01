Saint Mary-of-the-Woods has announced the winners of its 2019-2020 end-of-year athletic awards, including Student-AthIete of the Year and a new award, the Pomeroy Athletic Service Award.
Sullivan graduate and men's golf team member Colton Kuppler was named Student-Athlete of the Year and women's basketball player Mara Canada is the first recipient of the Pomeroy Athletic Service Award.
Kuppler is a two-time USCAA individual national champion (2017, 2019) and a USCAA individual national runner-up (2018). He helped lead his team to back-to-back USCAA national championships (2018, 2019) and was a first-team All-American on three occasions (2017, 2018, 2019) and a three-time USCAA national All-Academic member (2017, 2018, 2019).
He owns the men's golf program record for best 18- and 36-hole scores, was the national Men's Golf Student-Athlete of the Year and has a 3.84 cumulative GPA in accounting.
"We were blessed to have Colton Kuppler. He is a tremendous student-athlete and an even better person. He has exceeded my expectations on the golf course and in the classroom. He will be a fine accountant. I expect him to continue being successful in the business world," said coach Abe Nasser.
The Pomeroy Athletic Service Award recipient is awarded to a student-athlete who has impacted the community and campus in a positive manner. They consistently display sportsmanship, integrity, respect and stewardship. The winner is required to hold a 3.0 or higher cumulative GPA.
Canada, a senior, was a leader on her team, on campus, and in the community. She is a recipient of the Outstanding Junior Educator: Competent, Caring, Professional Educator Award and Outstanding Future Educator Award. She is a member of the Future Teachers of America and the Black Student Association. Her service to the community and campus include working with the Caps to Benches project, Terre Haute Children's Museum, attending the Expanding Your Horizons Conference, cleaning alpaca fiber, volunteering at the Indiana Jammers Tournament, Ring Day, the MS Walk, the Light Your Way Christmas Parade and the SMWC Foundation Day of Service. Additionally, she holds a 3.92 GPA and plans to work in Special Education.
"I nominated Mara for this award not only for what she has meant to the women's basketball program but SMWC as a whole," said assistant coach Aaron Ballenger. "Every time we spoke she was involved in so many things . . . all this while playing women's basketball, being a captain for two seasons and maintaining a 3.92 GPA. Mara, to me, defines what a student-athlete should be both on and off the court."
Softball
• Four Sycamores earn all-MVC scholar-athlete honors — Indiana State had four student-athletes earn Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete Honorable Mention for the shortened 2020 softball season, the Valley announced.
Leslie Sims, Bella Peterson, Becky Malchow and Annie Tokarek were the honorees. Malchow was a President’s Council Academic Award recipient and a Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award recipient in 2019. Malchow, Sims, Peterson, and Tokarek were all on the MVC-Honor Roll in 2019.
Malchow, a senior, has a 3.8 grade-point average in elementary education while Sims, another senior, has a 3.38 GPA in business administration. Peterson, a junior, has a 3.48 GPA in sports management and Tokarek, a sophomore, has a 3.89 GPA in secondary math education.
