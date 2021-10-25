Rose-Hulman quarterback Andrew Dion has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season, in results released Monday by the league office.
Dion completed 15 of 21 passes for 292 yards and six touchdowns to key Rose-Hulman's 57-14 win at Manchester on Saturday. He also established new career school records for passing yards (8,568) and passing touchdowns (84) as part of the performance.
Dion was also named HCAC Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts in wins over Trine and Anderson this season. He has completed 135 of 215 passes (63%) for 1,989 yards and 22 touchdowns so far this season. His career includes 12 games with more than 300 passing yards.
Rose-Hulman stands 5-2 on the season and 4-0 in HCAC play. The Engineers have the outright lead in the conference standings with three games remaining, starting this Saturday at home against Bluffton at 1:30 p.m.
I I I
In other athletic honors:
• Alexander keeps ISU streak going —Indiana State's sophomore goalkeeper Maddie Alexander was named the MVC Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday.
This is the fourth straight week that a Sycamore player has earned a weekly conference award.
Alexander made a career-high 10 saves in Friday’s 1-1 tie against Illinois State. She made three saves in the second overtime period to keep the match tied and help the Sycamores earn a crucial conference point. It was the first double-digit save performance for Indiana State since 2014, when Brittany San Roman recorded 15 in a 1-1 tie against Belmont.
An all-MVC honorable mention selection in the spring, Alexander now has 71 saves on the season which ranks third in the conference. She ranks seventh all time in Indiana State history with 118 career saves.
Alexander and the Sycamores will finish their regular season on Thursday with a road match against Southern Illinois. First touch is set for 5 p.m.
• Twenty Sycamores named — Indiana State softball had 20 players named to the 2020-21 Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete list, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced.
To make the list, student-athletes must achieve a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher for the year.
As a team, Indiana State posted a 3.64 GPA which ranks tied for 26th in the country.
Sycamores named are Arielle Blankenship, Kaylee Barrett, Lexi Benko, TeAnn Bringle, Abi Chipps, Della Gher, Amanda Guercio, Isabella Henning, Danielle Henning,,Kristen Kelly, Abbey Kruzel, Mallory Marsicek, Alexis McCullough, Olivia Patton, Bella Peterson, Kennedy Shade, Leslie Sims, Lexie Siwek, Cassie Thomerson and Annie Tokarek.
Prep volleyball
• Teutopolis 2, Marshall 1 — At the Class 2A Newton Regional, the Lions came up short in a thriller by scores of 22-25, 25-21, 25-23.
• Sullivan 2, Paris 1 — At the Class 2A Tolono Unity Regional, the Tigers got a second-set win but fell 25-16, 22-25, 25-20.
• Casey 2, Martinsville 0 — At the Class A Martinsville Regional, the Warriors downed the host Bluestreaks 25-14, 25-21 and will play second-seeded Decatur Lutheran on Wednesday.
• Hutsonville 2, Patoka 0 — At the Class A Clay City Regional, the Tigers prevailed 25-15, 25-23 and earned a match with top-seeded Cumberland on Wednesday.
Golf
• No. 11 for Cassell — At South Bend, Chris Cassell got the 11th hole-in-one of his career over the weekend at the Warren Golf Course's 11th hole at Notre Dame. Witnessing the shot were Dave Cassell, Scott Cassell and Ryan Roscoe.
Basketball
• Middle school results — The following games have been reported to the Tribune-Star.
Boys
Sixth grade — Sarah Scott 39 (Kevin Dandridge 16, Josiah Riddle 9), Honey Creek 35 (Chicory Cotton 21, Austin Semmler 8); West Vigo 44, Woodrow Wilson 34.
Seventh grade — Honey Creek 48 (Braylan Chesshir 15, Mason Loyd 11), Sarah Scott 15 (Kasen Ward 8); Woodrow Wilson 42, West Vigo 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.