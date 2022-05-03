The Rose-Hulman women's golf team begins its second consecutive NCAA Division III Championship appearance on Tuesday in Houston.
Rose-Hulman earned its NCAA Tournament bid by virtue of winning the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championships on October 8-10, 2021 in Franklin. The Engineers won their third consecutive HCAC women's golf championship, this time by a 57 stroke margin against a field of league teams.
With the victory, the Engineers will represent the HCAC at the NCAA Division III Championship at Bays Oaks Country Club in Houston.
Rose-Hulman has been award position number 19 in the field that includes 29 teams for this year's NCAA Division III Tournament. The top 15 teams and top six individuals outside those 15 teams will qualify for Round 4 at Bay Oaks on May 13.
Rose-Hulman captured four of the top five finishing placements in the HCAC Tournament in October.
Rachel Zhang led Rose-Hulman's performance with a 10-shot victory in the 3-day individual competition. Zhang, a 3-time all-HCAC honoree, won the tournament with a score of 227 after rounds of 81, 69 and 77.
Meg Fosnot came home 2nd individually with a 3-day score of 237. Lily Byrne and Precious Saelee tied for 4th place with 3-day scores of 243. Byrne made her initial appearance at a conference championship event with scores of 84, 81 and 78.
Rose-Hulman is currently ranked No. 37 nationally by Golfstat among more than 150 teams that have competed in NCAA Division III women's golf this season.
Baseball
• Patzner honored — Indiana State right-hander Luke Patzner became the second Sycamore to receive Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week honors as the redshirt sophomore picked up the recognition on Monday afternoon.
Patzner hurled a three-hitter in Sunday’s series finale 8-1 win over Missouri State as the Urbandale, Iowa native became the first pitcher in the MVC this season to throw a complete game. Patzner struck out six and allowed just two runners into scoring position after the third inning in a dominant performance on a windy day at Bob Warn Field.
• Rose plaudits — Rose-Hulman swept the two Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Baseball Player of the Week awards in results released today by the league office.
Brett Tuttle has been named HCAC Hitter of the Week after batting .412 with 3 home runs in 4 games last week. Tuttle was 7-for-17 with also 1 triple, 8 RBIs, 7 runs scored and helped the Fightin' Engineers finish 3-1 overall including a league sweep over Bluffton University on Sunday.
Ian Kline has been named HCAC Pitcher of the Week after tossing a 9-inning, 3-hit shutout on Sunday against Bluffton. Kline threw just 95 pitches with 3 strikeouts and 0 walks to improve to 6-2 on the season.
Softball
• Uhrick tabbed by HCAC — Rose-Hulman freshman Baylee Uhrick has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Softball Pitcher of the Week after helping the Engineers compile a 5-1 record last week.
Uhrick was a perfect 3-0 in four appearances in the circle, tossing 11 innings in relief with a 0.00 ERA. She also contributed the game-winning walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning in an 8-7 win over Hanover.
