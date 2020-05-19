Rose-Hulman senior Nathan Schrader has been named to the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-America Team, released Tuesday by the national organization.
In lieu of the national championship this season, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the USTFCCCA awarded all 2020 NCAA Division III indoor qualifiers with All-America status. Schrader was declared and initially accepted into the men's weight throw for competition scheduled for Winston Salem, N.C. A total of 675 athletes from 161 different institutions were honored on Tuesday.
Schrader qualified 19th in the men's weight throw with a school-record mark of 58-feet-10 3/4 set during the 2020 indoor season. The HCAC Men's Field Athlete of the Year helped Rose-Hulman win its 22nd consecutive men's HCAC track and field team championship — 12 outdoors, 10 indoors — in February.
Schrader made two national championship appearances in his career, recording a top-20 finish in the javelin outdoors last spring.
Baseball
• Aviators cancel season — At Lafayette, the Journal & Courier reported Monday that the Lafayette Aviators have canceled their 2020 Prospect League season.
The Aviators played in previous seasons at historic Loeb Stadium, which is undergoing renovation and is not available this summer. The Aviators planned to play this summer at Purdue's Alexander Field, but Purdue has canceled all on-campus activities for the summer.
According to the Journal & Courier, the Prospect League has granted the Aviators a waiver and will accept them back into the league in 2021.
One of the members of this summer's team was going to be Indiana State freshman pitcher Cameron Holycross.
Volleyball
• Pomeroys sign former Patriot — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods has announced the signing of Erika Funkhouser of Terre Haute North to its 2020-2021 volleyball recruiting class.
Funkhouser is a 5-8 outside hitter.
Soccer
• SMWC adds Texan — Fernanda Delgado of El Paso, Texas, has signed a letter of intent to play women's soccer at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
She is a midfielder from Bel Air High School.
Academics
• ISU exceeds APR again — With multi-year marks of 980 and above for eight different programs, including six sports that earned a perfect score last year, all Indiana State's athletic teams have met and exceeded the NCAA's Academic Progress Rate multi-year standard for the 10th straight time
ISU's average score of 985 for the 2018-19 academic year not only exceeds the national average of 983, it is tied for the highest in the history of the athletics department with the results from the 2017-18 academic year. To compete in the 2020-21 postseason, teams must achieve a 930 four-year APR.
During the 2018-19 academic year, six different Sycamore sports programs earned perfect scores of 1,000: softball, men's and women's cross country, women's golf, volleyball and women’s soccer. Softball's four-year APR of 996 led the way for the Sycamores, including their perfect score of 1,000 from the 2018-19 season.
Volleyball posted a score of 995 while women’s cross country came in at 993. Women’s soccer enjoyed a mark of 991 while women’s track’s score of 988 and women’s golf score of 987 were next best. Men's cross country posted a multi-year score of 983, including their perfect mark of 1,000 over the previous academic year, while women’s swimming and diving came in at a 972. Men's basketball recorded a score of 976 while baseball was right behind at 968. Football’s score was a 958 while men’s track and field enjoyed a score of 954 and women’s basketball earned a 938.
• Engineers have 39 Academic All-Conference award winners — Rose-Hulman led the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference with 39 academic all-conference honorees during the spring 2019-20 sports season, in results released Tuesday by the league office.
Baseball — Luke Calabrese, Josh Mesenbrink, Matthew Rouse, Ryan Stachowski, Peyton Tracy, Brett Tuttle, Jacob Woodrome, Ben Yoss
Men's golf — Max Gogel
Softball — Alexis Sullivan, Rhiannon Turner
Men's tennis — Joseph Conrad, Joshua Giambattista, Mark Slaninka, Grant Stamper
Men's track and field — Jacob Back, Hunter Crumly, Ben Hall, Nick Hall, Chris Jaeger, Aaron Lannoy, Stephen Payne, Nathan Schrader, Matthew Stevenot, Jake Untener, Kristian Zadlo
Women's track and field — Clare Bruns, Abi Clayton, Kristin East, Karen Folz, Gabrielle Gilbertson, Patricia Giraldo, Claire Perkins, Taryn Perry, Christina Rogers, Brooke Schroeder, Maggie Sheerin, Dara Smith, Danielle Villa
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.