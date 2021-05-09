Rose-Hulman's men earned a sixth consecutive NCAA Tournament bid Sunday, downing previously unbeaten Hanover 5-2 for the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championship.
The Panthers, who had beaten the Engineers during the regular season, had a 2-1 lead after doubles play Sunday, but Rose took the first four singles matches: Joshua Giambattista at No. 1, Ian Landwehr at No. 2, Rhian Seneviratne at No. 6 and then Joseph Conrad with the clinching point at No. 4.
Conrad and Hart Howard had earned the lone Rose-Hulman doubles point.
Rose-Hulman is now 7-3 and will learn its tournament destination sometime Monday. Hanover finished 10-1.
The Engineers reached the title match by downing host Transylvania 5-0 on Saturday at the Top Seed Tennis Club.
Conrad and Howard were one of three winning doubles teams for Rose, with Giambattista and Landwehr winning another and Grant Stamper and Seneviratne the third. Conrad and Howard won at singles to complete the match.
In other tennis:
• Engineer women fall in championship match — Also at Nicholasville, Ky., the Rose-Hulman women lost 5-1 to Transylvania in the HCAC championship match.
Freshman Hannah Snider scored the only point for the Engineers with a win at No. 6 singles as the Engineers completed a 5-3 season. Transylvania advances to the NCAA Tournament with a 10-1 record.
On Saturday, Rose-Hulman beat Anderson 5-3 to reach the title match. Doubles teams of Taylor Goldman-Bre Rogers and Fanny-Jane Banda-Ruby Kauffman earned the first two points, while Banda, Rogers and Snider won their singles matches.
Baseball
• Engineers sweep — At Art Nehf Field, Rose-Hulman celebrated Senior Day with wins over Mount St. Joseph by scores of 12-3 and 6-3.
Freshman Manuel Lopez hit a three-run walkoff homer in the 10th inning of the second game.
In the opener, Jacob Petrisko was the winning pitcher and Ian Kline earned a three-inning save. Harris Camp had four hits and scored twice; A.J. Ernst and Luke Calabrese had three hits each, Calabrese driving in three runs and scoring twice and Ernst driving in two runs; Josh Mesenbrink had a single and a triple, scoring three times; and Logan Cody had a triple.
Lopez was 2 for 4 and drove in five of the six runs in the second game, while Brett Tuttle was 2 for 3 and scored twice, Andy Krajecki had two hits and Camp scored twice.
Seniors honored were Quintin Bynum, Calabrese, Camp, Cody, Ernst, Alex Gavrilovich, Luke Kluemper, Shaine Mitchell, Petrisko and Ben Yoss.
Rose is now the No. 3 seed for the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Tournament and will host a three-game series against eighth-seeded Bluffton on Friday and Saturday to earn the right to advance to the HCAC finals.
• Trailblazers split — At Vincennes, the Trailblazers split with Illinois Central on Saturday, losing 6-5 but winning the second game 12-2.
Sullivan's Sam Steimel pitched a five-inning complete game in the second contest, while Riverton Parke's Garrett Lawson, South Vermillion's Connor VanLannen and Cloverdale's Parker Watts also saw action.
Softball
• Loyola 4, Indiana State 1 — At Chicago, Indiana State remained in a run-scoring drought Saturday, losing the Missouri Valley Conference series two games to one.
After a first-inning run by Loyola, Lexie Siwek had a run-scoring double in the third for the Sycamores, but that was all they could muster in their last regular-season game.
Now 19-27 overall and 12-15 in the Valley, ISU plays next in the MVC Tournament at Evansville. Loyola is 12-28 and 8-16.
• Engineers swept — At Lexington, Ky., Rose-Hulman lost 11-0 and 13-3 to host Transylvania in the Engineers' final games of the 2021 season.
Ashley Pinkham and Mackenzie Hunt had the only hits for Rose-Hulman in the first game. Alexis Fortuna was 2 for 2 with a double and a run and Reagan Knabe had a triple, a run and an RBI in the nightcap as the Engineers finished 9-27. Transylvania is 24-8, 12-2 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Saturday was the last competition for Rose-Hulman seniors Emily Struble and Jessica Thuer.
