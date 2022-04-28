Rusty Loyd was announced Thursday as the new men's basketball coach at DePauw, leaving Rose-Hulman to placed the retired Bill Fenlon.
"I am humbled and honored to accept the head coaching position at DePauw University," said Loyd. "To say that I am excited is an understatement and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to support these young men as they pursue excellence in the classroom, on the basketball court, and in their future endeavors."
Loyd had an eight-year record of 120-78 at Rose-Hulman after replacing the late Jim Shaw. He was 82-43 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference games, earning two HCAC Coach of the Year awards and leading the Engineers to three NCAA tournament appearances.
Loyd and his wife Kristen are parents to three children, Mia (15), Mason (13) and Maren (7).
Softball
Wednesday
• Indiana State 12, Evansville 4 — At Evansville, the Sycamores hit four homers in taking the Missouri Valley Conference series from the Aces. The teams had split a doubleheader in Terre Haute earlier.
The home team had an early 2-0 lead, but the Sycamores scored four times in three different innings and won the game via the MVC's eight-run rule.
ISU took the lead in the third inning with a two-out rally that included an Evansville error, an RBI double by Annie Tokarek and an RBI single by Danielle Henning.
In the fourth, an RBI single by Bella Peterson preceded a two-run homer by Amanda Guercio and a solo shot by Tokarek, and in the fifth Kennedy Shade and Guercio both hit two-run homers.
Now 22-23, 9-12 in the MVC, Indiana State plays a three-game series this weekend at Northern Iowa. Evansville is 23-21 and 8-13.
Baseball
• ISU starting time changed — Indiana State's home game with Missouri State on Friday will begin at 2 p.m. instead of the originally scheduled 6:30 p.m. because of expected inclement weather.
The series is scheduled to continue at 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
College awards
• Moore honored — Indiana State sprinter JaVaughn Moore was named the Missouri Valley Conference Male Track Athlete of the Week, as announced by the league office Wednesday.
Moore continued his climb up the NCAA Performance List at last weekend’s Gibson Invitational. The Marietta, Georgia, native clocked a time of 10.06 in the 100 to take first place in the event, after running a time of 10.26 in the prelims.
Moore also ran the second leg of the 4x100m relay into a headwind for the Sycamores, helping lead the ISU quartet to a first-place time of 40.25 which tied Indiana State’s season-best time.
• ISU’s Green receives academic honor — Indiana State women’s golfer Lauren Green has been named to the 2022 Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete Team, the league office announced Wednesday.
It marks the third consecutive season that Green has been named to the first team on the academic side as she carries a 3.90 GPA in exercise science. The Merseyside, England, native is also a two-time MVC All-Conference award winner after earning the honor for the last two seasons.
