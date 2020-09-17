The Rose-Hulman spring 2021 men's soccer season will include nine contests against Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opposition as the league conducts a full round-robin schedule and crowns a conference champion in April.
The Engineers' schedule is subject to change based on developments in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Rose is scheduled to open its season March 3 at Mount St. Joseph. The home opener is set for March 13 against Transylvania.
All game times will be posted as they are finalized.
Practices are taking place during the fall season. The NCAA has granted a waiver that that does not charge a season to players on teams that schedule not more than 50 percent of a full Division III playing season. The 10-game schedule represents exactly 50 percent of a full 20-game playing season, so members of the soccer teams will not be charged with a season.
The Engineers are coming off a 16-3-1 campaign that featured winning a share of the HCAC championship at 8-1 in league play. They reached the HCAC tournament championship match before falling in penalty kicks in the title contest.
Rose-Hulman men's soccer
2021 spring schedule
March 3 — at Mount St. Joseph
March 6 — at Bluffton
March 10 — at Franklin
March 13 — Transylvania
March 17 — Manchester
March 20 — at Defiance
March 24 — Hanover
March 27 — Earlham
March 31 — at Anderson
April 7 — HCAC tournament match (site TBA)
In other college soccer news:
• Rose women's schedule set too — The Rose-Hulman spring 2021 women's schedule will include nine contests against Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opposition as the league conducts a full round-robin schedule and crowns a conference champion in April.
The Engineers' schedule is subject to change based on developments in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Rose is scheduled to open its season at home March 3 against Mount St. Joseph.
Practices will also take place in the fall, with communication coming from the coaching staff regarding those schedules. The NCAA has granted a waiver that that does not charge an NCAA playing season to players on teams that schedule not more than 50 percent of a full NCAA Division III playing season. The 10-game schedule represents exactly 50 percent of a full 20-game playing season, so members of the soccer teams will not be charged with an NCAA playing season.
The Engineers are coming off a 15-5-1 season that featured winning the HCAC regular-season (8-0-1) and tournament championships. They qualified for their first Division III tournament since 2007 before falling 1-0 in overtime to Augsburg.
Rose-Hulman women's soccer
2021 spring schedule
March 3 — Mount St. Joseph
March 6 — at Bluffton
March 10 — Franklin
March 13 — Transylvania
March 17 — at Manchester
March 20 — at Defiance
March 24 — at Hanover
March 27 — Earlham
March 31 — Anderson
April 7 — HCAC tournament match (site TBA)
• Pharmacy of St. Louis 5, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 0 — At St. Louis, the SMWC women's team got blanked Thursday.
SMWC had only two shots on goal.
The Woods will be back on its home pitch Wednesday to host Brescia, starting at 5 p.m.
Men's golf
• Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 325, Oakland City 337 — Defending USCAA national champion Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College kicked off its 2020 season with a 12-stroke win Thursday in the Hulman Links Invitational.
Sophomore Andrew Granda, a graduate of Terre Haute North High School, led the Pomeroys with a 79.
"It was nice to host at our home course," SMWC men's coach Abe Nasser said. "The gold tees at Hulman Links are a real challenge. Andrew has really stepped up his game this year. Overall the team hung in there and got the W [win]."
SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS (325) — Andrew Granda 79, Logan Vernon 80, Corey Miller 82, Erol Eldem 84, Drake Varns 100.
Women's golf
• Woods second — At Hulman Links, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods opened its 2020 campaign in a tri-match against Oakland City and Danville Area Community College on Thursday.
The Pomeroys took second place with a 360, while Oakland City won with a 337 and DACC posted a 408.
SMWC senior Alexandria Bazzani shot a career-best 78.
SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS (360) — Alexandria Bazzani 78, Cassidy Thompson 87, Abby Drake 94, Bailey Thompson 96, Gabby Bonilla 99, Erin Williams 100, Shaylyn Ehrlich 116, Hunner Shirley 126.
College athletics
• ISU partnered — Indiana State University announced a partnership with Collegiate Sports Associates to conduct an Athletics Program Review in an effort to leverage Sycamore Athletics as an integral part of the ISU community.
“We’re proud of our athletics department and its rich tradition of achievement,” ISU President Deborah J. Curtis said. “It has been several years since our previous review. We want to identify fundraising priorities and our greatest needs to build on our success.”
A task force has been created for the review process, co-chaired by Randy Minas, a member of the ISU Board of Trustees, and Christopher Olsen, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. The task force also will involve members of the campus and Terre Haute communities.
The review process will begin this month. Areas of focus will include identification of opportunities to utilize best practice in structure and support, review of budgets as compared with conference peers and measures to increase competitive achievements.
“Athletics play such a big part in the student experience,” ISU director of athletics Sherard Clinkscales said. “To be able to take what happens in athletics on a daily basis in competition as well as in the classroom and leverage that to enhance the university and community through this process will pay dividends in the future.
“The ability to have an outside firm come in and examine how we function as an athletic department will reinforce the excellent coaches, administrators and staff that we have. Their recommendations for us are key not only to maintain our current level but to continue to raise the level of support for athletics.”
