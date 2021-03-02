METRO ROUNDUP: Rose-Hulman men apparently out of HCAC tournament

According to the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference website, the Rose-Hulman men’s basketball game against Transylvania — originally scheduled for Wednesday evening as part of the HCAC tournament — is being shown as canceled with Transylvania advancing to Saturday’s clash against the Hanover-Defiance winner.
The Rose website shows no more games on its schedule, which would mean its record ended up being 10-2.
A text to a Rose-Hulman representative said the reason for the cancellation could not be revealed because of conference policy.
Volleyball
• Northern Iowa 3, Indiana State 1 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa – Indiana State dropped the series finale with Northern Iowa on Monday evening, unable to overcome a strong offensive performance from the Panthers.
Falling in four games (19-25, 25-20, 16-25, 16-25), the Sycamores moved to 4-7 overall and 4-6 in the Missouri Valley Conference, while UNI improved to 6-7 and 6-4 respectively.
Freshman Mallory Keller put together another strong outing for the Trees on the offensive side of the net, putting away a team-best 13 kills while Kaitlyn Hamilton and Madeline Williams both added eight of their own. The UNI offensive held the advantage for much of the evening, however, out-hitting the Sycamores .304-.157.
Chloe Mason earned another double-double to close out the series, dishing out 18 assists to go along with 12 digs, while Mary Hannah Lewis contributed 16 assists.
Defensively, it was Melina Tedrow leading the way with 19 digs, just one of four Trees to tally 10 or more. Taylor Shelton got down for 14 digs with six kills of her own, Mason finished with 12 digs and Ashley Eck ended with 10. As a team, the Sycamores finished with 65 digs for 16.25 digs per set.
In almost a mirror of Game 1, the Blue and White struggled offensively to begin the match, hitting just .077 in set one with 10 kills in a 25-19 defeat. They wasted no time bouncing back, however, recovering for a 14-kill second set with three service aces to even the match back up with a 25-20 victory in the second frame.
Despite the strong showing in Game 2 from the Sycamores, Northern Iowa used a 17-kill performance while hitting .441 in set three to put the Sycamores against the wall and continued the momentum into set four, holding the Sycamores to just .111 and .175 hitting to secure their victory.
Even with the loss Monday, Indiana State leaves Iowa with its first win in Cedar Falls in program history after a 3-2 comeback victory Sunday evening. They have now beaten Northern Iowa, Illinois State and Loyola during the spring 2021 campaign.
The Sycamores will be back in action next Sunday and Monday in Carbondale, Ill., for their Valley series with Southern Illinois.
• Dahlberg honored again — Katryna Dahlberg of Rose-Hulman has earned first-team all-conference honors in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
It was the third first-team honor for Dahlberg, also named the 2018 and 2019 HCAC Defensive Player of the Year, and the 2018 HCAC Tournament Most Valuable Player.
Elizabeth Canon captured honorable mention all-league accolades.
Rose finished the shortened 2020-21 season with a 2-7 record, completing a single round-robin schedule against HCAC opposition.
Track
• ISU men 2nd, women 4th — At Cedar Falls, Iowa, Indiana State battled Sunday, earning All-MVC honors in each contested event, but fell just short of the Missouri Valley Conference indoor title by placing second as a team.
The Sycamore women placed fourth.
Northern Iowa claimed the men’s team title, edging out the Sycamores by 2.5 points after winning the 4x400 relay. The Panthers scored 167.5 while ISU tallied 165. The Sycamores defeated Illinois State (138), Drake (60), Bradley (51), Southern Illinois (31), Loyola (26), Valparaiso (18.5) and Evansville (6).
The Sycamore women placed fourth with 75 points, falling to Illinois State (138), Southern Illinois (118) and Northern Iowa (107). ISU finished in front of Missouri State (73), Bradley (58), Loyola (46), Drake (35), Evansville (10) and Valparaiso (2).
At the conclusion of the meet, Mia Mackenzie was named the Elite 17 Award winner due to her efforts in the classroom as the female athlete with the top GPA.
The first final event on the track managed to set the tone early for the Blue & White on the men’s side. Matthew Lewis-Banks, racing as the lone Sycamore in the 60-meter hurdles, clocked the ninth-best time in Sycamores history of 7.85 en route to his second-consecutive 60 hurdle title. The junior was named the MVC Most Outstanding Male Track Athlete for his efforts.
Freshman Tahj Johnson took advantage of the momentum from Lewis-Banks and opened heat one of the 400 finals in impressive fashion. Johnson raced to a heat victory with a personal-best time of 49.04, but ultimately finished as the Valley runner-up by just .01 to Brandon Gage of Illinois State.
JaVaughn Moore sprinted to his second straight 60 title with a time of 6.74, holding off Tayshaun Cooper of UNI by .01 for the crown. Jarel Shaw also earned All-MVC honors for ISU, placing third in 6.82.
Moore’s day on the track wasn’t over. Two events later the junior earned All-MVC honors once again with a silver finish in the 200 and time of 21.78. His teammate, Shaw, brought home four points for the Trees in fifth at 22.11.
Will Smith managed to continue the string of All-MVC honorees for the men, crossing the line third in a deep field of the 800 with a time of 1:52.35, the ninth-best in ISU history.
Also having a career day for the Sycamores was Mitch Conard in the heptathlon. The sophomore put together several strong efforts to close out the competition, including winning the 1,000 at 2:50.69 before placing third overall in heptathlon with the sixth-best point total in ISU history of 5,041.
In the field for the men, the high jumpers continued to assert their dominance in the conference. Senior Nick Schultz claimed the first title of his career at 6-feet 101/4 inches, while Nathan Kiger earned a runner-up finish and All-MVC honors with the same mark.
The team standings came down to the final event of the day on the men’s side. The men’s 4x400 relay squad of Johnson, Ben Shepard, Smith and Moore raced their way to All-Valley honors by placing third with a time of 3:19.63, but couldn’t hold off the surging Panthers who ended up taking the event and the title.
On the women’s side, freshman Ryann Porter earned the only All-MVC performance. She began the day by hurdling her way to a third-place finish in the 60 hurdles, clocking a personal-best time of 8.81.
The women’s 4x400 team of Iyanla Hunter, Rebecca Odusola, Sierra Long and Zoe Sullivan battled their way to a fourth-place finish in the event, clocking a time of 3:54.88 to close out the MVC championships.
Indiana State will now have a three-week hiatus before returning to the track for outdoor season, beginning March 27 at the Ole Miss Classic in Oxford, Miss.
Cross country
• Sycamores opt out — Indiana State will not compete in the Missouri Valley Conference championships Wednesday at Evansville, program director Angela Martin announced Monday morning.
“Going through the ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic has been stressful on our student-athletes,” Martin said. “The distance runners took the brunt of it, losing their outdoor season in 2020 and their cross country season in the fall. The coaching staff has had many discussions with the student-athletes and has made the joint decision to opt out of the MVC cross country championships.”
“From the onset of the discussion about conducting two championships in the spring semester, we were not in favor of it as an institution,” ISU senior associate athletic director Angie Lansing said.
“This is a difficult task for distance student-athletes when it comes to their training and competition mindset. When the coaches solicited feedback from our team, it became clear we should opt out of the cross country championships.”
