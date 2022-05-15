Rose-Hulman reached the championship round of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference baseball tournament late Saturday but lost 10-9 to Earlham.
Rose beat top-seeded Franklin 13-8 earlier Saturday.
Brett Tuttle and Manuel Lopez had four hits each in the win over Franklin, with Tuttle getting a triple and scoring twice and Lopez scoring three runs and driving in two.
Andy Krajecki added two singles and a triple, driving in three, and Adam Taylor had two RBI. Pat Durell was the winning pitcher with four innings out of the bullpen and Michael Yager had a four-inning save without allowing a run.
Against Earlham, the Engineers fought back from a 9-5 deficit and had the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the ninth inning when the game ended.
Drew Roberts was 3 for 3, scoring three runs; Tuttle and Colter Couillard-Rodak had two hits each, combining for five RBI; and Kade Kline and Harrison Finch each scored twice.
Late Friday, the Engineers beat Anderson 8-5.
Josh Mesenbrink and Couillard-Rodak had three hits each with Couillard-Rodak hitting a homer and driving in three runs and Mesenbrink scoring twice. Tuttle had two hits and scored twice, Krajecki had a single and double, Finch had two doubles and Taylor homered.
Couillard-Rodak, Krajecki and Tuttle were named to the all-tournament team. The Engineers finished 28-13.
I I I
In other baseball news:
• Guerrero signs with Astros — Former Indiana State pitching ace Geremy Guerrero has signed a contract with the Houston Astros and will train with the club in Florida the rest of this year.
Currently ISU's baseball graduate assistant after being Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year in 2021, he was alerted by the Sycamore staff earlier in the week.
"The coaches called me into the office,” Guerrero said. “They kind of gave me the heads-up that the Astros were interested. Coach [Brian] Smiley said it could be a week, could be a day when they call you and offer you.”
Guerrero will find out his fit within the Astros organization after a brief training period before shipping out to where the team sees his best fit for the remainder of the minor league season.
“I’m extremely honored the Astros organization has given the opportunity to get back out there,” Guerrero said. “It still feels like a dream . . . I’m excited to get back at it and get back to work.”
Softball
• Peterson named to all-tournament team — Indiana State's Bella Peterson was named to the Missouri Valley Conference all-tournament team after her performances in ISU's two games Wednesday and Thursday.
Peterson went 4 for 8 at the plate including a home run and a double while scoring three runs to lead the Sycamore offense.
She finishes her Indiana State career as the program leader in games played, doubles, RBI, total bases, sacrifice flies and walks. Peterson led the MVC with a .395 average this season, collecting 10 home runs and 21 doubles which ranked third-most in the NCAA.
