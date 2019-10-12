Rose-Hulman’s volleyball team won its sixth straight match and improved to 3-0 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play with a 23-25, 25-15, 25-23, 20-25, 16-14 volleyball victory over Defiance on Saturday afternoon in Hulbert Arena.
The Engineers (11-12 overall) and Yellow Jackets were tied at 14-14 in the decisive fifth set, with both teams needing consecutive points to close the match. Kayla Harding gave Rose-Hulman a 15-14 lead with a kill and Katie Orbeta closed the match with a service ace.
Elizabeth Canon led the Rose-Hulman offense with 20 kills. Orbeta led the team with 36 assists and five block assists, while Eryn Castaneda contributed 25 assists.
Golf
• Engineers lead at the HCAC turn — At Bluffton, Ohio, Rose-Hulman leads the HCAC women’s golf championship with a team score of 317 after the first day of the two-day tournament at Bluffton Golf Club. The Engineers have a two-stroke lead over Manchester.
Rose-Hulman’s Lauren Conley led the round with a two-over par first round score of 74. Teammate Namuunaa Nadmid is currently in second, turning in a score of 78.
The tournament will conclude following the second round of action, which will tee off today at 9 a.m.
Soccer
• ISU falls in OT — At Waterloo, Iowa, freshman Celeste Wahlberg scored her team-high fourth goal of the season in the 75th minute at Northern Iowa, but the Panthers scored late in the first overtime to take a 2-1 decision on a cold and windy day at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
The Sycamores (3-7-2, 1-1-1) were vying for the best start to a conference season in program history with a win or tie.
The Panthers opened the scoring in the 31st minute on a goal by Jordyn Rolli to stake UNI to a 1-0 lead. Wahlberg tied the match up in the 75th minute when she scored from just out the box. It was her fourth goal of the season as she leads the MVC in both shots taken as well as shots on goal.
UNI (5-7, 1-2) would break the tie and score the golden goal in the 99th minute when Kennedy Rieken scored off the assist from Johnnie Hill.
ISU returns home on Wednesday when it plays Illinois State.
• Rose women win — At Rose-Hulman, the Engineers shut out Defiance 4-0 to move to 7-4-1 overall and 2-0-1 in the HCAC.
Rose-Hulman was able to strike first in the 5th minute after Sarah Shoemaker was able to set up Elle Vuotto for the goal. Rose-Hulman added two goals by Jessica Wells and one by Rachael Enrici after out-shooting the Yellow Jackets 24-3.
Rose-Hulman next hosts Hanover on Wednesday.
• Rose men blank Defiance — At Rose-Hulman, the Engineers’ men’s team blanked Defiance 6-0 to stay unbeaten in the HCAC.
A 4th minute goal by Takezo Kelly started the rout. Kelly scored one more goal later, joined by Andy June, Ryan Tarr, Colon Featherby and Matt Fix.
Rose-Hulman (10-2, 3-0) next plays at Hanover on Wednesday.
Swimming
• Third place for Engineers swimmers — At Crawfordsville, Rose-Hulman’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams opened the season with third-place finishes at the Indiana Division III Meet, hosted by Wabash College on Saturday.
DePauw captured the men’s title by outdistancing Wabash, Rose-Hulman, Hanover and Manchester. On the women’s side, DePauw also took top honors, followed by Hanover, Rose-Hulman and Manchester.
The Engineers’ men won three events on the day. Brendan King won the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:47.39. Derick Miller captured the 100 butterfly in 52.03 seconds. The 200 medley relay team of Ryan Nikolic, Miller, Jared Brown and Dutch Kipp also came home first in 1:38.27.
Elisa Weber paced the women’s performance with a runner-up finish in the 100-breaststroke in 1:16.30.
Cross country
• Rose men win Fast Cats Classic — At Owensboro, Ky., Rose-Hulman took home first-place team honors at the Fast Cats Classic with a strong team performance on Saturday morning. Rose-Hulman won the meet with 58 points, 12 ahead of Christian Brothers in the 15-team meet.
Matthew Stevenot led the Engineers with a third-place performance in the 160-runner meet. Stevenot completed the eight-kilometer course in 25:47.
On the women’s side, Rose-Hulman was eighth. Kaia Johnson led the Engineers with a 27th place individual finish out of 137 runners in a time of 19:34. Johnson’s time ranks No. 6 in Rose-Hulman five-kilometer history.
