Alec Brunson went 3 for 4 with a double and two walks, David Miller went 2 for 2 with a double, four walks and three runs batted in and Aaron Beck and Brandon Boxer also knocked in three runs apiece to lead the host Rex over the O'Fallon Hoots 15-5 in eight innings in the Prospect League for wooden-bat baseball Wednesday night at Bob Warn Field.
Boxer, Jordan Schaffer and Parks Bouck also contributed one double each for the Rex. Bouck and Schaffer scored three runs apiece.
The score was tied 5-5 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning when the Rex exploded for six runs. Then they added two in the seven and two in the eighth, triggering the 10-run rule to take effect.
Starter Nathan June (3-1) went 5 2/3 innings to get credit for the pitching victory. Jacob Young finished the job, hurling hitless ball over 2 1/3 innings.
The Rex (4-4 in the second half, 23-15 overall) will play host to the Cape Catfish at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Bob Warn Field. O'Fallon fell to 2-4 in the second half.
College softball
• Sycamores add Rockville native — Indiana State announced the addition of junior-college transfer Taylor Dugger this week.
“We are excited to have Taylor join our program," ISU coach Mike Perniciaro said. "Her experience at the junior-college level will be a big help and her versatility will add depth to our team."
A Rockville native, Dugger joins the Sycamores' roster after three seasons at Parkland College in Champaign, Ill.
The 5-foot-8 infielder was named to the Mid-West Athletic Conference first team this spring after batting .310 with a .338 on-base percentage and a .386 slugging percentage in 60 games. The Parke Heritage High School graduate ranked second on the team in runs (40), third in hits (61) and fourth in RBIs (33) and doubles (12).
In 2021, she batted .392, collecting 56 hits while driving in 29 runs, scoring 35. Dugger also had a .955 fielding percentage in 133 chances.
Dugger joins the incoming freshman class of Morgan Goodrich, Raigan LaMar, Isabelle Saylor and Hannah Welch as new additions heading into the 2023 season.
College football
• ISU-Purdue tickets available — Tickets for Indiana State's Sept. 10 game at Purdue are now on sale. Kickoff for the game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette is slated for 4 p.m.
Tickets for the Sycamores' fan block at Ross-Ade stadium are on sale for $35 apiece. All ISU tickets will be for seats in Section 101.
To purchase tickets, contact ISU assistant manager of athletic ticketing Austin Bishop by phone at 812-237-8972 or via email at Austin.Bishop@indstate.edu. All tickets are hard copies. Fans who purchase can pick them up at Indiana State or have them sent through the mail following purchase.
Deadline for purchases for the Indiana State fan block is Aug. 23.
The Sycamores’ contest against Purdue marks just the sixth time that the intrastate rivals have faced off and the first time since 2015. The Boilermakers have won all five previous contests dating back to the series opener in 1926.
ISU and Purdue have two more future dates on the schedule with the Sycamores set to travel to West Lafayette again in 2024 and 2026.
Golf
• Wall wins — After playing 18 holes Friday or Saturday at Clinton's Geneva Hills, Kyle Wall and Devon Klutey each played 18 more holes at Hulman Links on Sunday and finished with two-round totals of 146. Wall edged Klutey on the second playoff hole, however, to capture the Wabash Valley Golf Association's annual Mini-Classic championship.
Mini-Classic
(Top three in each flight)
Championship flight — Kyle Wall 69-77-146*, Devon Klutey 72-74-146, Ezra Evans 7275-147.
Open first flight — Zack Kent 75-75-150, Rich Schelsky 75-77-152, Tyler Wampler 76-79-155.
Open second flight — Jim Winning 81-83-164, Jordan Stone 84-81-165, Landry Kaufman 80-85-165.
Senior championship flight — Chad Gunn 68-77-145, Stacey Vitaniemi 73-79-152, Gary Stuck 75-80-155.
Senior first flight — Jeff Chambers 77-79-156, Dale Long 77-82-158, Marvin Keith 84-82-166.
Super Senior first flight — Sam Peoples 79-83-152, Randy Harmon 79-85-154, Dave Alumbaugh 81-83-164.
Super Senior championship flight — Don Alumbaugh 76-73-149, Tom Jones 76-75-151, Fred Reynolds 78-73-151.
