A 19-hit attack that included four home runs, plus the generosity of 10 walks allowed by the visiting Danville Dans, enabled the Rex to win a Prospect League slugfest against their closest rival by a 20-10 score Wednesday at Bob Warn Field.
The two teams play again at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Danville.
The Dans had recovered from an early deficit to take a 7-4 lead into the bottom of the fourth, but the Rex responded with a four-run inning capped by David Miller's three-run homer.
The Rex added nine more runs in the fifth, a rally capped by a three-run homer by Alec Brunson, and ended the game via the 10-run rule with two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Arturo Disla hit a first-inning homer and was 4 for 5 with three runs and four RBI to lead the winners.
Parks Bouck, who led off the nine-run inning with a homer of his own, was 4 for 6, scoring four times and driving in two. Brunson finished 3 for 5 with three runs and four RBI; Miller had just one hit but scored twice and drove in three; Luis Hernandez was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI; and Brennan DuBose and Brandon Boxer each had a hit and two runs.
In other baseball news:
• Jachec recognized — Indiana State's ace pitcher Matt Jachec was honored again on Wednesday when he was named to the Midwest Region second team by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings.
He had previously earned Missouri Valley Conference first-team honors, MVC all-tournament honors, MVC all-defensive team honors, and MVC Scholar-Athlete recognition.
The redshirt sophomore posted the lowest ERA by a starting pitcher in the Missouri Valley (2.88) while finishing second in the MVC with 97.0 innings pitched. Jachec went at least 5.2 innings in all 14 starts in 2022 and added eight quality starts on the year in leading the Sycamores.
Jachec finished up with a Valley-leading nine wins on the mound while sitting sixth in the conference with 80 strikeouts (28 looking). His control on the mound was a major factor to his success as he led the Valley in only surrendering nine walks on the year to sit among the NCAA leaders in both strikeout-to-walk ratio (8.89, 4th in NCAA) and walks allowed per nine innings (0.84, 3rd in NCAA).
Additionally, Jachec added a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage over his 19 chances and added two pickoffs off the mound.
Swimming
• Engineer selected — Recent Rose-Hulman graduate Colin Beach has been named a NCAA Division III second-team Academic All-American, announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America on Tuesday.
Beach is a 3-time "A Finalist" in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference swimming and diving championships, with a career-best individual finish of fourth in the 500 freestyle in 2020. He was an all-conference performer as part of a runner-up 800 freestyle relay team in 2019 and was a point scorer for the HCAC championship teams in 2021 and 2022.
The biochemistry major carried a perfect 4.00 grade-point average and was named Rose-Hulman's John T. Royse Award Winner as the top outstanding graduate at commencement.
