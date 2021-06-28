A three-run fifth inning turned the game around for the visiting O'Fallon Hoots on Monday at Bob Warn Field, the visitors winning 6-2 over the Rex in Prospect League baseball.
The game had originally been scheduled for Sunday afternoon but was postponed by incoming weather.
Rob Weissheier hit his 11th homer of the season, which leads the Prospect League, and also singled the scored the other run for the Rex.
Three other three hits for the Rex, who led 2-1 after three innings, were doubles by Alec Atkinson and Canton Terry and a single by Kaleb Hannahs.
Now 11-16 for the season, the Rex play at Illinois Valley on Wednesday. O'Fallon is 17-10 and hosts the Cape Catfish on Tuesday.
I I I
In other baseball:
• Guerrero adds fifth All-America honor —Indiana State starting pitcher Geremy Guerrero earned his fifth All-America honor Monday, named to the second team by D1Baseball.com.
A Metamora, Ill., native, Guerrero was tabbed the Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year, a first-team All-MVC selection and was selected to the MVC All-Defensive Team.
Guerrero finished out his redshirt senior season with a 10-1 record in 14 starts on the mound. He finished with a 2.08 ERA over 99.1 innings of work. The left-hander struck out 98 while issuing just 14 walks on the year.
Other national awards include being named a second team All-American by the ABCA, second team All-American by Baseball America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, while earning third-team All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball. With the honors, Guerrero is just the sixth ISU pitcher to be named an All-American overall and the first since 1996. Guerrero was also named first team All-Region by the ABCA.
For his work in the classroom, Guerrero was named MVC Scholar-Athlete of the Year and to the MVC Scholar-Athlete Team.
• Terre Haute North 12, Clinton 3 — At North, the host park's 10-year-old Little League all-stars advanced in District 8 tournament play Monday night.
Bowen VanHook got the host team off to a good start with three scoreless innings on the mound, while Ryan Grassick had a triple and Braylon Cherry had a big two-run single in a decisive third inning. VanHook also scored three times.
North, 3-1 in district tournament play so far, plays Washington Township on Tuesday night at Brownsburg.
Clinton, sidelined from district play with a 2-2 record, got a single and double from Carter Zucca and a single by Reed Taylor.
