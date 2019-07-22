For the second time in three games, the Terre Haute Rex had a reasonably close game get out of hand in the late innings and visiting Chillicothe emerged with a 10-1 Prospect League baseball win late Sunday night at Bob Warn Field.
A leadoff triple and a sacrifice fly gave the Paints a 1-0 lead in the top of the first in a game delayed more than two hours by lightning, but the Rex tied the score in the second on a double by Austin Weiler, an infield hit by Brendan Sher and a sacrifice fly by Mason Speirs.
A double and an RBI single put Chillicothe ahead to stay in the third inning, however, and the Rex got just one more hit — a fifth-inning single by Carter Bridge — the rest of the way as four Paints pitchers combined for the three-hitter.
Chillicothe added two runs in the fifth and six in the final two innings, including five in the top of the ninth.
The Paints are the team just ahead of the Rex in a bid for a playoff spot and now lead by 4 1/2 games.
The league's home run derby is today and the all-star game is Tuesday at Normal, Ill. The Rex don't play again until a doubleheader Friday at West Virginia.
In other baseball
• Seniors compete — The Volkers Group Yankees beat the Cubs in a rain-shortened Terre Haute Men's Senior Baseball League contest.
Cubs=000=000=—=0=3=1
Yankees=030=001=—=4=5=1
Highlights — For the Volkers Group Yankees, Matt McLaren pitched six scoreless innings and John Lee had a two-out, two-run single for the game-winning hit. Chad Lawson had a double for the Cubs.
Track
• Sycamores, Engineers named — The United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association has named five athletes from Indiana State and five from Rose-Hulman to All-Academic teams for the outdoor season.
Both the ISU men and women also won team awards; the Sycamores were one of 139 men's programs and one of 227 women's programs to be honored.
Teams must have a cumulative grade-point average above 3.00; ISU's men were at 3.11, its women at 3.31.
For individual awards, student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 and be a nationally ranked competitor or compete in any round of the nationals.
Honored from ISU were hurdler Matthew Lewis-Banks (3.39, business) and pole vaulter Riley Smith (3.48, electronics engineering) from the men's team and hurdler Ayanna Morgan (3.26, business management) and throwers Erin Reese (3.41, psychology) and Cassaundra roper (3.72, communications) from the women's team. All three of the women were also honored in 2018.
Rose-Hulman honorees are thrower Eric Fiacable, pole vaulter Nick Palmer and javelin thrower Nathan Schrader from the men's team and jumpers Lauren London and Dara Smith from the women's team.
Golf
• Rockville alumni outing — The 17th annual Rockville Rox Athletic Alumni reunion and golf outing has been completed.
Honored by the group were the 1967-68 boys basketball team; Wilma Wooten, winner of the Outstanding Former Coach Award; and graduating seniors Kylen McMullen and Dustin Pruett, who were the scholarship winners.
Morning scramble
Rich Schelsky, Treigh Schelsky, Bill Chesnut, Reece Hunt, first place; Max Higgs, Jim Crosley, Jesse Higgs, Rob Salazar, Dustin Martinez, second place
Longest drives — Debbie McKinney (women), Aaron Bridge (men), Mike Myers (senior)
Closest to pin — Steve Farner, Brent Richmond
Poker golf — Bridge
Afternoon scramble
John Dowd, Bob Alden, Mike Hall, J.P. Lucas, first place; Joe Neely, J.D. Berry, Jeremy Swaim, Mike Simpson, second place
Longest drives — Tammi Unger (women), Nathan Nolin (men), John David Crooks (senior)
Closest to pin — Gretchen Baysinger, Butch Overpeck
Poker golf — Baysinger
Auto racing
• Break for racers — Monday marked the start of a two-day break for U.S. Auto Club sprint-car drivers in Indiana Sprint Week action.
Action resumes Wednesday at Terre Haute Action Track with the fifth ISW event and winds up Saturday at Tri-State Speedway.
Tyler Courtney won two events in five days of racing, winning the feature at Eldora Speedway on Wednesday with $10,000 on the line and winning the main in the second Sprint Week event.
Other Sprint Week winners have been Chris Windom, Justin Grant and Shane Cottle.
C.J. Leary has been a top finisher and is the leader in the sprint and Sprint Week totals. Sullivan native Chase Stockon is sixth in the sprint standings.
Sprint point leaders — C.J. Leary 1,253, Chris Windom 1,161, Brady Bacon 1,122, Tyler Courtney 1,12, Kevin Thomas Jr. 1,097, Chase Stockon 1,089, Justin Grant 1,034.
Sprint Week leaders — Leary 298, Windom 287, Bacon 277, Grant 257, Thomas 244.
