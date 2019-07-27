Indiana State All-American Erin Reese gave a valiant effort in the women’s hammer throw at the USA Track and Field Championships, but ended up falling short of making the finals in a loaded field of competition Saturday afternoon.
Reese opened with a toss of 207 feet, 5 inches, her best of the day, to put her in fifth through one round of throws. She went on to record throws of 194-1 and 201-8, which would end her day in 11th place. DeAnna Price was the victor in the hammer throw, recording the world-leading throw of 256-8.
With the conclusion of the hammer throw, Reese’s prolific career at Indiana State came to an end. Transferring to ISU from Dayton, the redshirt senior spent two seasons with the Sycamores and established herself as one of the best throwers in program history. She was an NCAA runner-up, first-team All-American, second-team All-American, two-time NCAA East Region preliminary-round qualifier, five-time Missouri Valley Conference champion and she scored in every event she competed in at all of her MVC championships.
She saved her best season for last, as she finished as runner-up in the women’s hammer throw at the NCAA championships with the 15th-best collegiate mark in history of 233-2, making her the ninth-best hammer thrower in collegiate history.
Earlier this outdoor season, Reese qualified for the East Regional in all three circle-throw events and was one of just four women to accomplish that feat. At the MVC outdoor championships, she also threw her way to Valley titles in the hammer throw and discus throws, giving her the MVC Female Most Outstanding Field Athlete honor. She finished sixth in the shot put at the championships as well.
Reese earned first-team All-American honors at the NCAA indoor championships this season. After qualifying in the weight throw, the Mount Prospect, Ill., native rose to the occasion and placed fourth behind a school-record mark of 73-31/2. Two weeks before the NCAA championships, Reese claimed her second consecutive MVC weight-throw crown en route to winning the MVC Female Most Outstanding Field Athlete honor.
In total, the All-American won the MVC Female Most Outstanding Field Athlete honor at every Valley championship she competed at. She also walks away the school record holder in the women’s discus throw, hammer throw and weight throw, as well as owning the eighth-best indoor and outdoor shot-put marks in school history.
Baseball
• Wayne Newton 7, Kokomo 3 — At Rockport, Brayton Reed picked up the pitching victory and Terre Haute’s Wayne Newton Post 346 stayed in the winners’ bracket by defeating Kokomo Post 6 in the American Legion state finals Saturday night.
Tristan Elder doubled for Post 346, which is 2-0 in the double-elimination tournament so far.
Post 346 (23-8) will face the winner of Saturday night’s Lafayette-Valparaiso game at 8:30 p.m. EDT Sunday at Rockport’s Joe Allen Hargis Athletic Field. Kokomo is now 21-9.
• TH Rex 3, West Virginia 2 — At Beckley, W.Va., Terre Haute scored all of its runs in the first three innings as Blayke Cutts picked up the win and Colten Panaranto earned the save in Prospect League action inside Linda K. Epling Stadium.
Austin Weiler knocked in two runs and Brendan Sher batted in the other for the Rex.
Terre Haute (28-21) will return home Sunday to face Chillicothe at 5:30 p.m. at Bob Warn Field. Second-place Chillicothe is 3 1/2 games ahead of the Rex for the final playoff spot from the league’s East Division.
Tennis
• Large field — Thirty-nine players competed in six divisions in the Sullivan Junior Open tournament conducted Friday at the Sullivan Middle School courts.
Results appear below:
Sullivan Junior Open
18 and Under Advanced Division — Play-In round: Hanna Burkhart def. Houston Ferree 6-1, 6-3; Jared Couch def. Zach Ferry 6-0, 4-6, (10-7). Quarterfinals: Burkhart def. Abbie Pirtle 6-1, 6-3; Parker Dugan def. Sydney Williams 6-2, 6-1; Payton Dugan def. Morgan Williams 6-2, 6-0; Peyton Sisil def. Couch 6-4, 6-1. Semifinals: Burkhart def. Parker Dugan 6-2, 6-2; Payton Dugan def. Sisil 6-4, 6-1. Final: Burkhart def. Payton Dugan 6-2, 6-2. Consolation final: M.Williams def. Ferree 8-6.
18 and Under Intermediate Division — Quarterfinals: Maylee Brown def. Abigail Cunningham 6-0, 6-2; Dillon Grubb def. Emily Wilson 0-6, 6-4, (10-4); Caleb Cunningham def. Caden McCrary 6-1, 6-3; Connor Hatch def. Scott Fusco 6-1, 6-3. Semifinals: Brown def. Grubb 6-1, 6-1; Hatch def. Cunningham 5-7, 6-1, (10-4); Final: Hatch def. Brown 6-4, 6-4. Consolation final: Fusco def. Wilson 8-5.
14 and Under Advanced Division — Quarterfinals: James Bonham def. Nathan Pinkston 8-3; Ella King def. Ross Dawes (withdraw); Levi Chickadaunce def. Tyler Swan 8-2; Spencer Hanks def. Peyton Turner 8-2. Semifinals: King def. Bonham 8-4; Chickadaunce def. Hanks 9-8 (7-5). Final: Chickadaunce def. King 8-4. Consolation final: Turner def. Pinkston 8-4.
14 and Under Intermediate — Play-In round: Izzie Jenkins def. Brody Howe 8-1. Semifinals: Savannah Semmler def. Jenkins 8-6; Ally McKinney def. Jackson Bonham 8-6. Final: Semmler def. McKinney 9-7. Consolation final: Bonham def. Howe 9-7.
12 and Under (Green Dot Ball) — Aiden Miller def. Paige Dugan 6-2; Miller def. Mercedes Ferree 6-1; Dugan def. Ferree 6-0.
12 and Under (Quickstart) — Play-In round: Sam Hanks def. Sean Fusco 6-2; CiCi Rudisel def. Hannah McCrary 6-3. Semifinals: Hanks def. Dayton Grubb 7-6 (7-4); Owen Miller def. Rudisel 6-0. Final: Hanks def. Miller 7-6 (7-1). Consolation final: Fusco def. McCrary 6-2.
Auto racing
• Thomas posts win — At Bloomington Speedway, Kevin Thomas Jr. took feature honors in U.S. Auto Club Indiana Sprint Week action Friday.
Thomas outdueled Jason McDougal, winning the last lap and 11 others in becoming the sixth driver in seven races to win the main event.
Drivers with Wabash Valley ties again had top-10 finishes: Brandon Mattox was fifth, Chase Stockon sixth.
C.J. Leary won his heat and placed fourth to remain first in ISW totals going into the final race in Saturday’s action at Tri-State Speedway.
Friday’s results
Qualifier winners — Brady Bacon, Kevin Thomas Jr.
Heat winners — Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Brady Short, Carson Short, Trey Gropp (C-main), A.J. Hopkins (semi).
Feature — Thomas, Jason McDougal, Grant, Leary, Brandon Mattox, Chase Stockon, Bacon, Dave Darland, Tyler Courtney, Thomas Meseraull, Hopkins, Isaac Chapple, Josh Hodges, C. Short, B. Short.
