Illinois State was the best women's golf team in the cold and wind Monday, shooting a team score of 295 to take the second-round lead at the Missouri Valley Conference Championship at Greenbriar Hills Country Club.
Indiana State, the first-round leader after shooting a 304 on Sunday, had a 327 on Monday and dropped to fourth place.
With Kehler Koss taking the individual lead with a 6-over score of 148 and her teammate Ali Schrock in second place at 149, the Redbirds have a two-day total of 604. Missouri State, which shot 303 on Monday, is seven shots out of the lead. Drake is third at 625 while the Sycamores and Southern Illinois are tied for fourth at 631.
Lauren Green is 16th individually and leads Indiana State with a two-day score of 157 after shooting 81 on Monday. Chelsea Morrow is at 158 after a second-round 83.
Also for the Sycamores, Kristen Hobbs and Molly Lee are at 159 and Madison Branum at 160.
The final round begins at 10 a.m. Monday.
Basketball
• Engineers invited to prestigious event — Rose-Hulman will be one of eight teams competing in the fifth annual Great Lakes Invitational, teams selected from the top tier of NCAA Division III men's basketball.
Wabash, which reached the Final Four of the Division III tournament last month, will be the host of the tournament on Nov. 18-19. Rose will play Baldwin-Wallace on the first day and Trine on the second day.
"When we were invited to play in the Great Lakes Invitational, I knew we would be slotted to play some of the best teams, not only in the region, but in the country," coach Rusty Loyd said. "The announcement of Baldwin Wallace and Trine as our opponents is exciting because I consider Tom Heil [Baldwin Wallace] and Brooks Miller [Trine] as two of the best coaches in the Great Lakes who oversee two great programs. Both play in traditional powerhouse conferences at our level and I look forward to representing the [Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference] in the event."
Rose-Hulman finished 15-10 last season and was 10-7 in HCAC play. Baldwin Wallace also compiled a 15-10 record and was 9-7 in Ohio Athletic Conference competition. Trine compiled an 18-9 record and was 10-4 in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
In addition to Wabash, the field also includes Benedictine, Keene State, Maryville and Marietta.
Awards
• Rose recognized in baseball, track and tennis — Rose-Hulman had four athletes from three sports recognized Monday by the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Josh Mesenbrink is the Baseball Hitter of the Week after hitting four homers in four games as the Engineers went 4-0 against Mount St. Joseph and Transylvania. He now has 11 homers for the season and will have the single-season school record with one more, and was 10 for 18 for the week with two doubles and two triples besides the four long balls.
Rofiat Adeyemi is HCAC Women's Field Athlete of the Week after winning triple jump and placing second in long jump at the Indiana Division III Championships.
Jailen Hobbs is Men's Track Athlete of the Week after winning the 100 and 200 and bettering his own school record in the 100 in the same meet.
Freshman Grant Paradowski is HCAC Men's Tennis Player of the Week for the second time this season after winning in both singles and doubles as the Engineers defeated Transylvania.
Softball
• Sycamores change starting time — Indiana State's doubleheader Wednesday at Price Field against Evansville has been moved up to noon due to inclement weather expected later in the day.
The third game of the Missouri Valley Conference series will be the following Wednesday at Evansville.
