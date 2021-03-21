Illinois State wrapped a three-game Missouri Valley Conference softball sweep of Indiana State on Sunday at Price Field, winning 4-2 despite a homer by Annie Tokarek of the Sycamores.
The Redbirds got a pair of run-scoring singles in the top of the first, but Tokarek tied the game in the bottom of the fourth. A seventh-inning solo homer and a run-scoring wild pitch sealed the win for the visitors in the top of the sixth.
On Saturday, the Redbirds squeaked by in the first game 4-3 but dominated the nightcap 10-0.
Illinois State scored four runs in the top of the first in the opener before Bella Peterson sparked a Sycamore comeback with two doubles.
Peterson's first double started a two-run rally in the bottom of the fourth that included an error, a run-scoring wild pitch and an RBI single by Tokarek.
In the fifth, Abi Chipps singled, stole second and scored on Peterson's second double.
The home team got just two hits in the second game, singles by Chipps and Isabella Henning.
Now 6-13 overall and 0-3 in the MVC, Indiana State hosts Northern Iowa for a three-game series starting with a Saturday doubleheader at Price Field.
In other softball:
• Engineers split — At St. Louis, Rose-Hulman split a nonconference doubleheader Sunday at Webster, the Gorloks winning the opener 6-0 but Rose taking the second game 5-1.
Jessica Thuer and Maggie Swank had singles for the Engineers in the first game, while Alexis Sullivan had a hit, a run and an RBI to support the complete-game pitching of Mackenzie Hunt in the second game.
Rose-Hulman is now 4-4 and opens Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play Saturday at Manchester. Webster is 4-3.
On Saturday, the Engineers lost twice to visiting Greenville by scores of 3-0 and 10-5.
Kennedy Michnewicz had the only Rose-Hulman hit in the first game. Ashley Pinkham was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI in the second game.
Baseball
• Rose goes 3-1 in conference weekend — At Art Nehf Field, Rose-Hulman split a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader with Earlham on Sunday, winning the opener 8-2 before losing the nightcap 6-2.
A.J. Ernst and Josh Mesenbrink were both 3 for 3 and Brett Tuttle 3 for 5 in the first game, with Logan Cody adding a single and double and Shaine Mitchell scoring twice. Ben Yoss was the winning pitcher.
Andy Krajecki had two hits in the second game.
On Saturday, the Engineers won 9-0 and 13-2 at Bluffton, with Matthew Rouse and Brett Borcherding combining for the shutout and Jacob Petrisko pitching a complete game in the eight-inning second game.
Tuttle had four hits in the first game, with Alex Gavrilovich and Luke Calabrese getting two hits each. Cody and Luke Kleumper each scored twice.
In the second game, Adam Taylor had three hits and Mitchell and Manuel Lopez each had two hits and three runs scored. Sullivan graduate Shane Garner had two hits, a run and an RBI while Drew Roberts drove in two runs and Harris Camp scored twice.
Now 4-3, 3-1 in the HCAC, Rose plays a doubleheader Saturday at Manchester. Bluffton is now 1-6, Earlham 7-3.
Soccer
• Rose-Hulman 1, Defiance 0 — At Defiance, Ohio, the Rose-Hulman men remained unbeated for the season with a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference win on Sunday.
Although Rose outshot its hosts 14-3, it took until the 56th minute before Eric Kirby broke a scoreless tie. Evan Hofer recorded his fifth shutout in goal.
Now 6-0, Rose-Hulman hosts 5-1 Hanover at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a crucial HCAC contest. Defiance is 2-3-1.
Volleyball
• Valparaiso 3, Indiana State 0 — At Valparaiso, there were 25 ties and 14 lead changes in Sunday's Missouri Valley Conference match, but the Sycamores fell 25-21, 25-12, 25-22.
Madeline Williams had 10 kills and a .421 hitting percentage while adding a solo block and four block assists to lead the Sycamores, but the host team hit .308 for the match to ISU's .200.
Melina Tedrow had 19 digs and Taylor Shelton 10, while Chloe Mason had 17 assists. ISU (6-10, 6-9 MVC) and Valparaiso (10-7, 9-6) play again Monday.
Track
• Rose men, women both second — At Rose-Hulman, the host Engineers were second in both men's and women's competition Saturday in their outdoor season openers at the Early Bird Invitational.
Tim Youndt won both long jump and triple jump for the men, who placed second to Wabash but finished ahead of DePauw, Greenville, Franklin and St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
Jacob Bird won the 400 and teamed with Raymond Bates, Jacob Eve and Will Thesken for a win in the 4x400 relay.
Terre Haute South graduate Brandon Peck had a strong performance for Wabash.
In the women's meet, Nosa Igiehon was a triple winner for the Engineers in the 100 hurdles, high jump and triple jump but her team finished second to DePauw by a 171-163 score.
Other Rose-Hulman winners were Madison Lindfelt in steeplechase, Claire Perkins in pole vault and Cassie Utley in javelin.
Both Rose-Hulman teams compete this coming weekend at the DePauw Quad Meet.
Swimming
• Second day, same results — At the Vigo County Aquatic Center, host Indiana State defeated Xavier 175-62 but lost to Missouri State 144-96 on Saturday, the second straight three-way meet in less than 24 hours for the three teams.
Kaimi Matsumoto won the 200 individual medley for ISU with the third-fastest time in school history (2:07.55) and was second in the 100 freestyle. Matsumoto, Emily Webb, Marissa Kozel and Marlene Pavlu Lewin also record the third-fastest 400 freestyle relay time (3:27.21) in school history for a second-place finish.
Pavlu Lewin also won the 200 backstroke and was second in the 50 freestyle, while Sarah Moreau won the 200 freestyle.
ISU hosts a double-dual meet on Friday against Southern Illinois and Ball State.
Tennis
• Rose-Hulman 9, Manchester 0, twice — At North Manchester, both Rose-Hulman teams swept Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference matches on Saturday.
The men won for the 48th consecutive time against HCAC competition dating back to May of 2014, with Josh Giambattista, Grant Stamper, Joseph Conrad, Rhian Seneviratne, Mark Slaninka and Arudrra Krishnan winning in singles and teaming for the three doubles wins.
Singles winners for the women were Fanny-Jane Banda, Taylor Goldman, Bre Rogers, Krista Manche, Hannah Snider and Ella Dorfmueller, with Ruby Kauffman, Emma Goodman and Julia McGuire contributing in doubles play.
The Rose men, 2-0 and 1-0, play Wednesday at DePauw while Manchester fell to 2-5 and 0-1.
Rose-Hulman's women are 1-1 and 1-0 and host Anderson this Saturday. Manchester's women are 0-7.
Golf
• Engineers sixth — At Cincinnati, Ohio, Rose-Hulman's men placed sixth at the Mount St. Joseph Invitational in competition completed Sunday.
Max Gogel of Rose-Hulman was third overall after shooting 71 on Saturday and 73 on Sunday for an even-par 144.
Other Engineers competing were Luke Poole (18th, 77-74-151), Thomas Butler (75-77-152), Matthew Kadnar (77-80-157), Jack Speedy (82-82-164), Zach Leedy (82-87-169) and Gage Smith (94-81-175). Kadnar competed as an individual and didn't count in the team scoring.
Rose-Hulman hosts the Great Lakes Invitational this coming weekend at the Trophy Club in Lebanon.
High school football
• Little Illini play underway — Robinson was a winner while Casey, Paris and Marshall suffered setbacks in opening games on Saturday.
At Robinson, the Maroons beat Casey 32-20 and will host Newton this coming Saturday. Casey will host Lawrenceville.
Paris lost a nonconference game 20-7 at Mt. Carmel and will play at Marshall this Saturday.
Marshall fell 47-14 at Olney.
Women's basketball
• Vincennes 53, Shawnee State 50 — At Ullin, Ill., the Trailblazers beat the Lady Saints for the second time in less than a week on Saturday.
Terre Haute South's Amani Brown led the winners with 11 points, including two crucial free throws in the final seconds.
