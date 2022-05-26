METRO ROUNDUP: Pomeroys seek new women's basketball coach

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College women's basketball coach Scot MacAllister has resigned his duties at the helm of the program.
MacAllister spent two seasons as the leader of the program, compiling a 14-23 record. He was 0-9 in his first season but rebounded to guide the team to a 14-14 mark in 2021-22.
"Scot worked hard to get the women's basketball program moving in a positive direction and we look forward to uncovering the next leader of this program. Women's basketball is the first of our now 18 athletic programs and we are excited to see the program continue to grow under new leadership," said Ron Prettyman, SMWC's associate vice president of athletics.
Eleven players are slated to return from the 2021-22 team in addition to a recruiting class that includes IU South Bend transfer Kylee Stepp.
Baseball
• MVC Tournament schedule altered — At Springfield, Mo., continued rain has turned the Missouri Valley Conference baseball tournament into a quagmire.
ISU was scheduled to play No. 1-seed Southern Illinois in an elimination game on Thursday, but rain limited the tournament to one game of action.
The Sycamores and Salukis will play instead at noon Eastern time on Friday. If ISU wins? It will play again on Saturday against an opponent to be determined at a time to be determined.
Late Wednesday
• Evansville 9, ISU 1 — At Springfield, Mo., Indiana State was unable to crack Evansville’s Shane Gray as the No. 5 Sycamores fell to the No. 2 Purple Aces, 9-1, to drop into the elimination bracket late Wednesday night.
The Sycamores (26-21-1) surrendered three early runs on an error in the bottom of the first inning and Indiana State was unable to string together the hits needed for a rally against Evansville’s ace. Gray (8-3) went eight innings allowing five hits and one runs in taking the win for the Aces.
Football
• ISU-Purdue game time set — Indiana State will play at Purdue at 4 p.m. Sept. 10, ISU announced on Thursday.
The game will be televised by the Big Ten Network.
Track and field
• Rogers honored — Rose-Hulman senior Christina Rogers has earned a spot on the NCAA Division III Academic All-District VII Women's Track and Field/Cross Country Team, in results released by the College Sports Information Directors of America on Thursday.
