Jami Patterson and Anna Zimmermann defended their Women's A Division title as Patterson claimed her 10th Tabco Terre Haute Doubles Championship championship Saturday on the Terre Haute South High School tennis courts.
The pair came from behind and hung on in a super tiebreaker to defeat South High School teammates Lauren Rowe and Paige Bennett 2-6, 7-5 (10-6).
A large crowd gathered for the Men's A Division final to see father-son team and four-time champions Dallas and Jordan Kelsey play Mike Reynolds and Trey Thixton. Another hard-fought match decided by a super tiebreaker went to Reynolds and Thixton 7-5, 4-6 (10-6).
Eighty-nine players competed in six divisions in the 24th annual Tabco Terre Haute Doubles Championships.
Championship matches
Men's A: Mike Reynolds-Trey Thixton defeated Dallas Kelsey-Jordan Kelsey 7-5, 4-6, (10-6).
Men's B: Tom Rudolpu-Ashim Bakshi defeated Eric Sellers-Rod Oakley 6-4, 4-6 (10-8).
Men's BB: Justin Newton-Kyle Watson defeated Caleb Morris-Heath Hayes 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Men's C: Raghav Bakshi-Aadil Parvaz defeated Ethan Killeen-Paule Hegna 6-3, 7-5.
Women's A: Jami Patterson-Anna Zimmermann defeated Lauren Rowe-Paige Bennett 2-6, 7-5, (10-6).
Women's B: Emily Wright-Andrea Saylor defeated Cassie Hoggatt-Priya Bakshi 6-1, 6-4.
Swimming
• Another new coach added — Indiana State coach Josh Christensen has announced the addition of Nikki Finnesand to the ISU swimming and diving coaching staff for the 2019-2020 season.
“We’re very excited to have Nikki joining our program. She brings coaching experience at both the club and college level and has a background as a DI student-athlete,” Christensen said. “Nikki has a ton of energy and I know she’s going to be all-in for our program and student-athletes. You talk to her once and it’s really clear how passionate she is about the sport and the people involved. She’ll hit the ground running with both our current team and prospective student-athletes.”
Finnesand comes to Indiana State after spending a season as an assistant coach at Truman State University, where she helped organize and conduct team practices and competitions, as well as assisted with the designing of workout and training programs for the team.
"As soon as I came out and met Josh and some of the women on the team I knew Indiana State would be my new home," Finnesand said. "These young women are ready to change the future of this program and I can't wait to bring my energy and be a part of it."
Prior to her time at Truman State Finnesand was head coach for the Webster Swim Team in Webster, South Dakota, in 2010 and then again in 2018. She was named South Dakota Head Coach of the Year in 2010.
In between her coaching stints at Webster, Finnesand swam for the University of Wyoming from 2010-2014.
Additional accolades for Finnesand include being named head coach of the Southern California All-Stars Festival Team and serving as the NACC team manager for Southern California Swimming.
The addition of Finnesand doesn’t mean that Melissa Giesen, assistant for the 2018-2019 season, will be stepping away. Giesen now will transition into a volunteer role in order to continue to help the program.
Track and field
• New assistant hired — Billy Poole-Harris will join the Indiana State track and field program as an assistant distance coach, ISU program director Angela Martin announced over the weekend.
“Our whole staff is excited for coach Poole-Harris to be joining the Sycamore family,” Martin said. “He has an enthusiastic approach to coaching and is going to bring a lot of positives to our program. I think he will fit in well with our current staff and team.”
Poole-Harris joins the Sycamores after a year stint at Northern Illinois University, where he was the women’s volunteer track and field assistant coach with a primary focus in distance events. At NIU, Poole-Harris helped mentor two Mid-American Conference champions in the triple jump, two all-conference performers (one in the triple jump, one in the 400-meter hurdles) and five scorers in mid-distance and distance events. The triple-jump champion, Jehvania Whyte, placed 32nd in the NCAA indoor championships and 20th in the outdoor championships.
“Coach Poole-Harris is a go-getter and has a great knowledge base in all of track and field with his specialty being distance. I am excited to have the opportunity to work with him and I know that he and coach [Kyle] Walsh have high standards for our cross country teams,” Martin said.
Poole-Harris is also founder, owner and president of Windy City Hammers Youth Track Club. Started in 2012 with just 13 athletes, it has now merged with two neighboring youth track clubs in Chicago. Since 2013, at least 110 young athletes between the ages of 8-18 have made their way onto the roster. Overall, the club has raised more than $4,000 annually since 2014 to help supplement low-income athletes.
Horse racing
• Harness racing coming — Illinois harness racing is slated for Monday at the Clark County Fair in Marshall.
Post time is 6 p.m. CDT.
Golf
• Ace posted — At Idle Creek, Bill Evans of Terre Haute fired his first career hole-in-one Thursday.
Evans did it on the 130-yard, par-3 No. 12, using a No. 4 hybrid. Bill Merrill and Bryan Hammond witnessed the shot.
