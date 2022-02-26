Indiana State's baseball team strung together 22 hits and Miguel Rivera homered to lead the Sycamores past Minnesota 16-3 on Saturday afternoon at Hammond Stadium.
Five Indiana State players recorded multi-hit games paced by four-hit outings from Jordan Schaffer and Sean Ross as the Sycamores jumped ahead early in their first matchup of the weekend against the Gophers. Rivera and Ross led five players with multi-RBI contests with three apiece, while Joe Kido scored three runs.
Grant Magill added a 3-for-5 performance from the plate, while Kido and Parker Stinson each had two hits apiece as the Sycamores faced seven different Minnesota pitchers. Kido, Stinson and Randall Diaz all connected on doubles in the game and Ross added his first triple of the year to highlight the Sycamores at the plate.
Matt Jachec picked up his second win of the season without a loss as the redshirt sophomore put together a quality stat line. He scattered five hits and allowed one unearned run while striking out six batters over his seven-inning outing. The Hampshire, Ill., native lowered his earned-run average to 1.35.
Brennyn Cutts went the final two innings in relief to close out the contest.
Jack Kelly and Chase Stanke led Minnesota with two hits apiece as the Gophers scattered seven hits in the contest. Kelly, Stanke and Kyle Bork added doubles in the loss.
Aiden Maldonado (0-2) took the loss after going 4.1 innings, allowing six hits and six runs while striking out five.
Rivera's homer was a two-out, three-run shot in the top of the first inning, scoring Tyler Nelson and Schaffer to stake the Sycamores to a 3-0 lead.
Schaffer’s four-hit game extended his team-leading 17-game hitting streak dating back to the 2021 season. The 17-game streak also matches the longest streak in Schaffer’s career.
Indiana State’s 16 runs marked the Sycamores' second consecutive game scoring double-digits — the first time that’s happened since May 25, 2019, when ISU topped Dallas Baptist in both games of a doubleheader by scores of 10-6 and 16-3.
ISU’s 16 runs were the most since ISU scored 16 in the win over Dallas Baptist back on May 25, 2019, in the Missouri Valley Conference championship game.
Indiana State’s 22 hits marked the first time the Sycamores eclipsed the 20-hit mark since recording 21 at Austin Peay on Feb. 18, 2017.
The Sycamores (4-2) will close out the weekend at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla., against Minnesota (2-5) on Sunday. The first pitch is slated for 1 p.m. EST.
Softball
• Sycamores lose twice — At Birmingham, Ala., Indiana State experienced its seven-game winning streak coming to an end Saturday afternoon as the Sycamores got shut out twice on Day 1 of the Samford Bulldog Classic on Saturday.
It was a quiet day at the plate as the Sycamores totaled just eight hits between the two contests.
In Game 1, ISU fell to Boston College 2-0. The Eagles broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning with an RBI single.
Indiana State recorded six hits in the game while allowing seven. Bella Peterson finished 3 for 3 with a double and Isabella Henning went 2 for 4 for the Sycamores.
ISU had the bases loaded with two outs in the top of the seventh, but Boston College was able to escape the jam and secure the win.
In Game 2, Indiana State lost to Samford 1-0. There were only five hits combined between the two schools. Indiana State finished with two, Samford three.
Samford scored with two outs in the sixth to take the lead on a slow roller up the middle.
Abi Chipps and Isabella Henning had the only two hits for the Sycamores.
ISU pitcher Cassi Newbanks allowed one earned run on three hits in her six innings in the circle.
The Sycamores (7-4) will take on the same two teams again Sunday, with first pitch against Boston College set for 1:30 p.m. EST. The game against Samford will begin 30 minutes following the completion of the Boston College game.
