Terre Haute North's Little League all-stars wrapped up their District 8 tournament play with a trio of close games last weekend, finishing 3-2.
Last Friday, North trailed 4-0 before scoring five runs in the top of the fifth inning against host Brownsburg, only to lose 6-5 on a walkoff single in the bottom of the sixth. North's three hits were by Brayden Dean, Trent Crowder and Gavin Belleu.
Brayden Dean then pitched a complete game on Saturday as North stayed alive with a 2-1 win over Danville. Dean allowed just three hits and struck out 13, while Jaxson Ellsworth had two hits, Mitchell Stepp a hit and an RBI and Crowder and Belleu scored the runs.
Late Sunday night, North was eliminated by the same Brownsburg team by a 4-2 score. Brayden Dean had two hits and Lawson Shepperd, Landon Justice, Cayden Scott and Elijah McBride had hits. Justice also had an RBI.
Golf
• Sycamore outing — The annual Sycamore Basketball reception and golf outing are scheduled Sept. 23-24.
The reception is Thursday, Sept. 23, at The Meadows, 2800 Poplar Street. Doors open at 5 p.m. for a VIP reception for Platinum, Gold and Silver sponsors, with general admission at 6 which includes cocktails, hors d'ouevres, a silent auction and a meet-and-greet session with the Sycamores. Cost is $50 per individual or $75 per couple.
The golf outing is the following day at Hulman Links, with flights teeing off at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.; the afternoon flight is limited to the first 25 teams registered. Cost is $150 for an individual, $500 for a morning team of four and $600 for an afternoon team of four.
Sponsorship opportunities are available for both events. Questions should be referred to James Schmeits at (812) 237-8594 or James.Schmeits@indstate.edu.
