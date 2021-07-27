Hulman Mini Speedway is hosting this week's stop on the USAC.25 Generation Next Tour beginning Thursday.
Drivers from the Terre Haute Quarter Midget Association will have the opportunity to compete against drivers who are on their sixth stop of a national tour that has already been to Phoenixville, Pa., Albuquerque, N.M., Hagerstown, Md., Maumee, Ohio, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Many are expected to arrive Wednesday and attend the Don Smith Classic at the Terre Haute Action Track. Crews will continue to come on Thursday, with a party from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Speedway, 3150 S. Houseman St. Registration and engine sealing begins at 9 a.m. Friday, with the Drivers Meeting at 10 and practice and racing starting at 10:30.
Racing continues Saturday, starting at 9 a.m., and will continue at 9 a.m. Sunday if needed.
Volleyball
• Sycamore schedule announced — The 2021 Indiana State University volleyball schedule will include 28 matches, 14 of them in the ISU Arena.
After playing in tournaments at the College of Charleston Aug. 27-28 (ISU, Kennesaw State, Eastern Michigan and College of Charleston) and at Middle Tennessee and Belmont Sept. 3-4 (ISU plays Alcorn State and Belmont), the Sycamore Invitational returns to the Arena Sept. 9-11 when the Sycamores host IUPUI, Western Michigan and Austin Peay.
A home-and-home series against Eastern Illinois wraps up the nonconference season, with Missouri Valley Conference play beginning Sept. 24 at home against Evansville.
The MVC Tournament is Nov. 25-27 at Normal, Ill. The Sycamores will be trying for back-to-back conference tournament appearances for the first time since the 2003-2004 seasons after making the field last season with a 7-11 conference record.
Track
• Nine Sycamores, both teams honored — Both the Indiana State men's and women's teams, plus nine individuals, have been honored by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association as part of their All-Academic teams.
To be eligible for team awards, a cumulative grade-point average over 3.00 is required. The Sycamore men finished the season with a 3.04 GPA, the women 3.44.
Student-athletes have even stricter criteria, including a 3.25 GPA and some performance requirements.
Sycamore men on the team are Nathan Kiger (3.32, engineering), Kevin Krutsch (3.63, sports management), Matthew Lewis-Banks (3.44, finance), Wyatt Puff (4.00, computer science), Nick Schultz (3.65, elementary education) and Will Smith (3.64, construction management).
All-Academic women are Kelsey Bowlds (3.85, applied medicine), Ryann Porter (4.00, elementary education) and Jocelyn Quiles (3.78, communication).
High school sports
• Lewis named IHSAA assistant commissioner — Jasper athletic director Brian Lewis has been approved by the Indiana High School Athletic Association to be an assistant commissioner.
Lewis, 37, will administer boys and girls cross country, boys basketball, boys and girls track and field and unified track and field.
A running back on Jasper's 2001 Class 4A state championship football team, Lewis is an Indiana State graduate who began his coaching career at North Vermillion in 2006. He also coached at Columbia City and Evansville Harrison before becoming athletic director at Monrovia in 2013, then returning to his alma mater in 2018.
"Brian brings a strong background in education-based athletics to the Association, along with an unbridled passion to serve student-athletes across our state," Commissioner Paul Neidig said in a press release. "We are extremely fortunate to have him join the IHSAA team."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.