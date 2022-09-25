Doug McDonald has a two-shot lead after two rounds of the Wabash Valley Classic, the climax of the Wabash Valley Golf Association season, with two more rounds to play next weekend.
McDonald shot a 70 at Forest Park, probably considered his home course, on Sunday but he'd shot a 67 at Geneva Hills in his first round.
His closest pursuer is Devon Klutey, who followed up a 72 at Geneva Hills with a 67 on Sunday.
Also under par — which is 143, 72 at Geneva Hills and 71 at Forest Park — after two rounds of the tournament are Jon Royer, who shot a 63 on Sunday after a 77 in Vermillion County; Nathan Long (67-74); Matt Davis (73-68); and tournament director Eddie Kanizer (70-72).
Rich Schelsky is at even par after rounds of 73-70, while defending champion Kyle Stevenson is currently at 149 (76-73) and so is another former champion Phillip Myers (78-71).
"I'm pleased with where I'm at," said Schelsky, one of the last golfers off the course on Sunday. "It's a young man's game," he quipped. "Today was probably the toughest Forest Park can play with the wind the way it is."
The lowest score, both overall and on Sunday, came from the senior division. Chad Gann is at 133 after two rounds that included a 62 with back-to-back eagles on Sunday.
Several WVGA officials expressed frustration Sunday with a lower turnout for the 2022 event. Just 81 players played Sunday, according to Forest Park's Troy Farris.
The tournament will be flighted and tee times established within a day or two for Saturday's round at Hulman Links, Kanizer said, and the championship round is Sunday at the Country Club of Terre Haute.
Soccer
• Indiana State 1, Illinois State 0 — At Normal, Ill., Carlie Jensen scored in the 38th minute and Maddie Alexander had four second-half saves Sunday as the visiting Sycamores improved to 2-0-1 in Missouri Valley Conference women's golf.
Indiana State managed seven shots, two by Mackenzie Kent, while the host Redbirds had 13.
Now 2-5-2 overall, Indiana State plays Thursday at Murray State.
Volleyball
• Illinois State 3, Indiana State 0 — In the ISU Arena, Melina Tedrow broke Indiana State's career digs record Saturday night but the visiting Redbirds won the Missouri Valley Conference match 25-16, 25-18, 25-23.
Mallory Keller led the Sycamores with 10 kills and Karinna Gall had eight digs.
Now 1-1 in conference play, Indiana State is at Murray State on Friday and at Belmont on Sunday.
• Engineers win twice — At Rose-Hulman, the Engineers went 2-0 in their Fightin' Engineer Invitational on Saturday, beating Illinois Tech 20-25, 25-17, 25-15, 20-15, 15-11, then sweeping Concordia of Chicago 25-19, 25-16, 25-12.
Parke Heritage graduate Jillian Gregg had a triple-double with 12 kills, 19 assists and 12 digs against Illinois Tech while Sophia Harrison had 30 assists and six aces. Kate Wood had 14 kills and Lily Ebright 23 digs. Gregg had 21 assists, Harrison 20 assists and Ebright 28 digs in the second match.
Now 7-7, Rose-Hulman hosts DePauw on Wednesday.
Soccer
• Rose-Hulman 0, Washington University 0 — At Rose-Hulman, the host Engineer women battled to a draw and raised more than $1,200 for St. Jude Children's Hospital in Saturday's Grey Matters Brain Cancer Awareness game.
Natalie Dillion had nine saves for the Engineers (3-2-2), who host Mount St. Joseph on Wednesday in their Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opener.
• Ohio Northern 2, Rose-Hulman 0 — At Ada, Ohio, the Engineer men suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday. Now 4-1-2, the Engineers will be at Mount St. Joseph on Wednesday.
Tennis
• Rose-Hulman 5, Hanover 4 — At Hanover, the Engineer women improved to 3-1 both overall and in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play on Saturday.
Rose swept all three doubles matches with teams of Wynne Aldrich-Taylor Goldman, Ruby Kauffman-Julia McGuire and Ella Dorfmueller-Violet Keith. Goldman and Aldrich also won in straight sets in singles play.
Rose-Hulman hosts Franklin this coming Saturday.
