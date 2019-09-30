Freshman Chloe Mason, a Terre Haute North graduate, had a career-high 35 assists and also recorded 12 digs Monday evening, but visiting Bradley escaped with a 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference volleyball win in the ISU Arena.
Taylor Shelton, another freshman, had 11 kills and 10 digs in the 25-15, 24-26, 25-21, 25-17 loss, while Melina Tedrow had 29 digs, Gretchen Kuckkan 19 digs and Cassie Kawa 15 kills.
Now 2-11, 0-3 in conference matches, the Sycamores have a home match Friday against Loyola.
Football
• Polls released — The Missouri Valley Football Conference has two of the top three teams in both of the Football Championship Subdivision polls this week, with Indiana State lurking outside the top 25 as the Sycamores prepare for a trip to South Dakota.
FCS coaches poll
Records Through Sept. 28
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (26) 4-0 650 1
2. James Madison 4-1 621 2
3. South Dakota State 3-1 594 3
4. Kennesaw State 4-1 551 4
5. Weber State 2-2 521 6
6. Illinois State 3-1 484 8
7. Montana State 4-1 477 11
8. Villanova 5-0 466 13
9. Montana 4-1 388 17
10. Central Arkansas 2-2 379 14
10. Towson 3-2 379 10
12. UC Davis 2-3 356 5
13. Northern Iowa 2-2 340 7
14. Furman 3-2 329 15
15. Nicholls 2-2 267 9
16. North Carolina A&T 3-1 265 18
17. Youngstown State 4-0 248 20
18. Delaware 3-2 189 19
19. Southeastern Louisiana 3-1 172 22
20. Jacksonville State 3-2 134 12
21. Eastern Washington 2-3 129 21
22. Maine 2-3 127 16
23. Princeton 2-0 91 23
24. Stony Brook 4-1 67 NR
25. Houston Baptist 4-1 34 NR
25. Southeast Missouri State 2-2 34 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Tennessee Tech, 23; South Carolina State, 21; Yale, 19; Austin Peay, 15; Dartmouth, 13; North Dakota, 13; Sacramento State, 12; Sam Houston State, 12; Elon, 9; Samford, 9; Idaho State, 5; Campbell, 3; Indiana State, 2; Central Connecticut State, 1; The Citadel, 1.
STATS poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (152) 4-0 3968 1
2. James Madison (7) 4-1 3786 2
3. South Dakota State 3-1 3670 3
4. Weber State 2-2 3349 5
5. Villanova 5-0 3178 8
6. Montana State 4-1 3058 7
7. Kennesaw State 4-1 2928 6
8. Montana 4-1 2594 18
9. Towson 3-2 2370 10
10. Illinois State 3-1 2307 14
11. Central Arkansas 3-1 2096 15
12. UC Davis 2-3 2021 4
13. UNI 2-2 1962 9
14. Furman 3-2 1943 16
15. North Carolina A&T 3-1 1754 17
16. Nicholls 2-2 1505 12
17. Southeastern Louisiana 3-1 1393 19
18. Youngstown State 4-0 1253 22
19. Delaware 3-2 1167 20
20. Maine 2-3 1147 12
21. Jacksonville State 3-2 892 11
22. Eastern Washington 2-3 731 21
23. Southeast Missouri State 2-2 616 23
24. Stony Brook 4-1 527 NR
25. Princeton 2-0 483 NR
Others: Dartmouth 146, South Carolina State 113, Austin Peay 99, Sam Houston State 97, Houston Baptist 86, Elon 82, Indiana State 66, Yale 66, Citadel 40, Sacramento State 32, Samford 30, Wofford 26, Tennessee Tech 24, Southern Illinois 23, Central Connecticut State 17, Idaho State 13, Eastern Kentucky 12, Alcorn State 2, North Dakota 2, Cal Poly 1.
Honors
• Rose has four selections — Matthew Stevenot and Katryna Dahlberg of Rose-Hulman were repeat winners of Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference awards this week, while the Engineer football team had two winners too.
For the second consecutive week, Stevenot is Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men's Cross Country Runner of the Week after winning the Millikin Invitational last Friday.
Stevenot was the individual champion at Millikin with a 8-kilometer time of 27:14. The performance marked the second consecutive year that Stevenot won the individual title at the H.W. Wright Classic at Millikin.
His performance helped Rose-Hulman finish second as a team in the meet. Stevenot won his fourth career HCAC Men's Cross Country Runner of the Week award with this honor.
The Engineers return to action at the Fast Cats Invitational hosted by Kentucky Wesleyan and Brescia on Oct. 12.
Dahlberg has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive week, the fourth such award of her Rose-Hulman career.
The two-year starter leads the HCAC in digs (425) and digs per set (6.07) after helping the Engineers finish 2-1 last week. She recorded 74 digs in three matches and 13 sets last week, with 30 digs in a narrow four-set loss to DePauw.
In Rose-Hulman's two victories, she recorded 24 digs against Illinois Tech and 20 against Trine to help lead the Fightin' Engineer defensive effort.
Rose-Hulman improved to 7-12 overall with two wins at Hulbert Arena on Saturday and opens HCAC play at Manchester on Saturday, then will face Eureka in non-league action later Saturday afternoon.
Football honors went to Garrett Wight, Offensive Player of the Week after a career-high four touchdown performance in the team's win at Manchester on Saturday, and to Brett Tuttle, Special Teams Player of the Week
Wight had three rushing touchdowns and one receiving score in a 52-35 victory. He also completed the rare double of both rushing and receiving for more than 100 yards in the same game.
Wight rushed for 147 yards on 31 carries and gained 104 receiving yards on four receptions. The three-year starter also passed the 2,000-yard rushing mark in his career on Saturday, increasing his career totals to 2,040 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns.
The award marks the second time that Wight has been named HCAC Offensive Player of the Week,
Tuttle finished a perfect 7 for 7 on extra points and hit a 27-yard field goal. The award marks the first HCAC Special Teams Player of the Week award in the career of Tuttle at Rose-Hulman.
The Engineers improved to 2-1 on the season and 1-0 in HCAC play with the victory. Rose-Hulman will host perennial HCAC power Franklin College in the 2019 homecoming game at 2 p.m. this Saturday.
• Former Knight honored — DePauw's Morgan Stearley was named North Coast Athletic Conference Women's Volleyball Athlete of the Week on Monday after posting double-doubles against Rose-Hulman and Hiram last week.
The Northview graduate had 55 kills, 32 digs and a .350 hitting percentage as DePauw went 3-0 for the week.
• Penix awarded — Indiana redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors for the second time in his three starts, the conference announced Monday morning.
Penix finished 33 of 42 (78.6 percent) for 286 yards with a career-best three passing touchdowns and one rushing TD, the first of his career, in a close loss at No. 25 Michigan State. He completed a school-record 20 straight passes, the second-longest streak in Big Ten history behind Chuck Long's 22 consecutive completions in 1984.
The Hoosiers (3-2) are off this week and return to the field on Oct. 12 for a noon homecoming matchup against Rutgers.
Swimming
• Sycamores picked third — Indiana State's women's swimming and diving team has been picked to finish third in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Coach Josh Christenson is in his second season as head coach and enters the season with the first group of four-year seniors in school history.
Missouri State, which will host the MVC meet in February, was a unanimous pick for first place, followed by Southern Illinois. The Sycamores were picked third ahead of Northern Iowa, Illinois State, Arkansas-Little Rock, Evansville and Valparaiso.
Golf
• Ace — At Idle Creek, Robert Olah of Terre Haute had a hole-in-one Friday on the 150-yard 16th hole.
Mike Harding, William Olah and Walter Martin witnessed the 5-iron shot.
• Thyssenkrupp outing — At Idle Creek, the Thyssenkrupp fall outing was played Saturday.
65 — Brian Brown, Scott McAnally, Michelle Pitts, Paul Hegna
71 — Bryan Natalie, Logan Lamb, Eric Dreher, Shaun Rader; Erik Barnaby, Marcus Otto, David Houchin, Martin Hedden
Closest to pin — Brown (3)
Long drive — Barnaby (4)
Long putt — Mike Deakins (18)
• CASY event — At Idle Creek, the Chances and Services for Youth outing was played Friday.
Gross
55 — Josh Thome, Darren Barton, Jerry Keith, Alicia Thome
Net winners — Bill Little, Dayton Huebner, Ian Carson
Closest to pin — Scott Schoffstall (9)
Long drive — Nick Surber (15)
Long putt — Scott Green (18)
• Niehaus outing — At Idle Creek, the Niehaus Home Center outing was Thursday.
60 — Kyle Waggoner, Danny Cravens, Joe Dennis, Tim Kamplain
61 — Dan Browne, Nick Niehaus, Hank Kidwell, Mike Tressler
63 — Carolyn Parker, Steve Woodland, Kathy Miller, Marisa Bonnell
Closest to pin — Mike Forsythe (3), Dennis Olheim (9), Tom Keith (12), Cary Elliott (16)
Long drive — Miller (4), Glenn Clinkenbeard (10)
Long putt — Keith (18)
