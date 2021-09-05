Indiana State defensive back Michael Thomas was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the Sycamores season-opening 26-21 win over Eastern Illinois on Aug. 28.
Thomas racked up 10 tackles and added two interceptions to pace the Sycamores defensive efforts as Indiana State took the field for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. Thomas was the lone player in the game with double-digit tackles and added two pass breakups in the ISU win.
The Corona, Calif. native came through in a pair of key situations for the Indiana State defense in the win. His first interception came in the final minutes of the first half and set up a late Sycamores field goal attempt just before the teams headed back into the locker room.
His second interception was a game-changer coming at the start of the fourth quarter. Thomas hauled in a deflected pass and took the interception return up the left sideline untouched for 75 yards and the score to halt the EIU momentum and secured the win.
ISU was the only MVFC team to play a week ago, so his was honored with this week's winners.
In other football:
• Wabash 33, Rose-Hulman 23 — At Cook Stadium, the visiting Little Giants had three touchdown passes and two rushing scores in the 2021 season opener for both teams.
Liam Thompson finished 19 for 31 through the air for 340 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for 51 yards and one score to lead the Wabash offense. Donovan Snyder added 68 rushing yards and Jackson Clayborne made two touchdown receptions to provide depth to the Little Giant attack.
Andrew Dion finished 23 for 45 for 339 yards and three touchdowns to pace the Rose-Hulman performance. Daniel Huery hauled in two touchdown passes and made three receptions for 81 yards, and Noah Thomas had five catches for 94 yards. Jailen Hobbs pitched in with four receptions for 73 yards, and Adam Tice-Saliu made six catches for 72 yards.
Kyzer Bowen and Michael Stevens recorded 11 tackles each to lead the Rose defense. Stevens also blocked two extra points. Rashard Brown snagged an interception, while Cameron Dorsey and Grant Ripperda each had one fumble recovery.
Rose-Hulman took a 3-0 lead on a 22-yard field goal by Brett Tuttle with 11:07 left in the first quarter. Derek Allen scored on a 7-yard run and Thompson scored from one yard out to make the score 13-3 in favor of the Little Giants.
Huery hauled in an 11-yard touchdown catch with 40 seconds left in the first quarter to close the score within 13-10. After another Wabash score, Ripperda caught a 12-yard touchdown pass with 1:11 left in the first half to bring Rose-Hulman within 20-16 at the break.
Wabash scored a pair of third quarter touchdowns to take a 33-16 advantage. Huery scored a second touchdown late in the fourth quarter on a 58-yard catch and run to bring the Engineers within the final margin.
Wabash stands 1-0 on the season, while Rose-Hulman dropped to 0-1. The Engineers return to action next Saturday night at Trine.
Volleyball
• Sycamores 2-0, including 500th win — At Nashville, Tenn., Indiana State defeated host Belmont 3-1 on Saturday for the 500th win in program history. The Sycamores swept Alcorn State in Friday's match at the Music City Invitational.
Madeline Williams had eight of ISU's 11 blocks — a season high — on Saturday and also had 10 kills, four digs and two aces. Kaitlyn Hamilton had 14 kills, while Karinna Gall had 11 and Storm Suhre 10.
Emma Kaelin had 42 assists plus 13 digs and four kills, while Melina Tedrow had 17 digs and Taylor Shelton 13 in the 25-13, 20-25, 25-22, 25-20 win.
On Friday, ISU had two easy sets in winning 25-16, 35-33, 25-9. Kaelin had 33 assists and 10 digs; Hamilton had 13 kills; Suhre had 10 kills and a .526 hitting percentage; and Tedrow (18) and Shelton (10) combined for 28 digs.
Now 3-2, the team's best start in four years, ISU hosts the Sycamore Invitational this Thursday through Saturday, beginning with a 6 p.m. match Thursday against IUPUI.
Soccer
• Indiana State 1, UNC Asheville 1, 2 OT — At Asheville, N.C., sophomore Sasha Thompson scored her first collegiate goal as the teams battled for 110 minutes.
Although the Sycamores had 24 shots, 13 on goal, they didn't score in the first period and fell behind 1-0 when Kaiya Boyd put the home team ahead in the 64th minute.
Thompson, a Terre Haute North graduate, evened the score three minutes later, assisted by freshman Mackenzie Kent.
Now 2-3-1, the Sycamores play Friday at Toledo. UNC Asheville is 0-5-1.
Cross country
• ISU men second, women third — At Evansville, Indiana State competed Saturday at the Evansville Opener to get a preview of the NCAA Great Lakes Regional course.
Sycamore men were second and the women third in the school's first cross country meet in 658 days.
Ohio State took the top five places to win the men's event and ISU edged Marquette 60-65 for second. The Buckeyes also won the women's race, followed by Marquette and the Sycamores.
Cale Kilian and Jackson Kreig led the way on the men’s side by placing eighth and ninth.
Freshman Cael Light, a Terre Haute South graduate, was ISU's third scorer in 12th place, followed by Negus Bogard and Ethan Breen in 15th and 16th. Bogard is a Robinson, Ill., graduate.
Jocelyn Quiles placed seventh to lead the ISU women while freshman Sydney Partyka was 12th. Erica Barker and Morgan Dyer were 15th and 16th and Cassidy Bagby was 20th.
Indiana State hosts the John McNichols Invitational on Sept. 18.
Golf
• Sycamores 14th — At Normal, Ill., Lauren Green is in contention for individual honors and Indiana State is 14th after the first day of the Redbird Invitational at Weibring Golf Club.
Green is 2-over-par after shooting two rounds of 73 and is 10th individually. She and her teammates were 10th after 18 holes after shooting 307, but followed with a 311 that dropped them to 14th.
Kristen Hobbs shot 78-77 for ISU, while Molly Lee shot 80-78, Chelsea Morrow 76-83 and Iyoun Chew completed the lineup.
The final round is Monday.
• Rose women second, fifth — At Lexington, Ky., Rose-Hulman teams placed second and fifth Saturday and Sunday at the Transylvania Invitational.
Centre won the tournament, followed by Rose, Transylvania, DePauw and the second Rose team.
Precious Saelee was fifth individually by shooting 226 over three rounds, while Rachel Zhang shot 240, Meg Fosnot 243, Wynne Aldrich 244 and Svarnika Bommakanti 255.
The second Rose-Hulman team was led by Lily Byrne and Neha Vinesh, both at 249. Lauren Conley shot 251, Mikaela Ikeda 258 and Olivia Sexton 269.
The Engineers play this Friday and Saturday at the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Preview at The Legends of Indiana.
• Rose men 15th — Also at Lexington, Ky., the Rose-Hulman men finished 15th at the Transylvania Invitational.
Thomas Butler led Rose-Hulman with a score of 226 over three rounds, while Luke Poole was at 229, Matthew Kadnar and Jamison Boykins both at 235. Gage Smith shot 239.
The Rose men are at the Rhodes Invitational on Sept. 13-14.
• Ace at Forest Park — At Brazil, Kevin Schultz made his first hole-in-one last week on the second hole at Forest Park. Shane Litz and Anden Litz were the witnesses.
• Scramble signups — The 20th annual Open Arms Christian Ministries' Fore Kids David Keister Memorial Scramble is Sept. 18 at Phil Harris Golf Course in Linton.
Registration is available for $300 per team. Multi-team entrants from the same organization can play for $240 per team.
For more information or to register, visit openarmschristian.com.
