METRO ROUNDUP: ISU's Porter wins women's triple jump in outdoor opener

Both Indiana State track and field teams opened their 2022 outdoor seasons in style Friday and Saturday, taking home 20 top-five finishes from the Ole Miss Classic.
Facing off against competition from the likes of the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference, the Sycamores held their own. Ryann Porter continued her dominant 2021-22 season with a win in the women's triple jump (40 feet, 11 3/4 inches), while Kevin Krutsch (men's high jump), Cale Kilian (men's 1,500-meter run), Landis Brandon (men's pole vault), Zoe Sullivan (women's 100 hurdles), Wyatt Wyman (men's 800), Frankie Young III (men's long jump) and the ISU men’s and women’s 4x400m relay team all earned top-three finishes.
The Sycamores will be a split squad next weekend, with most of the team slated to compete in the Big Blue Classic at Eastern Illinois. Meanwhile, a contingent of Indiana State distance runners will compete in the WashU Distance Carnival at Washington University in St. Louis. Both meets are slated to take place Friday.
• • •
In other track and field news:
• Rose women 4th — At Hanover, Rose-Hulman relied on three first-place finishers to come home fourth from the Hanover Invitational on a cold and windy Saturday.
Rose's Aaliyah Briggs won the javelin with a toss of 121 feet, 5 inches to lead a 1-2-3 Engineer finish in that event, while Kaia Johnson added a victory in the 10,000-meter run with a time of 42 minutes, 53.16 seconds and Kyra Hicks had the third win of the day with a triple-jump mark of 32-4 3/4.
Rose-Hulman will return to action next weekend at the Millikin Invitational.
College softball
• Rose-Hulman 13-9, Eureka 1-1 — At Rose-Hulman, the host Engineers convincingly swept a doubleheader Saturday.
In the opener, Angela Boulboulle finished 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs to lead the Engineers' offense. Nicole Lang added a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. Reagan Knabe and Hailey Hofmann added two hits and one run each for the balanced attack.
Ariel Thomasson picked up the pitching win by tossing a five-inning complete game. She allowed four hits with five strikeouts.
In the nightcap, Phoebe Worstell tossed a complete game five-hitter with four strikeouts in the Rose victory.
Kennedy Michnewicz had a team-high three hits with two RBIs in the Game 2 win. Katie Palmer added two hits, including a double and two RBIs. Knabe contributed a double and three RBIs. while Ashley Pinkham, Lang, Thomasson and Boulboulle also enjoyed multi-hit performances with two each.
Rose-Hulman returns to action at home Wednesday with a 5 p.m. doubleheader against Greenville.
Men's tennis
• Rose-Hulman 6, Eureka 3 — At the indoor Brickway Tennis and Pickleball Club in Terre Haute, Rose-Hulman knocked off Principia on Saturday, thanks to wins at Nos. 3-6 singles and Nos. 2-3 doubles.
Singles winners included Owen Reynolds at No. 3, Grant Paradowski at No. 4, Rhian Seneviratne at No. 5 and Arudrra Krishnan at No. 6. Paradowski and Mark Slaninka picked up a victory at No. 2 doubles, while Seneviratne combined with Krishnan for a win at No. 3 doubles.
Rose (5-6) will hit the road Sunday to battle NCAA Division I Eastern Illinois in Charleston, Ill. Principia dropped to 4-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.