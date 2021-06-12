METRO ROUNDUP: ISU's Porter takes 24th place at NCAA outdoor nationals

Indiana State women’s triple-jumper Ryann Porter earned Honorable Mention All-American honors Saturday evening in the triple jump at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships.
The ISU freshman was just the second female in school history to qualify for the national meet in the triple jump.
The freshman took 24th place in the triple jump behind a best attempt of 41 feet, 5 inches on her second jump of the competition. She opened the competition with a leap of 41-1 3/4 and concluded with a third attempt of 40-4 1/4.
The week prior to the NCAA championships, Porter saw a personal-best performance in Jacksonville, Fla., in the East Preliminary round. That's where she claimed the last spot in the championship meet with a 12th-place finish and mark of 43-0 1/2, the second best in Sycamore history.
The Janesville, Wis., native can also claim a Missouri Valley Conference title in the triple jump after using her sixth attempt at the MVC outdoor championships to win with a leap of 42-4 1/2.
Prospect League baseball
• Rex called off — At Bob Warn Field, the Rex led the Lafayette Aviators 2-1 in the top of the third inning when lightning and rain suspended the game Saturday night.
This came after the start of the contest had been delayed by more than an hour by inclement weather. Kaleb Hannahs and Clay Wisner scored the two Rex runs, which were knocked in by Kody Putnam's bases-loaded walk in the first and Alec Atkinson's triple to deep right field in the second.
The resumption of Saturday's matchup will come at a later date. On Sunday, the same two teams will play their previously scheduled doubleheader at Bob Warn Field, starting at 4:30 p.m.
Lafayette continues to lead the Wabash River Division of the East Conference with a 10-4 record, with the Rex second at 8-6.
College volleyball
• Engineer honored — Rose-Hulman senior Katryna Dahlberg earned a spot on the seven-player NCAA Division III Academic All-District VII Women's Volleyball Team, according to results recently released by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Dahlberg will advance to the NCAA Division III Academic All-America ballot, with the national team scheduled for release July 14.
Dahlberg was named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year twice, first-team all-conference three times, and was the 2018 HCAC tournament Most Valuable Player. She was a member of the 2018 NCAA Division III tournament team and graduates ranked No. 3 in school history with 1,752 career digs.
Her career stats also include 118 service aces. She was a six-time conference Defensive Player of the week and set a school single-match record with 54 digs against Eureka in 2019.
In the classroom, the biomedical-engineering major has a 3.95 grade-point average.
Rose will open its fall season Sept. 3-4 in the Illinois College Invitational.
