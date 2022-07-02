Angie Martin received a five-year contract extension from Indiana State on Friday.
The program director and head coach of the cross country/track and field programs is now signed through the 2026-27 season, Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales announced.
"Angie Martin has returned the program to its championship ways, culminating with three Missouri Valley Conference titles this year," Clinkscales said. "She has built a culture that our student-athletes and coaches have embraced, and helped lead this program back to the top of the Missouri Valley Conference. I look forward to her continued leadership of our track & field and cross country programs."
Martin has been a staple in the Indiana State programs, first as a student-athlete and now as a coach. She just completed her sixth season as program director and head coach and has also spent time as women’s track & field head coach (2011-16) and as an assistant coach (2003-10) following a standout career at Indiana State from 1997-2001.
The 2021-22 season produced the Sycamores’ best results since Martin took charge of both programs. She was named the 2022 MVC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Coach of the Year, the 2022 MVC Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Coach of the Year and the 2022 USTFCCCA Great Lakes Region Women’s Indoor Track & Field Coach of the Year after leading the Sycamores back to the top of the Missouri Valley Conference during the 2021-22 season. Indiana State swept the indoor championships for the first time since 2015 and won the men’s outdoor title for the first time since 2014.
“I am happy and excited to be able to continue to lead our Sycamore track and field and cross country programs,” Martin said. “Indiana State is near and dear to me, my husband and my family. I am surrounded by a great coaching staff that wants to push the boundaries of success. I am thankful for the opportunity given to me by Sherard Clinkscales, Angie Lansing and President Curtis.”
Baseball
• Post 346 wins 2 of 3 — At Rapid City, S.D., Wayne Newton Post 346 has won two of its first three games at the Firecracker Tournament for American Legion baseball.
Post 346 has two games scheduled Sunday.
• Post 346 6, Millard (Neb.) 5 — In Saturday's game, Cade Moore pitched a complete game and didn't allow an earned run.
Ty Stultz was 1 for 2 with a double, two runs and three RBI and Bryson Carpenter was 1 for 3 and scored twice.
• Post 346 14, Premier West (Col.) 1 — In its second game on Friday, Terre Haute pounded out 17 hits in just five innings, with Tyler Will and Tucker Helton doing the pitching.
Leading the way offensively were Cade Moore, 3 for 4 with two triples, three runs and two RBI; Coy Edwards and Logan Nicoson, both 3 for 4; Jackson McFarland, 2 for 2 with two doubles and three RBI; Caden Mason, 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBI; Ross Olson, 2 for 3; and Bryson Carpenter, 2 for 4 with a homer, two RBI and three runs.
• Papillion (Neb.) 5, Post 346 4 — In its Thursday tournament opener, Terre Haute had an early 3-0 lead but was overtaken in the fourth and lost on a two-run homer in the fifth.
Ross Olson was 2 for 3 with two RBI, Cade Moore 2 for 4 with a triple and Caden Mason 2 for 4 with a double.
Auto racing
• Leary wins at LPS — At Putnamville, C.J. Leary took over on a 15th-lap restart to take the Bill Gardner Sprintacular feature Friday at Lincoln Park Speedway.
Brady Bacon, Kyle Cummins, Sullivan County native Chase Stockon and Shane Cottle were the rest of the top five.
A total of 58 cars were on hand, most for a U.S. Auto Club national sprint-car event since 2008.
• Race canceled — At Brownstown, Ill., the threat of severe heat has caused the cancellation of Wednesday's DIRTcar Summer Nationals at Fayette County Speedway.
Illinois-Indiana Week now begins Thursday at Macon, Ill.
